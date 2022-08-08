The internet puts their noots out in memory to the late Carlo Bonomi, original voice of ‘Pingu’

Read full article on original website
Movie review: 'Fall' reaches new heights for thrills
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- As much as movies can show us infinite possibilities, movies about extreme limitations can be equally thrilling. Fall, in theaters Friday, mines suspense at the top of a 2000 foot tower. One year after husband Dan (Mason Gooding) died in a rock climbing accident,...
wegotthiscovered.com
A polarizing historical epic is basking in the glow of newfound adulation
Proving for the umpteenth time that Hollywood loves few things more than jumping on a hot bandwagon, the success of Ridley Scott’s Academy Award-winning Gladiator led to a slew of blockbuster historical epics coming down the pipeline. Only one of them managed to earn more money at the box office, though, and it was Troy.
Beyoncé Shares Rare Glimpse Of All 3 Kids In Never-Before-Seen Photo
The music superstar gave fans an adorable look at Blue, Rumi and Sir Carter ahead of the release of her new album, "Renaissance."
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Larry Birkhead And Daughter Dannielynn Take A Backstage Snap With Janet Jackson
Dannielynn, the daughter of late American model and actress Anna Nicole Smith, who died on February 8, 2007, had a good time with her father recently as they both attended a concert by singer Janet Jackson, which was held in Cincinnati, Ohio. After the death of Anna Smith, Dannielynn was the focus of a very fierce paternity and custody battle due to the claims made by Howard K. Stern, Smith’s lawyer; Larry Birkhead, Alexander Denk, Anna’s bodyguard, and Frederic Von Anhalt, who was husband to actress Zsa Zsa Gabor. On her birth certificate, the supermodel had earlier documented Howard K. Stern as Dannielynn’s father.
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’
Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Will Smith Left A Message In Background Of Apology Video To Chris Rock
Yesterday, 29 July, Will Smith posted an apology video to his YouTube channel, titled 'It's been a minute'. The video sees the King Richard star apologise for slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars and answering questions from fans. However, some people think there was more to it than that:
Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Dances At Release Party To Daughter’s New Jam ‘Heated’: Watch
“I got to fan myself off!” Tina Knowles captioned the video of her dancing at the release party for Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance. When “Heated” came on, Ms. Knowles, 68, felt the urge to get out of her seat and dance along. She nailed the choreography, grooving in front of a set of balloons that spelled out the new album’s title. Ms. Knowles was clearly having fun with this new song, judging by the smile at the end (and how she released her wiggle.)
Jennifer Lopez’s Ageless Moments Through the Years
She keeps getting younger! Whether she's makeup-free or dolled up, Jennifer Lopez doesn't seem to age! Take a look back at some of her gorgeous moments throughout the years.
ETOnline.com
Drake and YouTube Star Suede Brooks 'Having Fun Together' Amid St. Tropez Trip, Source Says
Drake has his sights set on a new woman -- and it's none other than model and social media star Suede Brooks. The duo was spotted on vacation together in St. Tropez, France, looking cozy on a yacht. A source tells ET, Drake has been hanging out with Suede in...
Beyoncé Seemingly References Jay-Z’s Past Cheating On ‘Renaissance’ Track ‘Plastic On The Sofa’
Beyoncé has ushered in the new Renaissance. The long-awaited and highly-anticipated album arrived on Friday (July 29), and to say fans were hyped would be an understatement. Though the new album offered plenty for the BeyHive to buzz about, one thing they noticed was Bey making a reference to husband Jay-Z‘s past cheating, which were focal themes of her last album Lemonade and his project 4:44. Notably, the New York native also spoke openly about his infidelity in a 2017 interview with The New York Times.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Magnum, P.I.’ star Roger E. Mosley has died
Actor Roger E. Mosley passed away on Sunday aged 83 years old. The actor was most known for his work on the CBS crime drama Magnum P.I. starring as Theadore “T.C’ Calvin, a helicopter pilot and friend of Tom Selleck’s character Thomas Magnum. He worked on all eight seasons of the show running from 1980 to 1988.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dreka Gates Has Kevin Gates' "Khaza" On Repeat: "Late Night Vibes"
The release of Kevin Gates's "Super General" freestyle sparked tons of conversations surrounding his love life. Not only does he shoot his shot at Rubi Rose, Beyoncé, and Nicki Minaj but he also suggested that his long-term relationship with Dreka Gates came to an end. On the record, he details alleged affairs that he and Dreka Gates pursued during their relationship, leaving Twitter in shambles at the possibility that they broke up.
Fatboy Slim Recalls Horror That Ensued at Woodstock ’99 – “I Did What I Was Told and Ran”
Netflix recently debuted their latest documentary series Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99. The three-part series covers all the horrors that ensued during the Woodstock ’99 festival, which was intended to revive the “summer of love,” its sister event spearheaded in 1969. “Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but...
'All for it' or 'distasteful'? Fans of the late icon Selena weigh in on a new, remixed single.
Nearly 30 years since her tragic death, the family of the enduring Latina pop icon Selena released a new single, a remix of a 1987 song that's part of an upcoming posthumous album, “Moonchild Mixes.”. As expected, the song’s release and the coming album have elicited strong responses —...
wegotthiscovered.com
Idris Elba has BDE (big dad energy) and we can’t get enough
Idris Ebla is the definition of BDE, and you’re only partially on the right track if your mind immediately went somewhere rather risqué. One of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Men of the Year, Elba clearly exudes confidence that can instantly make a person weak at the knees, but his Big Dad Energy is even more appealing.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘American Dad!’ almost had a film and it would have taken us to Roger’s home planet
American Dad! has been running for more than 17 years and the adult animated series is yet to launch its own movie, but according to a new report, that doesn’t mean those plans weren’t once in motion. Speaking to DigitalSpy, American Dad! showrunner Matt Weitzman shared that the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Grease’ star Eddie Deezen deemed not fit to stand trial
Former Grease star, Eddie Deezen, was found not fit to stand trial after the actor attempted to force his way into a local nursing home in Maryland. According to TMZ, a commitment order stated that Deezen is considered to be a ‘danger to himself’ and others around him. It also stated that he was transferred to the Maryland Department of Health for treatment due to a mental disorder. The court ordered Deezen to stay in the health department’s care until it is believed that he no longer poses a threat.
