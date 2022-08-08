ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

CORONATO, USA READY FOR WJC

After a lengthy wait, Matt Coronato and the USA are ready to get the IIHF World Junior Championship underway. The tournament, which started back in December of 2021 and was postponed due to COVID, officially kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Edmonton. Coronato, the Flames' first-round pick in the...
247Sports

Texas A&M's Mia Pante in action with Team Canada at U20 Women's World Cup

The following is a release from Texas A&M Athletics. Texas A&M soccer standout Mia Pante begins play at the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup on Thursday. The prestigious event runs from August 10-28 in Alajuela and San Jose, Costa Rica. Canada U20 Women's National Team head coach Cindy Tye...
Luke Hughes Helps Lead US to Dominant Win over Germany | WJC BLOG

Hughes had two points in the USA's 2022 tournament debut. It didn't take long for Luke Hughes to make an impact for Team USA at the World Junior Championship being held in Edmonton, Alberta. Hughes had the US's opening goal of the tournament, scoring with 6:21 remaining in the first...
NBC Sports

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo drop 31 and 10 for Greece against Spain

The best player on the planet looks ready to dominate EuroBasket. Giannis Antetokounmpo when out in a tune-up game against traditional European power Spain and dropped 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in just over 20 minutes on the court, dominating a game Greece won 86-70 and putting together a highlight package worth watching.
