Brooklyn, MI

FanSided

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick didn’t clinch a playoff spot

Despite his victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Kevin Harvick isn’t officially locked in to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. For the first time in nearly two years, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found himself in victory lane following Sunday afternoon’s rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
BROOKLYN, MI
NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan

After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano...
MOTORSPORTS
Fox News

Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric involved in big Michigan crash: 'Can’t buy a break right now'

Kyle Busch and Austin Cindric were among the cars wrapped up in a wreck in Turn 2 during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. J.J. Yeley’s No. 15 pushed up the track in the turn following a restart on Lap 25. He received contact from Michael McDowell and Aric Almirola, which helped start the wreck. Yeley and Ty Gibb would hit Cindric, who was sent crashing into the wall.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Michigan Race Results: August 7, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR race results from Michigan International Speedway. Today, the NASCAR Cup Series unloads in Brooklyn, MI. The 2-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway is set to host the Firekeepers Casino 400. View Michigan results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race.
BROOKLYN, MI
FOX Sports

NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400: Harvick moves into playoff spot

Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak, holding on to win the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday to move into position for a NASCAR playoff berth. Drivers put it all on the line in the 200-lap, 400-mile race for a chance to take home the Michigan Heritage Trophy as the NASCAR Cup Series kicked off its August schedule by returning to Brooklyn, Michigan.
BROOKLYN, MI
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Michigan International Speedway)

Michigan International Speedway tv ratings; Data from every race in 2022. Last weekend, NASCAR rolled into Michigan International Speedway. The 2-mile track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View NASCAR tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 1,002,000 to their TV screens. That was...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Winners and losers at Michigan International Speedway

Here’s a look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway:. Kevin Harvick — Finally, a winner. Harvick had grown tired of answering questions about his extended winless streak, which reached 65 before he scored Sunday at MIS. And it was no fluke. Harvick charged to the front late in the afternoon, held off his challengers and won relatively easily. Now 46, Harvick scored his 28th win after turning 40 years old, putting him third all-time on that list.
MOTORSPORTS

