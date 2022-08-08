ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jon Feliciano confident new unit can finally end Giants’ offensive line woes

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Jon Feliciano is finished yelling in pain, but he still has plenty of loud things to say.

Can this version of the Giants offensive line — with Feliciano at center — finally be the one that ends a decade of season-wrecking underperformance?

“The thing is, I think we can be really good,” he said.

Any cause for concern that right tackle Evan Neal is getting beat too frequently?

“I’ve never seen a rookie be a vet so early on,” Feliciano said.

Is playing offensive line under constant scrutiny with the Giants — a result of previous failures and ownership’s belief that the turnaround will start up front — different from other teams, for which big guys fly under the radar? Yes, but in the opposite of the way you think.

“The last place I was, we were kind of the thorn in the heel,” said Feliciano, who followed Giants head coach Brian Daboll and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson over from the high-powered Buffalo Bills, where he criticized head coach Sean McDermott. “Here it’s different. Dabes has really been honest and giving us love, so it’s been great.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9dPB_0h8ZenSX00
Jon Feliciano is confident the Giants’ new offensive line unit “can be really good.”
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

The only interruption to the starting offensive line through two weeks of training camp was Feliciano’s four-practice (five-day) absence that began with heat-induced dehydration on July 28. He hopped in the cold tub and requested an IV, but the staff “missed me a few times” with the needle in the arm.

“I started profusely sweating,” Feliciano said. “And then I just started full body cramping. I didn’t really have much liquid in my body to sweat like that. And I kind of just went downhill very quickly.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02WuIU_0h8ZenSX00 Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux has buried worries about focus at training camp

Feliciano said he had a similar experience as a freshman at Miami and understood what was happening. The Giants didn’t send him to the hospital because his only symptom was “yelling from cramping.”

“They looked out for me, and they brought me back in slowly,” said Feliciano, who was on a 20-snap maximum Friday during the intra-squad scrimmage. “I appreciate them, but I was fighting tooth and nail to get back out there. It wasn’t scary. It’s just not a fun time.”

It looked as if the line had more fun during practice Sunday, setting a physical tone in red-zone, inside-run drills that suggested an ability to get tough yards missing from past offenses. Left tackle Andrew Thomas is the only returning starter on a unit that isn’t going to get pushed for job security by the backups.

“It’s all about getting our reps together and getting our verbiage the same,” Feliciano said. “Early on, it’s just like guys are saying things from different systems — or in the heat of the moment we have to get our communication down the best we can. It’s kind of my job to make sure that all Evan and Andrew have to worry about is blocking the guy in front of them and not thinking about things.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h57Va_0h8ZenSX00
Jon Feliciano participates in drills at Giants training camp.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Neal, Feliciano said, has made an impression by being “well beyond his years in taking care of his body” and always hitting the weight room after the final meetings of the evening. Alarms are not sounding just because Neal has lost his share of 1-on-1 pass-rush drills to inferior players, especially when the tape shows him finishing blocks in 11-on-11.

“He’s also working through some new techniques that he’s getting better with,” Feliciano said. “Honestly, 1-on-1 right now this early in camp, we don’t want him to get beat [but] we want him to try things so that he can perfect them for the regular season.”

The Giants already have lost both projected second-team tackles to injuries — Korey Cunningham was released and Matt Gono’s career reportedly is in jeopardy — and have turned to journeymen additions Will Holden and Eric Smith (signed after practice Sunday). Rookie second-team guard Marcus McKethan suffered a season-ending torn ACL , leaving rookie Joshua Ezeudu with a tall task as a “sixth-man” backup at guard and tackle.

“We’ve put him in a lot of different spots early on in camp, and that’s not always easy for a rookie,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “You’d like him to be able to let him sit at one spot as a young player, but where we are … we’ll need him at each spot.”

Unless Feliciano is right about the high ceiling for the five starters. That would be a welcome change for the Giants.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen Was Furious With Bills Fan At Practice

Autograph seekers can go pretty overboard at times. We had a great example of this at a recent Buffalo Bills practice, when a fan hurled a football at Josh Allen, attempting to get him to sign it. Allen was not happy with the fan's move. There's a time and place...
NFL
Yardbarker

Khalil Shakir might become a star for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills drafted Khalil Shakir with the 148th pick in the 2022 draft. The Boise State wide receiver will be joining the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Shakir joins star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, and playoff star, Gabriel Davis. Even with the talent at the receiver position, Shakir has the potential to become a star this season for the Bills.
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Johnson
ClutchPoints

Giants coach Brian Daboll reveals bold plan for first preseason game

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is preparing for his first preseason game as we speak. And he plans on leaving it all on the field. Speaking with reporters following Sunday’s practice, Daboll said he won’t be holding players out for Thursday’s games. “I anticipate all of our guys playing,” he told reporters.
NFL
The Spun

Commanders Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran

After adding one former Philadelphia Eagles veteran to their ranks by acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Commanders are adding another former Eagle to their ranks. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are signing free agent linebacker Nate Gerry. The sixth-year linebacker did not play...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#The Ny Post
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To 'Major' Giants Fight News

The New York Giants are reportedly the latest team to get into a heated training camp brawl. Per The Athletic's Dan Duggan, "We had a MAJOR fight. Started with Jon Feliciano and Tae Crowder. Cam Brown dragged Feliciano out of the scrum and OL coach Bobby Johnson pushed Brown. Then Feliciano punched Brown in the head. Never seen a coach do that to a player."
NFL
The Spun

Jets Announce The Injury Diagnosis For Mekhi Becton

The New York Jets may have just dodged a big bullet with tackle Mekhi Becton. Becton went down with a right knee injury during practice on Monday and limped to the locker room. After the session was over, head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media and said that Becton's...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jets, 5-Time Pro Bowler Reportedly Have Mutual Interest

There's a chance that the New York Jets could add a veteran offensive lineman before the regular season starts. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jets and Duane Brown have a mutual interest in a potential pairing. Brown also visited the team over the weekend. If the Jets do sign Brown,...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Yankees star shortstop prospect suffers hand injury as fans clamor for his promotion

There is a strong argument to make that the New York Yankees should pull up star shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza to compete with Isiah Kiner-Falefa. General manager Brian Cashman doubled down over the weekend, indicating that they’ve been supremely impressed with Kiner-Falefa’s defense this season, despite 11 errors and a .967 fielding percentage at the position over 827.1 innings this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Giants Announce Their Plan For The Preseason Opener

The New York Giants are planning to have a dress rehearsal for their preseason opener in a few days. Head coach Brian Daboll spoke to the media on Sunday and said that all of the starters will play this coming Thursday against the New England Patriots. “I anticipate all of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
42K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy