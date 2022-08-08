Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...In Indiana, Lake and Porter Counties. In Illinois, Lake and Cook Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 4 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Mckinley Beach in Milwaukee North Beach in Racine Wind Point Lighthouse Beach in Racine Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Boone, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 06:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from flooded ditches, culverts, canals, and detention ponds. Target Area: Boone; Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR BOONE AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES At 609 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and locally over 3 inches of rain has already fallen. Thunderstorms will continue to produce rainfall rates of locally 1 inch per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Significant flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset, significant flooding of creeks, drainage ditches, and urban areas. Possible flooding of structures. Widespread roadway flooding. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction, Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Durand, Capron, Timberlane, New Milford and Garden Prairie. Several automated weather stations in Rockford have measured 2 to 3 inches of rain this morning, most of it fell within 90 minutes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, La Porte, Marshall, Pulaski, Starke by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fulton; La Porte; Marshall; Pulaski; Starke The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pulaski County in northwestern Indiana Western Fulton County in north central Indiana Starke County in northwestern Indiana Southwestern Marshall County in north central Indiana Southwestern La Porte County in northwestern Indiana * Until 315 PM EDT/215 PM CDT/. * At 215 PM EDT/115 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dunns Bridge, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Knox, Winamac, North Judson, Culver, Francesville, Medaryville, Pulaski, Oak Grove, Ripley, Kewanna, Monterey, Leiters Ford, Lomax, Beardstown, Ober, English Lake, Denham, Hibbard and Clarks. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0