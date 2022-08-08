ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, CA

Former California police officer charged with sexually assaulting women while on duty

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQHM1_0h8Zb9KD00

SANGER, Ca. (WRIC) — A former police officer in Sanger, California, a small city outside of Fresno, was indicted by a grand jury for deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law for allegedly sexually assaulting four women while on duty.

According to the indictment, 38-year-old DeShawn Torrence of Corcoran, California engaged in various forms of nonconsensual sexual conduct while on duty as a Sanger Police officer, including directing a woman to remove her clothing and forcing women to engage in sex acts.

Petersburg Police officer acquitted of assault charges in Taser incident

Four of the ten counts carry a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. One count carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and the other five each carry a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Torrence is no longer employed by the Sanger Police Department. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the FBI at 916-746-7000 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sanger, CA
Sanger, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Corcoran, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Corcoran, CA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Prison#Violent Crime#Sanger Police#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy