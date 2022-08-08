Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
247Sports
Texas A&M's Mia Pante in action with Team Canada at U20 Women's World Cup
The following is a release from Texas A&M Athletics. Texas A&M soccer standout Mia Pante begins play at the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup on Thursday. The prestigious event runs from August 10-28 in Alajuela and San Jose, Costa Rica. Canada U20 Women's National Team head coach Cindy Tye...
FIFA・
markerzone.com
FINLAND'S TOP LINE COMBINE FOR ELEVEN POINTS, WIN TOURNAMENT OPENER AGAINST LATVIA
In the second game of the day at the 2022 World Juniors, Finland took on Latvia, who was brought up from Division 1A as a replacement for Russia, who is banned by the IIHF. The teams traded chances early in the first period, but it was Finland who got the first goal of the game. Nashville Predators 2022 first round pick Joakim Kemell was looking to make a cross-crease pass to Aatu Raty, but the puck went off the Latvian defenceman and in the net to make it 1-0 Finland.
markerzone.com
TEAM USA DOMINATES TEAM GERMANY IN OPENING GAME OF 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
The 2022 summer edition of the World Junior Championship has officially commenced, and after the Czechs beat the Slovaks and Team Finland beat the Latvians, Team USA squared off against Team Germany. The Americans start the tournament as the reigning gold medalists at this tournament. Meanwhile, the Germans are a long shot to win but always have some high-end talent to monitor.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Prospect Hirvonen Leads Finland with Three Points, Defeat Latvia at World Junior Championship
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Roni Hirvonen came up with a big performance to help his team pick up a win in their first game at the 2022 World Junior Championship. The Finnish captain had a goal and two assists as they defeated Latvia 6-1. Hirvonen, the Maple Leafs’ 2020 second-round...
NHL・
Yardbarker
Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki will play for Team Sweden at 2022 World Juniors
In fact, we’re expecting to get a lot more news over the next week or so, as three Vancouver Canucks prospects will represent their countries at the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Championship this week in Edmonton. Joining Jacob Truscott (USA), Joni Jurmo (Finland), is 2022 15th overall pick Jonathan...
NHL・
markerzone.com
CANADA DECIDES ON STARTING NETMINDER FOR WORLD JUNIOR OPENER AGAINST LATVIA
Canada will open their 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship schedule on Wednesday evening when they face off against Latvia, who are coming off a 6-1 loss to Finland. There were many question marks for Canada leading up to Wednesday's tilt with the Latvians, but none bigger than who would get the start in goal. Canada has three legit goaltenders on their roster with Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa, Rangers prospect Dylan Garand and Brett Brochu.
Golf Channel
Rose Zhang low amateur at Women's Open; likely headed back to Stanford
Stanford star Rose Zhang continued an impressive year on the course when she won the Smyth Salver on Sunday as the low amateur in just her second appearance at the AIG Women's Open. The 19-year-old proved why she is the No. 1 amateur in the world when she was the...
NBC Sports
Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo drop 31 and 10 for Greece against Spain
The best player on the planet looks ready to dominate EuroBasket. Giannis Antetokounmpo when out in a tune-up game against traditional European power Spain and dropped 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in just over 20 minutes on the court, dominating a game Greece won 86-70 and putting together a highlight package worth watching.
NBA・
Vit Krejci Added to Team Czech Republic, EuroBasket 2022 Roster
Vit Krejci is slated to play for his homeland in August and September.
