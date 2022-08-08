Read full article on original website
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
WTOP
Police respond to 3 additional racist graffiti incidents in Montgomery Co.
Montgomery County police have responded to three additional racist graffiti incidents in the Maryland county. Police previously reported that racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was found on Sunday on the Bethesda Trolley Trail near Rossmore Drive and the bridge over Interstate 270. Officers now say they also located anti-Semitic writing on...
Remains found in Maryland identified as man missing for 2 years, family wants answers
CLINTON, Md. — A two-year missing person mystery has been solved after human remains found in a Prince George's County forest months ago have been identified. The family of Casino Gaskins, who was 23 when he went missing, said police notified them Monday that remains found in Clinton, Maryland in December of 2021 are his. But the Gaskins family is raising questions about the way authorities in Prince George’s County handled the case. They say investigators believed the case to be a death by suicide.
WTOP
2 dead, 2 injured in Suitland Parkway crash
Two men are dead are two other people injured after a crash on the Suitland Parkway in the Forestville, Maryland, area early Wednesday morning. Prince George’s County first responders were called to the westbound lanes of the parkway near the intersection with Forestville Road around 1 a.m. for a crash involving two vehicles.
WATCH: People with sledgehammer smash cases, steal jewelry from store in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said detectives were trying to find three people who burglarized a jewelry store in July. MCDP released surveillance footage Tuesday that showed the break-in at The Watch Pocket, located at 10113 Colesville Rd. in Silver Spring. Detectives said around 3:40 a.m. […]
Cleveland Jewish News
White-supremacist graffiti discovered in suburban Washington, DC
Antisemitic graffiti was found spray-painted over the weekend on a fence at a trolley trail in Montgomery County, Md., just outside of the nation’s capital. “Hate has no place in our community,” tweeted State Delegate Ariana Kelly (D-District 16), who posted an image of the graffiti on Sunday. “I have heard from a number of constituents this a.m. about white-nationalist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail.”
mocoshow.com
Residents Asked to Shelter in Place on Olney Mill Road Due to Police Activity
Update 10:22pm: The situation on Olney Mill Rd. has been resolved. The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released as it becomes available. Montgomery County Police are asking residents in the area of 18600 Olney Mill Rd. in Olney to shelter in place as they attempt to take an adult male into custody. MCPD released the following information on Tuesday evening at 9:30pm:
NBC Washington
Truck Crash Shuts Down Maryland Route 210 in Fort Washington
A truck crash shut down part of Maryland Route 210 or Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area on Tuesday morning for several hours, officials said. All lanes of MD-210 were blocked near Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said. Northbound...
31 Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Northeast DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating...
NBC Washington
Family Concerned for Missing 15-Year-Old from Maryland
The Montgomery County Department of Police is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Cabin John, Maryland. Tatum Tomlinson was last seen at 9 a.m. on Sunday in the 6700 block of Tomlinson Terrace. Tomlinson is described as having blonde hair, blue yes, 56” tall and 112 pounds. She was...
Water rescue calls in Prince George’s County
Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department said crews were working a couple of water rescues late Monday afternoon after heavy rain moved across the area.
fox5dc.com
Airbnb host accused of using hidden cameras and recording guests in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant at a short-term rental property in a Silver Spring neighborhood on Friday, August 5th after allegations of hidden cameras and video recordings. Neighbors who live near the house along the 1100 Block of Dale Drive told FOX 5 they...
WTOP
Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting
D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
WTOP
Police arrest 4 minors in Oxon Hill Road carjacking, DC Circulator crash
D.C. Police said that four juveniles would be charged in connection with a carjacking that led to a collision with a Circulator bus. Police said the incident happened around 8 a.m. on Sunday. Prince George’s County Police reportedly identified a stolen sedan around the shopping center on Oxon Hill Road...
thedcpost.com
Bodycam Footage Shows Deadly Police Shooting in Northwest DC
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released last Friday body camera footage showing the fatal shooting of an individual in Northwest Washington on July 30. Kevin Hargraves-Shird, a 31-year-old man, was shot in Fort Slocum Park by an MPD officer, who has been identified as Sgt. Reinaldo Otero-Camacho, a 17-year veteran of DC police.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville Town Square
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Rockville Town Square yesterday afternoon, August 6, 2022. The assault was reported in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 3:24 PM Saturday.
fox5dc.com
5 people hurt after carjacking pursuit ends in crash involving police cars, Circulator Bus and sedan in DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning in Southeast D.C. involving a police car, a Circulator Bus, and a Park Police vehicle. Metropolitan Police confirm to FOX 5 that the call came in around 8:15 a.m. Sunday for a crash near the intersection of Alabama...
WTOP
It’ll cost you to charge your electric vehicle at Fairfax Co. stations
If you plan to plug in your electric vehicle at county-owned charging stations in Fairfax County, it’ll now cost you. During a meeting Aug. 2, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved fees for using county-owned charging stations. The fees include 30 cents per kilowatt hour of charging and a $2 per hour “dwell-time” fee after vehicles are fully charged, to motivate EV drivers to free up the space for others.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Tysons Corner Center Being Cleared After Report of Gunshots
4:17pm Update: Officers have cleared the mall. The investigation revealed a light fixture fell causing a loud noise. No evidence of a shooting was discovered. Tysons Corner Center is open. Thank you for your patience. At 3:18pm, Fairfax County Police released a statement on social media regarding gunshots reported at...
WATCH: Thieves steal catalytic converter in front of home
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at 4:37 a.m., two men appeared at a Congress Drive home with a jack and power tools, lifted a vehicle parked in the homes driveway, and stole the catalytic converter.
Bay Net
DNR Says Be On The Lookout For Foxes
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Have you seen a fox lately? Maybe during the day? No need to worry, it is quite common to see foxes, particularly younger ones, roaming around. As the long hot days of summer roll on, it becomes more difficult to find food, which forces the kits to increase their range and be more active in the face of competition.
