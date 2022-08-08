ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Stranger Things” Star Noah Schnapp Confirmed Will Is Gay and in Love with Mike

Since Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016, we've seen Noah Schnapp's character Will Byers get kidnapped by the Demogorgon, deal with a psychic connection to the Mind Flayer, and adjust to teenage life and the changing dynamics going on in his friend group. In season four, a new aspect of Will emerged more fully; the teenager from Hawkins appeared to have a crush on his friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), and now Noah is confirming that Will is indeed gay and in love with Mike.
Outsider.com

‘Road House’ Reboot: Here’s Who’s in the Cast Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

Back in 1989, moviegoers witnessed the story of James Dalton, a cool and collective bouncer who finds himself cleaning up a Missouri bar. It doesn’t take long before Dalton realizes that his troubles come from a corrupt businessman. Starring Patrick Swayze and Ben Gazzara, Road House was a box office hit and is now a cult classic. The film continues to be discussed and loved by fans all over the world. And with classic films like Top Gun making waves at the theaters, it appears Amazon Prime Video has found their leading man for their remake of Road House.
TVLine

Road House: Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Movie Reboot for Amazon

Click here to read the full article. The well-coiffed Jake Gyllenhaal will channel the late, well-coiffed Patrick Swayze in Amazon‘s “reimagined take” on the 1989 movie Road House. The original Road House starred Swayze as Dalton, “the best bouncer in the business,” as he navigated professional and personal dramas in a small town in Missouri. The Prime Video flick, written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry and to be directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith), follows a former UFC fighter (played by Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida...
PopCrush

Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With

Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Drake’s Dad Gets Tattoo of His Son’s Face, Drizzy Makes Fun of It

Drake's dad has a tattoo of his son's face and the superstar rapper is making fun of it. On Monday (Aug. 8), Drake hopped on his Instagram page to poke fun at his dad's tattoo of his face. The OVO leader shared an image of Dennis Graham's bicep and the inkwork of a young Drizzy (circa Thank Me Later era). "@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family," he wrote in the caption with several tears of joy emojis to represent his laughter.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker

A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Emotional Talking About Married Life with Travis Barker

The second season of Hulu's The Kardashians seems to be promising an inside look at the life Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are building as newlyweds. A new trailer for the reality series dropped yesterday, teasing more loved-up Kravis footage. During a confessional, the Poosh founder got emotional while speaking candidly about her husband.
