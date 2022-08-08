Read full article on original website
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Food Truck Ran Over In Park of Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Parade
A wild scene took place after the Puerto Rican Parade and Festival at Cleveland’s Roberto Clemente Park. The park sits at 3690 Seymour Avenue. Police are still sorting through the details. This story was originally reported by FOX 8. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:. VIA...
Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns to Parma’s West Creek Reservation Aug. 13
PARMA, Ohio -- The dog days of summer mean time is running out to enjoy the outdoors in warm weather. For families looking for Mother Nature-based activities, Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 13) at Parma’s West Creek Reservation. “The Backyard...
cleveland19.com
Puerto Rican Parade steps off in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Puerto Rican Parade took place Sunday in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton and Ohio City neighborhoods. The 52nd annual event stepped off at 11 a.m. from Fulton Road and Trowbridge Avenue. The parade route ended at Roberto Clemente Park, where a cultural festival is ongoing with food,...
Beat the dog days of summer with some cool and creamy frozen custard: Best custard stands in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The hot, sultry dog days of summer are upon us, bringing a slight malaise -- and an overwhelming desire to chill with some great frozen custard. It’s the ultimate smooth-and-creamy frozen treat. The invention of frozen custard can be traced back to 1919 in Coney...
NBC26
Church providing vital services to community in need
Elliott Hollins is a retired public housing worker who lives in Cleveland, Ohio. He saw firsthand what it's like to grow up in a low-income household. “There’s people that live in their neighborhoods or on the block or hustling in the streets that never get outside their area,” Hollins said. “If a guy doesn’t have no money in the hood, they’re gonna get some money and they’re gonna get it one way or another.”
Chaos at Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival as U-Haul truck hits food stand striking 3 people in Roberto Clemente Park
CHAOS unfolded at a Puerto Rican Festival on Sunday as a U-Haul truck hit a food stand injuring three people. The truck collided with the crowd in Cleveland, Ohio's Roberto Clemente Park. According to the NE Ohio Scanner's Twitter account, a pedestrian was struck after a U-Haul lost control. And...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces name of baby rhinoceros
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The results are in!. The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said a name has been selected for the recently-born rhinoceros calf. Zoo officials said the rhinoceros has been named Dalia, which means “gentle.”. Over $10,000 was raised during the name selection process. The donated funds will help...
Bedrock hopes new streetscape plan will increase downtown Cleveland walkability
CLEVELAND, Ohio - New benches, planters, foliage and lighting will soon begin changing the look outside the Tower City Center and some nearby streets. The real estate company Bedrock, whose holdings include Tower City Center, the Ritz Carlton and the May Building, plans to begin work this fall on a concept approved Friday by the Cleveland Planning Commission. Bedrock is part of the family of Rocket Companies led by Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.
Cleveland Scene
Stay Hungry 216 to Open in South Euclid on Wednesday, August 17
Stay Hungry 216 (359 S. Green Rd., 216-727-0101), a new fast-casual comfort and soul food spot in South Euclid, will open on Wednesday, August 17th. The restaurant is operated by chef Chad Lewis, with partnership by chef Eric Rogers of Black Box Fix fame. You can find the eatery tucked into the Glengate Plaza at Green and Glenridge.
New 'pocket park' set to open in Cleveland's Warehouse District
CLEVELAND — A new "pocket park" commemorating Cleveland's first lighthouse is set to open in the city's Warehouse District, the Downtown Cleveland Alliance announced Tuesday. Lighthouse Park, located on the corner of Main Avenue and West 9th Street, will have a grand opening on Aug. 24 at 3 p.m.,...
Lake Humane Society, Project Hope for the Homeless Announce New Partnership
MENTOR, Ohio — The Lake Humane Society announced a new partnership with Project Hope for the Homeless on Tuesday. By teaming up with one another, both pets and the homeless population in Lake County will be better served. "When a guest arrives at Project Hope for the Homeless who...
Plastic in our drinking water? The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers are likely Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid 80s tomorrow, but the rest of the week might only see highs in the 70s. Read more.
Breaking the glass ceiling: Meet the first female fire chief in Cuyahoga County
WOODMERE, Ohio — Since she was a little girl, Gina DeVito-Staub dreamed of helping her community. That dream became reality when she was sworn in as Woodmere’s fire chief. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Greater Cleveland medical device maker moving HQ to Colorado
OAKWOOD, Ohio - ViewRay Inc., the Oakwood company that has developed an MRI-guided radiation therapy for cancer patients, announced Monday that it will move its headquarters from Greater Cleveland to Colorado “to attract top-tier talent from the state’s growing medical technology sector.”. The medical device maker will continue...
What are the lowest paying jobs in the Cleveland metro area?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs...
Meet Dalia: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's baby rhino gets a name
After a public vote that raised more than $10,000 for rhino conservation efforts, the baby rhino born in July at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now has a name: Dalia. Dalia, who turns one month old today, got her name through an online fundraiser during which guests cast their vote with a donation to the Zoo's Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve for the name they liked best. The results were announced in a Facebook video posted by the Zoo on Tuesday.
3 dogs found dead, 25 severely neglected in Ashland County home; Rescued dogs in care of Humane Society of Ashland County
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story from the "Clear the Shelters" initiative featured on 3News. The Humane Society of Ashland County announced the rescue of 25 adult beagle mixes from deplorable living conditions in a home in North Ashland County. SUBSCRIBE:...
Enough: Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk
Guest columnist Robert Nosanchuk is currently on sabbatical from his role as senior rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. For more information, see: http://fairmounttemple.org. A man once found a rare coin by the roadside, one highly valued by collectors....
Cleveland Museum of Art to host 2022 Chalk Festival
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story on the Cleveland Museum of Art. The 2022 Chalk Festival returns to the Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA) in September, this time over the course of two days!. The Chalk Festival, which started in 1990, returns to...
