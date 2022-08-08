Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
New Hampshire consumer advocate says competitive suppliers could cut electricity bills
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hot, humid weather has had New Hampshire residents running air conditioners and fans nonstop just days after electric utilities dramatically increased their rates. The supply rate for Eversource in New Hampshire was 10 cents per kilowatt hour before more than doubling to 22 cents as of...
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
nhbr.com
Car dealership employee files Covid-related suit over firing
Despite the fear of business groups when the pandemic began, there haven’t been too many Covid-related lawsuits filed in New Hampshire. But one was complaint was lodged against a Nashua car dealership last month for allegedly firing a parts specialist for quarantining because of possible exposure to the virus.
WMUR.com
Has earthquake activity in New Hampshire been more frequent in 2022? Scientist weighs in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least five earthquakes shook in parts of New Hampshire this year, and a scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual. “It’s nothing unusual,” Dr. Alan Kafka, director of Weston Observatory, told WMUR. “Nothing is standing out.”. Kafka said about a dozen...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 1 new COVID-19 death Tuesday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. There have been 2,636 people who have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported an increase of 17 COVID-19 patients in hospitals from Monday. There...
manchesterinklink.com
Even with a housing voucher, people experiencing homelessness struggle to find rentals
CONCORD, NH – After Renee Johnson received a housing voucher, she thought it would make finding an apartment easier. She waited three years for a complex packet that details a series of rules, income brackets, and rental prices. She quickly learned the rental market – with a vacancy rate below 1 percent – has so few options that finding an affordable apartment is nearly impossible.
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
WMUR.com
'Significant deficiencies' found in investigation of uncounted ballots in Bedford
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office has wrapped up its investigation into problems with uncounted ballots in Bedford during the 2020 election, finding "significant deficiencies" that did not affect the outcome. The review determined that 190 absentee ballots in Bedford were never counted. Most were accidentally...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia to adopt automated waste collection
LACONIA — The city will move to an automated waste collection system starting next spring, after a vote by the city council at its Aug. 8 meeting. The council voted 5-1, with Councilor Henry Lipman in dissent, to sign a contract with Casella for an automated collection system. The city weighed the costs of automatic and manual collection for both contracted and in-house options. Casella was the only company that, during multiple calls for bids, made an offer to the city. Overall, manual programs were found to be more expensive than automated, with in-house being more expensive than contracted in each category.
compassvermont.com
West Tophsam Wood Chip Supplier Fined $130k For "Chipping" the Scales
MONTPELIER – The Vermont Attorney General’s Office today announced a settlement with heating woodchip supplier Limlaw Pulpwood Inc. and its related businesses for violating the Vermont Consumer Protection Act by falsifying the weight of its woodchip loads. The Attorney General’s Office investigated after receiving a report from the...
NHPR
N.H. leaders know how to respond to snow. But are they ready for climate change-fueled heatwaves?
When it’s dangerously hot outside, as it was this week with temperatures reaching into the upper 90s, many local governments spring into action – opening cooling centers and sharing information about the risks of extreme heat. But as the climate changes, how cities and towns plan for extreme heat may need to change, too.
WCAX
State program aims to help more eligible Vermonters pay rent, utilities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A state program helps people pay their rent and utilities, but leaders say that not enough people are taking advantage of it. “I just wanted to thank this program,” said David Call of Burlington. “It was the best thing that ever happened and saved our souls.”
nhbr.com
New Hampshire businesses respond to white nationalist attacks
When Miriam Kovacs saw a one-star review for her Franklin restaurant the Broken Spoon from a user calling themselves Rudolf Hess, a leading member of the Nazi party in Germany, she knew something was wrong. Then came a slew of more. Kovacs, who has Jewish and Asian roots, was being...
WMUR.com
Tom Sherman, D, 2022 candidate for New Hampshire governor
Tom Sherman is a Democrat running for governor of New Hampshire. (This candidate has not responded to our requests for biographical information. WMUR will post the information when we receive it.)
lpgasmagazine.com
Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane
When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
Gunstock Mountain Resort reopens after commission overhaul
The entire ski area's management team quit recently but said they'd return if two members of the government-appointed commission overseeing the resort stepped down.
laconiadailysun.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in New Hampshire
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
nbcboston.com
VIDEO: Bear Takes a Dip at Lake Winnipesaukee
A black bear was spotted swimming alongside lake goers at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire this week. State Rep. Mike Bordes captured video of the black bear taking a dip and tweeted it Monday. "Just a bear enjoying a swim from Bear Island," he wrote. The bear is seen swimming...
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
compassvermont.com
It Came Out of the Sky; Rabies Vaccines Dropped From Planes is Underway
BURLINGTON, VT – The annual Rabies Bait Drop is underway. The week-long bait drop is part of a nationally coordinated effort between the State of Vermont and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to prevent the spread of rabies – a fatal disease. Rabies vaccine — in...
