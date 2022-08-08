The internet puts their noots out in memory to the late Carlo Bonomi, original voice of ‘Pingu’

“I got to fan myself off!” Tina Knowles captioned the video of her dancing at the release party for Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance. When “Heated” came on, Ms. Knowles, 68, felt the urge to get out of her seat and dance along. She nailed the choreography, grooving in front of a set of balloons that spelled out the new album’s title. Ms. Knowles was clearly having fun with this new song, judging by the smile at the end (and how she released her wiggle.)

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO