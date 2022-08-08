ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen dead, man wounded in Queens double shooting: NYPD

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — A teen was killed by a gunshot to the chest and a man was wounded in a double shooting in Queens on Sunday evening, police said.

Tysheem McDonald, 18, was found injured on 148th Avenue around 6:15 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 24-year-old man who’d been shot in the leg was taken to a hospital by private means, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released any information on a suspect in the double shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

