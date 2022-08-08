Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Related
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick didn’t clinch a playoff spot
Despite his victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Kevin Harvick isn’t officially locked in to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. For the first time in nearly two years, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found himself in victory lane following Sunday afternoon’s rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan
After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano...
Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric involved in big Michigan crash: 'Can’t buy a break right now'
Kyle Busch and Austin Cindric were among the cars wrapped up in a wreck in Turn 2 during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. J.J. Yeley’s No. 15 pushed up the track in the turn following a restart on Lap 25. He received contact from Michael McDowell and Aric Almirola, which helped start the wreck. Yeley and Ty Gibb would hit Cindric, who was sent crashing into the wall.
Bubba Wallace emotional after 2nd place finish at Michigan (Video)
Watch as Bubba Wallace was disappointed after the NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series took the green flag at Michigan International Speedway. Bubba Wallace started the race from the pole position, the first pole for 23XI Racing. Watch the Bubba Wallace video below. With...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Race Results: August 7, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR race results from Michigan International Speedway. Today, the NASCAR Cup Series unloads in Brooklyn, MI. The 2-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway is set to host the Firekeepers Casino 400. View Michigan results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race.
FOX Sports
NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400: Harvick moves into playoff spot
Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak, holding on to win the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday to move into position for a NASCAR playoff berth. Drivers put it all on the line in the 200-lap, 400-mile race for a chance to take home the Michigan Heritage Trophy as the NASCAR Cup Series kicked off its August schedule by returning to Brooklyn, Michigan.
Evaluating NASCAR’s controversial playoff system
NASCAR's playoff system has been a major topic of conversation. Would Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. potentially missing the playoffs expose the system?
NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Michigan International Speedway)
Michigan International Speedway tv ratings; Data from every race in 2022. Last weekend, NASCAR rolled into Michigan International Speedway. The 2-mile track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View NASCAR tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 1,002,000 to their TV screens. That was...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Winners and losers at Michigan International Speedway
Here’s a look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway:. Kevin Harvick — Finally, a winner. Harvick had grown tired of answering questions about his extended winless streak, which reached 65 before he scored Sunday at MIS. And it was no fluke. Harvick charged to the front late in the afternoon, held off his challengers and won relatively easily. Now 46, Harvick scored his 28th win after turning 40 years old, putting him third all-time on that list.
Comments / 0