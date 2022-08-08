Wauseon man wanted in young child's death

WAUSEON — A Wauseon man charged with the death of a female child has been taken into custody.

According to a Wauseon Police Department press release, Devon Harris, 27, has been implicated in the murder of a three-year-old girl (Gemma Thompson) who died from injuries he allegedly caused last week.

Wauseon police began investigating the case on the afternoon of Aug. 2 after assisting rescue personnel who responded to a report of a child having seizures. The location of this incident was not mentioned in the press release.

Found unresponsive, the child initially was taken to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, before being transferred by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital with injuries sustained through “trauma.” Police were notified Thursday evening that Thompson had passed away.

According to public records, Wauseon police filed two complaints Friday in Fulton County Common Pleas Court alleging that Harris initially caused “serious physical harm” to the child on Tuesday, and her death on Thursday “as a proximate result of ... committing or attempting to commit an offense of violence that is a felony of the first or second degree ... .”

The respective charges pending against Harris are felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and murder, an unclassified felony.

He made an appearance Monday in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, and was ordered to be held without bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. on Aug. 16, and he was being held Monday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Harris’ address was listed in court records as lot 14 at 250 E. Linfoot Street — a manufactured home park — just north of the city’s downtown.

He has had prior brushes with local law enforcement and the court system.

In August 2018, he was sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court to a three-year prison term on a charge of complicity to commit burglary, a second-degree felony. The charge had been reduced from aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.

This was preceded by a conviction in 2016 in the same court for permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control, but violated its conditions and was sentenced to prison in 2017 for eight months.