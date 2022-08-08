ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

WUSA9

Remains found in Maryland identified as man missing for 2 years, family wants answers

CLINTON, Md. — A two-year missing person mystery has been solved after human remains found in a Prince George's County forest months ago have been identified. The family of Casino Gaskins, who was 23 when he went missing, said police notified them Monday that remains found in Clinton, Maryland in December of 2021 are his. But the Gaskins family is raising questions about the way authorities in Prince George’s County handled the case. They say investigators believed the case to be a death by suicide.
CLINTON, MD
WTOP

2 dead, 2 injured in Suitland Parkway crash

Two men are dead are two other people injured after a crash on the Suitland Parkway in the Forestville, Maryland, area early Wednesday morning. Prince George’s County first responders were called to the westbound lanes of the parkway near the intersection with Forestville Road around 1 a.m. for a crash involving two vehicles.
FORESTVILLE, MD
Cleveland Jewish News

White-supremacist graffiti discovered in suburban Washington, DC

Antisemitic graffiti was found spray-painted over the weekend on a fence at a trolley trail in Montgomery County, Md., just outside of the nation’s capital. “Hate has no place in our community,” tweeted State Delegate Ariana Kelly (D-District 16), who posted an image of the graffiti on Sunday. “I have heard from a number of constituents this a.m. about white-nationalist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Residents Asked to Shelter in Place on Olney Mill Road Due to Police Activity

Update 10:22pm: The situation on Olney Mill Rd. has been resolved. The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released as it becomes available. Montgomery County Police are asking residents in the area of 18600 Olney Mill Rd. in Olney to shelter in place as they attempt to take an adult male into custody. MCPD released the following information on Tuesday evening at 9:30pm:
OLNEY, MD
NBC Washington

Truck Crash Shuts Down Maryland Route 210 in Fort Washington

A truck crash shut down part of Maryland Route 210 or Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area on Tuesday morning for several hours, officials said. All lanes of MD-210 were blocked near Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said. Northbound...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
NBC Washington

Family Concerned for Missing 15-Year-Old from Maryland

The Montgomery County Department of Police is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Cabin John, Maryland. Tatum Tomlinson was last seen at 9 a.m. on Sunday in the 6700 block of Tomlinson Terrace. Tomlinson is described as having blonde hair, blue yes, 56” tall and 112 pounds. She was...
CABIN JOHN, MD
WTOP

Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting

D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
GREENBELT, MD
thedcpost.com

Bodycam Footage Shows Deadly Police Shooting in Northwest DC

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released last Friday body camera footage showing the fatal shooting of an individual in Northwest Washington on July 30. Kevin Hargraves-Shird, a 31-year-old man, was shot in Fort Slocum Park by an MPD officer, who has been identified as Sgt. Reinaldo Otero-Camacho, a 17-year veteran of DC police.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville Town Square

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Rockville Town Square yesterday afternoon, August 6, 2022. The assault was reported in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 3:24 PM Saturday.
WTOP

It’ll cost you to charge your electric vehicle at Fairfax Co. stations

If you plan to plug in your electric vehicle at county-owned charging stations in Fairfax County, it’ll now cost you. During a meeting Aug. 2, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved fees for using county-owned charging stations. The fees include 30 cents per kilowatt hour of charging and a $2 per hour “dwell-time” fee after vehicles are fully charged, to motivate EV drivers to free up the space for others.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Tysons Corner Center Being Cleared After Report of Gunshots

4:17pm Update: Officers have cleared the mall. The investigation revealed a light fixture fell causing a loud noise. No evidence of a shooting was discovered. Tysons Corner Center is open. Thank you for your patience. At 3:18pm, Fairfax County Police released a statement on social media regarding gunshots reported at...
Bay Net

DNR Says Be On The Lookout For Foxes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Have you seen a fox lately? Maybe during the day? No need to worry, it is quite common to see foxes, particularly younger ones, roaming around. As the long hot days of summer roll on, it becomes more difficult to find food, which forces the kits to increase their range and be more active in the face of competition.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

