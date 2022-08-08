ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Texas A&M's Mia Pante in action with Team Canada at U20 Women's World Cup

The following is a release from Texas A&M Athletics. Texas A&M soccer standout Mia Pante begins play at the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup on Thursday. The prestigious event runs from August 10-28 in Alajuela and San Jose, Costa Rica. Canada U20 Women's National Team head coach Cindy Tye...
FIFA
markerzone.com

FINLAND'S TOP LINE COMBINE FOR ELEVEN POINTS, WIN TOURNAMENT OPENER AGAINST LATVIA

In the second game of the day at the 2022 World Juniors, Finland took on Latvia, who was brought up from Division 1A as a replacement for Russia, who is banned by the IIHF. The teams traded chances early in the first period, but it was Finland who got the first goal of the game. Nashville Predators 2022 first round pick Joakim Kemell was looking to make a cross-crease pass to Aatu Raty, but the puck went off the Latvian defenceman and in the net to make it 1-0 Finland.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

TEAM USA DOMINATES TEAM GERMANY IN OPENING GAME OF 2022 WORLD JUNIORS

The 2022 summer edition of the World Junior Championship has officially commenced, and after the Czechs beat the Slovaks and Team Finland beat the Latvians, Team USA squared off against Team Germany. The Americans start the tournament as the reigning gold medalists at this tournament. Meanwhile, the Germans are a long shot to win but always have some high-end talent to monitor.
SPORTS
markerzone.com

CANADA DECIDES ON STARTING NETMINDER FOR WORLD JUNIOR OPENER AGAINST LATVIA

Canada will open their 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship schedule on Wednesday evening when they face off against Latvia, who are coming off a 6-1 loss to Finland. There were many question marks for Canada leading up to Wednesday's tilt with the Latvians, but none bigger than who would get the start in goal. Canada has three legit goaltenders on their roster with Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa, Rangers prospect Dylan Garand and Brett Brochu.
HOCKEY
NBC Sports

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo drop 31 and 10 for Greece against Spain

The best player on the planet looks ready to dominate EuroBasket. Giannis Antetokounmpo when out in a tune-up game against traditional European power Spain and dropped 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in just over 20 minutes on the court, dominating a game Greece won 86-70 and putting together a highlight package worth watching.
NBA
