Teen dead, man wounded in Queens double shooting: NYPD
SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — A teen was killed by a gunshot to the chest and a man was wounded in a double shooting in Queens on Sunday evening, police said.
Tysheem McDonald, 18, was found injured on 148th Avenue around 6:15 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 24-year-old man who’d been shot in the leg was taken to a hospital by private means, police said.
No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released any information on a suspect in the double shooting.
