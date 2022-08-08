ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Puerto Rican Parade steps off in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Puerto Rican Parade took place Sunday in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton and Ohio City neighborhoods. The 52nd annual event stepped off at 11 a.m. from Fulton Road and Trowbridge Avenue. The parade route ended at Roberto Clemente Park, where a cultural festival is ongoing with food,...
Church providing vital services to community in need

 Elliott Hollins is a retired public housing worker who lives in Cleveland, Ohio. He saw firsthand what it's like to grow up in a low-income household. "There's people that live in their neighborhoods or on the block or hustling in the streets that never get outside their area," Hollins said. "If a guy doesn't have no money in the hood, they're gonna get some money and they're gonna get it one way or another."
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces name of baby rhinoceros

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The results are in!. The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said a name has been selected for the recently-born rhinoceros calf. Zoo officials said the rhinoceros has been named Dalia, which means "gentle.". Over $10,000 was raised during the name selection process. The donated funds will help...
Bedrock hopes new streetscape plan will increase downtown Cleveland walkability

CLEVELAND, Ohio - New benches, planters, foliage and lighting will soon begin changing the look outside the Tower City Center and some nearby streets. The real estate company Bedrock, whose holdings include Tower City Center, the Ritz Carlton and the May Building, plans to begin work this fall on a concept approved Friday by the Cleveland Planning Commission. Bedrock is part of the family of Rocket Companies led by Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.
Stay Hungry 216 to Open in South Euclid on Wednesday, August 17

Stay Hungry 216 (359 S. Green Rd., 216-727-0101), a new fast-casual comfort and soul food spot in South Euclid, will open on Wednesday, August 17th. The restaurant is operated by chef Chad Lewis, with partnership by chef Eric Rogers of Black Box Fix fame. You can find the eatery tucked into the Glengate Plaza at Green and Glenridge.
New 'pocket park' set to open in Cleveland's Warehouse District

CLEVELAND — A new "pocket park" commemorating Cleveland's first lighthouse is set to open in the city's Warehouse District, the Downtown Cleveland Alliance announced Tuesday. Lighthouse Park, located on the corner of Main Avenue and West 9th Street, will have a grand opening on Aug. 24 at 3 p.m.,...
Greater Cleveland medical device maker moving HQ to Colorado

OAKWOOD, Ohio - ViewRay Inc., the Oakwood company that has developed an MRI-guided radiation therapy for cancer patients, announced Monday that it will move its headquarters from Greater Cleveland to Colorado "to attract top-tier talent from the state's growing medical technology sector.". The medical device maker will continue...
Meet Dalia: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's baby rhino gets a name

After a public vote that raised more than $10,000 for rhino conservation efforts, the baby rhino born in July at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now has a name: Dalia. Dalia, who turns one month old today, got her name through an online fundraiser during which guests cast their vote with a donation to the Zoo's Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve for the name they liked best. The results were announced in a Facebook video posted by the Zoo on Tuesday.
Enough: Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk

Guest columnist Robert Nosanchuk is currently on sabbatical from his role as senior rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. For more information, see: http://fairmounttemple.org. A man once found a rare coin by the roadside, one highly valued by collectors....
Cleveland Museum of Art to host 2022 Chalk Festival

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story on the Cleveland Museum of Art. The 2022 Chalk Festival returns to the Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA) in September, this time over the course of two days!. The Chalk Festival, which started in 1990, returns to...
Northeast Ohio local news

