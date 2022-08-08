Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ocnjdaily.com
Winners of Pamper Scamper Announced
More than 40 of the youngest and fastest new Ocean City residents and visitors raced in the Pamper Scamper on Tuesday. The annual event is a crawling race for children 15 months old and younger. The races start with the competitors in the center of a parachute. First one to...
ocnjdaily.com
Baby Parade Rolls Down Boardwalk on Thursday
The 112th annual Ocean City Baby Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, on the Boardwalk. The annual tradition offers a chance for parents to show off Ocean City’s newest generation. The parade features children ages 10 and under cruising the Boardwalk in themed strollers, wagons and floats. It starts at Sixth Street with children finishing at 12th Street and all other entries continuing to 14th Street.
ocnjdaily.com
Beloved Ocean City Mother Remembered
There are some people in life who have touched the lives of so many others. Kim DeMarco was one of those people. The married, Ocean City mother of four, who lost her battle with cancer at 49 on July 6, was remembered Monday night in a celebration that brought hundreds of those who knew her and who loved her.
ocnjdaily.com
Boardwalk Art Show Announces Awards
There were many lucky artists who showcased their talents at last week’s 59th Annual Boardwalk Arts Show hosted by the Ocean City Arts Center. “Tiles” by Skip Gosnell (acrylic) “Hawaii” by Isa Kollgaard (acrylic) “Phoenixville Rooftops” by Kei Marini (oil) Best of Show. “Sunhat & Sunglasses”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocnjdaily.com
O.C. American Legion to Honor Military Family
Ocean City American Legion Post 524 will welcome Marine Staff Sergeant James Williams and Air Force Airman First Class Glenda Williams and their children, Alcie and Joshua, on Sunday at noon for a free weeklong vacation, courtesy of the organization’s Rest & Relaxation Program. “American Legion Post 524’s Rest...
