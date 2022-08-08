Read full article on original website
Deadly shooting under investigation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday responded to the 1800 block of Baywood Avenue in Orlando for reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they...
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
Three Dead In Shooting At A Florida Narcotics Anonymous Meeting
Three people are dead after a shooter kills two and turns the gun on himself inside of a Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting. According to investigators, on Monday at approximately 7:00 PM, Edgewater Police Department received a call of a person who had been shot at
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
Troopers respond to deadly crash on University Boulevard in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Orange County are investigating after a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happed around 7:23 a.m. on University Boulevard near State Road 417. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. One of the cars rolled over on its roof after the...
Man who pleaded guilty to killing Walmart diaper thief sentenced to 10 years in prison
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:. A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing a 19-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday afternoon. An Orange County judge sentenced Lonnie Leonard for the 2017 shooting of Arthur Adams. Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates. An Orange...
New video shows deadly shooting involving Orange County sheriff's deputy
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new video has been released showing the chaotic moments surrounding a shooting involving an Orange County sheriff's deputy. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, two brothers were in an altercation with another man outside the Heritage Hotel at 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail. One of the brothers, Dylan Jimenez, 21, and a third person shot each other during that incident, according to investigators.
28-year department veteran Eric Smith takes over as Orlando police chief
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has a new chief in Eric Smith, who has taken over the position from former chief, Orlando Rolon. The Orlando Police Department has new chief: Eric Smith. The 28-year-veteran of the force has taken over for Orlando Rolon. Smith said he hopes...
Leesburg woman jailed after fight with romantic rival that started on Facebook
A 25-year-old Leesburg woman jailed in April for stealing and damaging a car owned by her boyfriend’s ex was arrested again over the weekend after she reportedly threw a liquor bottle at the woman and tried to hit her with her vehicle. Adrianna Nathelma Williams, of 32331 Willow Brook...
Vehicle from armed carjacking located, Orange County deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle connected to an armed carjacking has been located, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 5, deputies say two suspects who were armed carjacked a person at gunpoint around 6 p.m on Sherwood Terrace Drive, in the area of Apopka-Vineland Road and West Colonial Drive.
Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
Homeless man in Lexus arrested at Rogers Park in Leesburg
A homeless man in a Lexus was arrested in the wee hours Thursday morning at Rogers Park in Leesburg. Andre Ricardo Topey, 34, was sitting behind the wheel of the Lexus with the driver’s side door open as a Leesburg police officer was patrolling the park, which had closed at 10 p.m. As the officer approached Topey, he slammed the door and refused to open it.
Police ID 3 dead after hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater
EDGEWATER, Fla. — Police in Edgewater said three people are dead after a hostage standoff at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. Edgewater police have identified the three people who died, including the gunman, during a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. Officers said Erica Hoffman, 33, and Ian Greenfield, 59, were shot and...
One person shot along Old Cheney Highway east of Colonial Drive in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting along Old Cheney Highway near East Colonial Drive with one person hit. Deputies said they responded to shots fired in the area around 1:45 a.m. and found one person had been shot when someone from another vehicle shot at them.
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on University Blvd. in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following a crash on University Boulevard off State Road-417 Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. SKYFOX flew over the scene of the crash that involved a Ford Mustang and a Nissan Versa. According to troopers, a 22-year-old man driving a Ford Mustang...
Edgewater police: 2 men, 1 woman dead in apparent murder-suicide
EDGEWATER, Fla. — Edgewater police responded to a hostage situation Monday night. A suspect walked into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, shot a man and took a woman hostage, according to Edgewater police. Other people ran upon shots being fired. Multiple agencies responded to the scene on Ridgewood and East...
1 seriously injured in Melbourne crash, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla – A driver was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Melbourne on Tuesday, according to police. Investigators said the wreck, which involved a 68-year-old New Jersey driver and 67-year-old Melbourne driver, happened in the area of South Harbor City Boulevard and Silver Palm Avenue. [TRENDING: Old Spanish...
Florida Woman Gets Probation For Wiping Up Murdered Husband's Blood
Danielle Redlick was acquitted for murdering her husband of 17 years back in June.
