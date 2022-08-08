ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu West residents say thank you to these two amazing and talented gals, Julie Ellerton (left) photographer and Jimy Tallal (right) writer, for making this happen. Front page picture and story on, “The running of the goats in Malibu West,” last week in The Malibu Times.

Photo and thank you submitted by Maggie Luckerath at last Friday’s Trancas Market outdoor concert with the Lenny Goldsmith band.

The post Community spotlight appeared first on The Malibu Times .

