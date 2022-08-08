Read full article on original website
You Won't Believe How Much Older Most Of The "Stranger Things" Cast Is Compared To Their Characters
Time flies in the real world a little faster than it does in Hawkins.
“Stranger Things” Star Noah Schnapp Confirmed Will Is Gay and in Love with Mike
Since Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016, we've seen Noah Schnapp's character Will Byers get kidnapped by the Demogorgon, deal with a psychic connection to the Mind Flayer, and adjust to teenage life and the changing dynamics going on in his friend group. In season four, a new aspect of Will emerged more fully; the teenager from Hawkins appeared to have a crush on his friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), and now Noah is confirming that Will is indeed gay and in love with Mike.
NME
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
wegotthiscovered.com
Amanda Seyfried shares her support for intimacy coordinators on set after Sean Bean’s comments
As the conversation around intimacy coordinators has grown recently, The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried has shared her support for them to be implemented on all sets while sharing a troubling story from the early parts of her career. Speaking to Porter Magazine, Seyfried said that she emerged from the “pre-#MeToo...
ETOnline.com
Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Two Actors He Has the Best On-Screen Chemistry With (Exclusive)
Dwayne Johnson has been in several blockbuster productions, worked on countless sets and co-starred with numerous fellow A-list actors, but now the Jumanji star is revealing who he has the best on-screen chemistry with. Speaking with ET's Rachel Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of his forthcoming animated feature, DC...
‘Road House’ Reboot: Here’s Who’s in the Cast Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
Back in 1989, moviegoers witnessed the story of James Dalton, a cool and collective bouncer who finds himself cleaning up a Missouri bar. It doesn’t take long before Dalton realizes that his troubles come from a corrupt businessman. Starring Patrick Swayze and Ben Gazzara, Road House was a box office hit and is now a cult classic. The film continues to be discussed and loved by fans all over the world. And with classic films like Top Gun making waves at the theaters, it appears Amazon Prime Video has found their leading man for their remake of Road House.
Iggy Azalea Announces She’s Returning to Music After Brief Hiatus—“Cry About It”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music after announcing a hiatus last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, The End of An Era, in August 2021. Following the widespread controversy that she was blackfishing, the rapper took to social media to...
‘Home Improvement’ Star Debbe Dunning Is Still Stunning At 56
On the popular sitcom Home Improvement, Pamela Anderson served as the original Tool Time girl but ultimately left the show for Baywatch. Debbe Dunning stepped in as her replacement and played Heidi Keppert, the new assistant on Tool Time from seasons 3 to 8. After the series ended in 1999,...
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Road House: Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Movie Reboot for Amazon
Click here to read the full article. The well-coiffed Jake Gyllenhaal will channel the late, well-coiffed Patrick Swayze in Amazon‘s “reimagined take” on the 1989 movie Road House. The original Road House starred Swayze as Dalton, “the best bouncer in the business,” as he navigated professional and personal dramas in a small town in Missouri. The Prime Video flick, written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry and to be directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith), follows a former UFC fighter (played by Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida...
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
Kurt Russell, Son Wyatt Russell Set to Star in Major New Apple Series
Kurt Russell and son Wyatt Russell are set to star in a new Apple series, according to Variety. The series, also co-produced with Legendary, stars the Russells in an upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans. The father-son duo joined other cast members such as Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe,...
Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With
Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Drake’s Dad Gets Tattoo of His Son’s Face, Drizzy Makes Fun of It
Drake's dad has a tattoo of his son's face and the superstar rapper is making fun of it. On Monday (Aug. 8), Drake hopped on his Instagram page to poke fun at his dad's tattoo of his face. The OVO leader shared an image of Dennis Graham's bicep and the inkwork of a young Drizzy (circa Thank Me Later era). "@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family," he wrote in the caption with several tears of joy emojis to represent his laughter.
thedigitalfix.com
Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker
A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
musictimes.com
Iggy Azalea New Music Coming Soon After Confirming Her Final Album Last Year
Many fans thought Iggy Azalea won't be returning to music after releasing "The End of an Era" last year, however, it appears that the rapper will come back soon as she revealed in a post online. Taking to her official Twitter account, the Australian native said she was willing to...
Harper's Bazaar
Kourtney Kardashian Gets Emotional Talking About Married Life with Travis Barker
The second season of Hulu's The Kardashians seems to be promising an inside look at the life Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are building as newlyweds. A new trailer for the reality series dropped yesterday, teasing more loved-up Kravis footage. During a confessional, the Poosh founder got emotional while speaking candidly about her husband.
Miley Cyrus Reacted to Criticism That She Exploited Black People for Profit
Miley Cyrus got candid about criticism she's faced throughout the course of her very lucrative career.
