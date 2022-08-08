Effective: 2022-08-07 12:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kankakee The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois Northern Newton County in northwestern Indiana Southern Lake County in northwestern Indiana * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1232 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grant Park, or 8 miles northeast of Momence, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lowell, Momence, Lake Village, Roselawn, Lake Dalecarlia, Grant Park, Shelby, Schneider, Sumava Resorts and Thayer. Including the following interstate Indiana I-65 between mile markers 233 and 243. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO