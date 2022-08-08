ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Sheep dog team returns home

By Dallas Haggerty
 2 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sheep Dog Impact Assistance team returned home to Rogers this morning after serving the people of Eastern Kentucky for the past 5 days. Sergeant Major Lance Nutt, CEO of the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Team described his team’s experience as something they serve for.

“I tell our members and volunteers on the ground that their primary purpose is simply to give people hope,” Nutt said.

The National Weather Service estimates roughly 14 to 16 inches of rain in Eastern Kentucky between July 25-30. Nutt says it was a one-of-a-kind flood.

“It was one of those once in a thousand years type of floods,” Nutt said. “Because of the amount of rain that was falling all at once on them.”

More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky

The crew spent its time helping any in need throughout Eastern Kentucky.

Nutt says the team will continue to stay prepared for future missions.

