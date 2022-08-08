Read full article on original website
ESPN
WNBA Hall of Famer Lauren Jackson, 41, named to Australia's World Cup team, capping stunning comeback from retirement
Three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson, who was forced to retire from the league following the 2012 season due to injuries, has been named to the Australian team for the upcoming FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup at the age of 41. It's the pinnacle of what has been a noteworthy comeback...
Napheesa Collier returns, Lynx use big 4th quarter to stay in playoff race
The Minnesota backcourt stole the show in a victory over the Dream.
Florida State offensive lineman suffers season-ending injury
The Seminoles will be without a veteran offensive lineman this fall.
CBS Sports
Napheesa Collier returns from maternity leave to make season debut in Lynx's important win over Dream
On May 25, just 10 and a half weeks ago, Napheesa Collier gave birth to her daughter, Mila. On Sunday night, she was back on a basketball court and in the starting lineup for the Minnesota Lynx as they beat the Atlanta Dream, 81-71. As to be expected, Collier was...
ESPN
Seattle Storm rewrite history 'sharing the basketball,' set WNBA record with 37 assists in road win
The Seattle Storm set a WNBA record Tuesday night with 37 assists in a crucial 111-100 road win over the Chicago Sky. The Storm surpassed the previous high of 35, reached three times in league history according to ESPN Stats & Information research, including earlier this season by the New York Liberty.
247Sports
Texas A&M's Mia Pante in action with Team Canada at U20 Women's World Cup
The following is a release from Texas A&M Athletics. Texas A&M soccer standout Mia Pante begins play at the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup on Thursday. The prestigious event runs from August 10-28 in Alajuela and San Jose, Costa Rica. Canada U20 Women's National Team head coach Cindy Tye...
A’ja Wilson helps Aces subdue Dream
A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 14 rebounds as the host Las Vegas Aces defeated the Atlanta Dream 97-90 on
CBS Sports
WNBA Power Rankings: Teaira McCowan leads Wings into playoffs; Sky still on top heading into final week
A few weeks ago, the Dallas Wings were on the ropes. They had lost 13 of 19 games to fall out of the playoff picture, were dealing with a string of injuries and had a difficult schedule down the stretch. There was a real chance they would miss out on the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.
NBC Sports
Storm look to regain form against first-place Sky
In a matchup of two playoff-bound teams, one on a hot streak and one enduring a lull, the Seattle Storm will pay a visit to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday evening. The first-place Sky (25-8) have won 10 of their past 12 games, while the fourth-place Storm (20-13) have dropped five of their past eight contests. Both teams have three regular-season games remaining.
CBS Sports
Candace Parker makes history as Sky beat Sun to clinch at least a top-two seed in WNBA playoffs
With just one week left in the 2022 WNBA regular season, every single remaining game has playoff implications, but few will mean as much as the Chicago Sky's thrilling 94-91 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon. Candace Parker led the way with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five...
