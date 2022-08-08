In the second game of the day at the 2022 World Juniors, Finland took on Latvia, who was brought up from Division 1A as a replacement for Russia, who is banned by the IIHF. The teams traded chances early in the first period, but it was Finland who got the first goal of the game. Nashville Predators 2022 first round pick Joakim Kemell was looking to make a cross-crease pass to Aatu Raty, but the puck went off the Latvian defenceman and in the net to make it 1-0 Finland.

HOCKEY ・ 10 HOURS AGO