Conway, NH

Car dealership employee files Covid-related suit over firing

Despite the fear of business groups when the pandemic began, there haven’t been too many Covid-related lawsuits filed in New Hampshire. But one was complaint was lodged against a Nashua car dealership last month for allegedly firing a parts specialist for quarantining because of possible exposure to the virus.
MERRIMACK, NH
Society
State
New Hampshire State
City
Government
WMUR.com

New Hampshire health officials report 1 new COVID-19 death Tuesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. There have been 2,636 people who have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported an increase of 17 COVID-19 patients in hospitals from Monday. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH
manchesterinklink.com

Even with a housing voucher, people experiencing homelessness struggle to find rentals

CONCORD, NH – After Renee Johnson received a housing voucher, she thought it would make finding an apartment easier. She waited three years for a complex packet that details a series of rules, income brackets, and rental prices. She quickly learned the rental market – with a vacancy rate below 1 percent – has so few options that finding an affordable apartment is nearly impossible.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

'Significant deficiencies' found in investigation of uncounted ballots in Bedford

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office has wrapped up its investigation into problems with uncounted ballots in Bedford during the 2020 election, finding "significant deficiencies" that did not affect the outcome. The review determined that 190 absentee ballots in Bedford were never counted. Most were accidentally...
BEDFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia to adopt automated waste collection

LACONIA — The city will move to an automated waste collection system starting next spring, after a vote by the city council at its Aug. 8 meeting. The council voted 5-1, with Councilor Henry Lipman in dissent, to sign a contract with Casella for an automated collection system. The city weighed the costs of automatic and manual collection for both contracted and in-house options. Casella was the only company that, during multiple calls for bids, made an offer to the city. Overall, manual programs were found to be more expensive than automated, with in-house being more expensive than contracted in each category.
LACONIA, NH
compassvermont.com

West Tophsam Wood Chip Supplier Fined $130k For "Chipping" the Scales

MONTPELIER – The Vermont Attorney General’s Office today announced a settlement with heating woodchip supplier Limlaw Pulpwood Inc. and its related businesses for violating the Vermont Consumer Protection Act by falsifying the weight of its woodchip loads. The Attorney General’s Office investigated after receiving a report from the...
VERMONT STATE
nhbr.com

New Hampshire businesses respond to white nationalist attacks

When Miriam Kovacs saw a one-star review for her Franklin restaurant the Broken Spoon from a user calling themselves Rudolf Hess, a leading member of the Nazi party in Germany, she knew something was wrong. Then came a slew of more. Kovacs, who has Jewish and Asian roots, was being...
FRANKLIN, NH
lpgasmagazine.com

Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane

When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
VERMONT STATE
nbcboston.com

VIDEO: Bear Takes a Dip at Lake Winnipesaukee

A black bear was spotted swimming alongside lake goers at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire this week. State Rep. Mike Bordes captured video of the black bear taking a dip and tweeted it Monday. "Just a bear enjoying a swim from Bear Island," he wrote. The bear is seen swimming...
ANIMALS

