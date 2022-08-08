Here’s a look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway:. Kevin Harvick — Finally, a winner. Harvick had grown tired of answering questions about his extended winless streak, which reached 65 before he scored Sunday at MIS. And it was no fluke. Harvick charged to the front late in the afternoon, held off his challengers and won relatively easily. Now 46, Harvick scored his 28th win after turning 40 years old, putting him third all-time on that list.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO