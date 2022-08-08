Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
NHL
CORONATO, USA READY FOR WJC
After a lengthy wait, Matt Coronato and the USA are ready to get the IIHF World Junior Championship underway. The tournament, which started back in December of 2021 and was postponed due to COVID, officially kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Edmonton. Coronato, the Flames' first-round pick in the...
247Sports
Texas A&M's Mia Pante in action with Team Canada at U20 Women's World Cup
The following is a release from Texas A&M Athletics. Texas A&M soccer standout Mia Pante begins play at the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup on Thursday. The prestigious event runs from August 10-28 in Alajuela and San Jose, Costa Rica. Canada U20 Women's National Team head coach Cindy Tye...
FIFA・
Maple Leafs’ Prospect Hirvonen Leads Finland with Three Points, Defeats Latvia at World Junior Championship
Roni Hirvonen had a goal and two assists as Finland cruised past Latvia in their tournament opener at the 2022 World Juniors.
Yardbarker
Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki will play for Team Sweden at 2022 World Juniors
In fact, we’re expecting to get a lot more news over the next week or so, as three Vancouver Canucks prospects will represent their countries at the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Championship this week in Edmonton. Joining Jacob Truscott (USA), Joni Jurmo (Finland), is 2022 15th overall pick Jonathan...
NHL
Luke Hughes Helps Lead US to Dominant Win over Germany | WJC BLOG
Hughes had two points in the USA's 2022 tournament debut. It didn't take long for Luke Hughes to make an impact for Team USA at the World Junior Championship being held in Edmonton, Alberta. Hughes had the US's opening goal of the tournament, scoring with 6:21 remaining in the first...
NBC Sports
Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo drop 31 and 10 for Greece against Spain
The best player on the planet looks ready to dominate EuroBasket. Giannis Antetokounmpo when out in a tune-up game against traditional European power Spain and dropped 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in just over 20 minutes on the court, dominating a game Greece won 86-70 and putting together a highlight package worth watching.
NBA・
Golf Channel
Rose Zhang low amateur at Women's Open; likely headed back to Stanford
Stanford star Rose Zhang continued an impressive year on the course when she won the Smyth Salver on Sunday as the low amateur in just her second appearance at the AIG Women's Open. The 19-year-old proved why she is the No. 1 amateur in the world when she was the...
