‘No more,’ say dozens of Staten Islanders in march against gun violence after fatal Stapleton shooting

NYPD Launches Pre-Dawn Raids in Fight Against Gangs and Gun Violence on Staten Island
A gang member opening fire on a rival as he gets his hair cut inside a salon. A woman in her 60s gunned down as she waits for a bus. Just two examples of gunfire and bloodshed in the New Brighton neighborhood on Staten Island that police say were orchestrated by gangs.
15 alleged gang members and associates charged in major Staten Island drug-dealing takedown
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities on Tuesday announced the takedown of 15 purported gang members and associates who allegedly peddled large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs on and around Jersey Street in New Brighton. Launched in April 2021, the 15-month probe dubbed “D-Rail the Corridor” focused on...
NYPD: Boy, 16, arrested with gun on Staten Island’s Jersey Street
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted on social media the arrest of a 16-year-old boy who allegedly was caught with a gun in New Brighton. The boy was apprehended around 9:05 p.m. Sunday after he was seen by a witness allegedly discharging a firearm with another person who remains at large in the vicinity of Jersey Street, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYPD: Passenger spat at B11 bus driver in Brooklyn
Police say a bus driver for the B11 bus route in Brooklyn was assaulted Tuesday morning.
Reporter covers crime for a living. Now he fell victim to one of Staten Island’s most pervasive.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As a crime reporter for the Advance/SILive.com, I’ve covered countless incidents of car-related thefts over the past few years amid a growing trend across the five boroughs. Suffice to say, I am vigilant in locking the doors to our family car, removing personal items and arming the alarm.
Woman punches subway rider in the face, says ‘I hate Mexicans’ in Brooklyn attack: NYPD
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman slugged a subway rider in the face in Brooklyn on Monday morning, police said. She sat down next to the 41-year-old victim on a Q train at the Newkirk Avenue train station, then, without provocation, repeatedly punched the victim, officials said. The bruised victim, who also suffered a […]
NYC Pedestrian Knifed 15 Times in Unprovoked Attack: Cops
A 26-year-old man was stabbed more than 15 times in the chest and back in what police say was an unprovoked attack in the Bronx early Monday. According to the investigation, the victim was in front of a salon on East Kingsbridge Road in Fordham around 4:30 a.m. Monday when two men approached him and knifed him without warning.
89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
Wife of ‘duck sauce killer’ wants gun charges against her dropped, citing husband’s suicide note
The wife of the late ‘duck sauce killer’ wants her husband’s suicide note to be used as evidence to get the gun possession case against her dropped, a letter filed by her lawyer in Queens Criminal Court Tuesday reveals. Dorothy Hirsch alleges her spouse, Glenn Hirsch made it clear in his last, rambling missive that any firearms found in her Briarwood home were his and his alone. “I want to ...
Staten Island man accused of drunken crash where child in his car was injured
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 42-year-old man was driving drunk when he crashed his car in broad daylight, injuring a child inside the vehicle in Mariners Harbor, authorities allege. Ricardo Cortez of Faber Street in Port Richmond was driving a 2006 Honda Odyssey that was involved in a crash...
In 1996, she survived a shooting in N.J. Now she helps prevent them
Pamela Johnson said she was 22 when someone shot her at a gathering in Jersey City’s West Bergen neighborhood. The 48-year-old mom of a then four-year-old daughter said the bullet hit her torso. Though she physically recovered, Johnson — who now considers herself an activist — said gun violence survivors face stigma and suffer from trauma, which sometimes leads to more problems down the road.
Now is the time to double down on a safe Hylan Boulevard (opinion)
Three children were killed in a preventable tragedy on Hylan Boulevard on July 10. Not even two weeks later, another crash on Hylan sent a vehicle careening into a man’s home. All this comes after traffic violence has already killed nine New Yorkers on Hylan Boulevard over the past five years, a rate of about one person killed every seven months.
Man attacks woman, 80, unprovoked aboard Manhattan subway train, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man punched an 80-year-old woman repeatedly during an unprovoked attack aboard a subway train in Manhattan on Saturday, police said on Tuesday. The suspect hit the victim multiple times in her head, back and shoulder while the two were aboard a northbound No. 6 train at the Lexington […]
Man accused of killing 8 people with truck in NYC terror attack will go to trial in October
Federal prosecutors say Sayfullo Saipov carried out the attack five years ago to become a member of ISIS.
People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said, “Even the bars know the […]
Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials. “My nephew was left with […]
At least 1 is dead after a violent weekend in Jersey City with multiple overnight shootings
It was a violent weekend in Jersey City with police responding to multiple shootings across the city.
DNA testing leads to neighbor's arrest in 1996 Bronx cold case murder
Police have arrested Gregory Fleetwood in the 1996 cold case murder of Jasmine Porter, who was found dead in her Bronx home.
NJ police seize 84 pounds of heroin, fentanyl from drug mill bordering NYC, authorities say
New Jersey State Police seized nearly 84 pounds of heroin and fentanyl and arrested three men accused of operating a “drug mill” operating out of two Hudson County homes, authorities announced Monday. A home in West New York, N.J., served as the primary drug mill and a second...
Bronx dad accidentally hits kids, three others with car, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A father reversed his car into his three kids and a group of adults in the Bronx Tuesday, according to a report from the New York Post. A police spokeswoman detailed the incident as an “accident,” said the Post. The father was at East...
