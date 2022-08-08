ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauseon, OH

Wauseon man wanted in young child's death

By By TODD HELBERG @cntoddhelberg
The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 2 days ago

WAUSEON — A Wauseon man charged with the death of a female child has been taken into custody.

According to a Wauseon Police Department press release, Devon Harris, 27, has been implicated in the murder of a three-year-old girl (Gemma Thompson) who died from injuries he allegedly caused last week.

Wauseon police began investigating the case on the afternoon of Aug. 2 after assisting rescue personnel who responded to a report of a child having seizures. The location of this incident was not mentioned in the press release.

Found unresponsive, the child initially was taken to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, before being transferred by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital with injuries sustained through “trauma.” Police were notified Thursday evening that Thompson had passed away.

According to public records, Wauseon police filed two complaints Friday in Fulton County Common Pleas Court alleging that Harris initially caused “serious physical harm” to the child on Tuesday, and her death on Thursday “as a proximate result of ... committing or attempting to commit an offense of violence that is a felony of the first or second degree ... .”

The respective charges pending against Harris are felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and murder, an unclassified felony.

He made an appearance Monday in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, and was ordered to be held without bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. on Aug. 16, and he was being held Monday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Harris’ address was listed in court records as lot 14 at 250 E. Linfoot Street — a manufactured home park — just north of the city’s downtown.

He has had prior brushes with local law enforcement and the court system.

In August 2018, he was sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court to a three-year prison term on a charge of complicity to commit burglary, a second-degree felony. The charge had been reduced from aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.

This was preceded by a conviction in 2016 in the same court for permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control, but violated its conditions and was sentenced to prison in 2017 for eight months.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevillagereporter.com

Man Wanted For Murder In Wauseon Turns Himself In

A Wauseon man wanted for Felonious Assault and Murder was taken into custody on Monday, August 8th. According to the Wauseon Police Department, Devon Harris turned himself into police at 1:50 p.m. He is currently being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. Harris was wanted after police had...
WAUSEON, OH
sent-trib.com

BG man accused of beating a child considers plea deal

A Bowling Green man accused of beating a child is considering a plea deal. Jeremy Mull, 36, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. Defense attorney Kati Tharp said her client had received an offer earlier that day. “It is...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wauseon, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Fulton County, OH
Fulton County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wauseon, OH
City
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted in 2021 Toledo gas station murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted on charges connected to the 2021 murder of an elderly man at a Toledo gas station. According to court documents, Javontay D. Johnson was found guilty of murder and two counts of felonious assault after he withdrew his previous not guilty pleas and entered Alford pleas.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man sentenced to life in prison in decades-old Toledo murder, rape

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was convicted of multiple rapes and a murder in Toledo was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. According to the prosecutor, Kenneth Marshall, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 130 years. Marshall was...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Suspect in Lima bank robbery in court

LIMA — A Lima man charged with robbing a bank on the city’s east side earlier this year appeared in court briefly on Monday for a suppression hearing requested by his attorney. Steve Chamberlain of the Allen County Public Defenders Office is attempting to have statements made to police by Brandon Allen Sr. ruled inadmissible as evidence when a jury trial begins next month.
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

Toledo woman arrested for menacing after alleged BG incident

A Toledo woman was arrested for menacing after she allegedly made threats. The Bowling Green Police Division took a report Friday at 10:29 p.m. from a woman who said she had been threatened. She also said the same woman had bit her neck and punched her in the face earlier in the week.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Murder#Seizure#Prison#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime#Wauseon Police Department#Toledo Hospital
13abc.com

Man convicted in Toledo nightclub shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted for his role in a Toledo nightclub shooting that killed a 26-year-old man. Court documents show a jury found Darryl Lathan II guilty of murder and felonious assault charges with firearm specifications on Friday. Lathan was charged in the shooting at Spotlight Lounge that killed Armonte Rodger in May 2021.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a car crashed into an occupied home in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Avenue. According to Toledo Police at the scene, an SUV with four people inside was driving westbound on South Ave. when it lost control and hit a pole, signage on a nearby business, and then a home.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sent-trib.com

Man who escaped from hospital, stole BG car, pleads guilty

A Perrysburg man who escaped custody and was later arrested in Michigan has pleaded guilty to eight charges in two different cases. Christopher Eldredge, 35, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He pleaded guilty to escape, a third-degree felony;...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department will conduct a traffic enforcement blitz starting August 19 to September 5. The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on identifying those operating a vehicle while under the influence, OVI offenders. Officers will work...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo neighbors petitioning to fix roads after construction

DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo. 13abc's Cyber Monday segment interviews cyber security expert Dave Hatter weekly. Sashem and Dave discuss phishing and your private information on 8/8/22.
TOLEDO, OH
Galion Inquirer

Lindsey man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club

SANDUSKY COUNTY – Lindsey resident Justin C. Damschroder joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club last week after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 20 and state Route 590 in Sandusky County on May 15.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Fatal motorcyle crash in Auglaize County

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP — Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash occurred at approximately 6:48 p.m. Saturday on state Route 385, east of New Hampshire in Auglaize County. Through the investigation, it was determined that Gustavo A. Cardenas Jr., 31, of Vaughnsville,...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Olando Richardson, 47, of Detroit, was sentenced to two years on probation and 60 days in the county jail for having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. Marquavious Monroe, 26, of Lima, was...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Lorain woman killed in wrong-way crash in Swanton

SWANTON – A Lorain woman who was reportedly impaired and driving the wrong way on a highway was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash on US20A near Turtle Creek Drive. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 10:03 p.m.
SWANTON, OH
wlen.com

Adrian Tim Hortons Robbed Sunday Afternoon

Adrian, MI – The Tim Hortons in Adrian was robbed Sunday at around 5:40pm. Adrian Police Chief Vince Emrick told WLEN News in an email that a subject entered the restaurant and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. Emrick said that the suspect fled on foot...
ADRIAN, MI
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
291
Followers
120
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy