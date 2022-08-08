ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNB Local4

John's Monday Evening Weathercast

The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar and contact information for all of the district buildings — all at the touch of the fingertips. Local4 News at Ten Saturday. Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite...
KENESAW, NE
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Opens Second Location In Hastings

Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Week August 15-19 August 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // Hastings, NE - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its convenient drive-thru specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at West 33rd Stredd & Osborne Drive East in Hastings, Nebraska. To celebrate, the location will be hosting a Grand Opening Week Monday, August 15 - Friday, August 19.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Public Schools expands activities director position to 6-12

KEARNEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Kearney Public Schools has expanded the job responsibilities of Ryan Hogue, KHS Activities Director, and Assistant Principal, to include middle school activities. Mr. Hogue will now be the KPS 6-12 Activities Director. He will remain Assistant Principal at KHS. “In a very consistent message, parents and...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
Hastings, NE
Lifestyle
KSNB Local4

Heat begins to return to the area

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Quiet weather will remain in the forecast in the days ahead for most of the area. There may be a few exceptions. Look for sunny skies for today as high temperatures warm up to between the mid 80s east and the mid 90s west. There may be a few clouds and perhaps a couple of spotty showers to the north and northwest overnight. Low temperatures will dip back into low to mid 60s. There may be a few clouds around tomorrow, but skies are still expected to be mainly sunny on Wednesday and temperatures heat up even more. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to the upper 90s with the hottest temperatures in the west and northwest. Late in the afternoon and early in the evening, there may be a couple of spotty showers to the north and northwest. They should diminish after the sun goes down. Lows on Wednesday night will drop into the 60s. The heat continues on Thursday with similar highs to Wednesday from the upper 80s to the upper 90s. Friday will be a bit breezier as highs will reach from near 90° to near 100° with the hottest temperatures in the northwest.
News Channel Nebraska

6th St. in Hastings becomes one-way road on Wednesday

HASTINGS, NE — Traffic on a Hastings street will be changing this week. City officials say 6th St. will convert into a one-way eastbound road from St. Joseph Ave. to Kansas Ave. on Wednesday. The change is in response to the expansion of the St. Cecilia school facility. Going...
HASTINGS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#All Summer Long
Panhandle Post

Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake

GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
GENOA, NE
KSNB Local4

Doniphan Music Festival shows off Nebraskan talent

It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born, fast forward 150 years and the village is continuing to celebrate its heritage. Hastings Fire and Rescue staying...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings PD hiring officers

It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born, fast forward 150 years and the village is continuing to celebrate its heritage. Doniphan Music Festival shows off...
HASTINGS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
KSNB Local4

Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills

Rise in serious juvenile crimes creates challenges for Hall County Jail. Hall County Department of Corrections Director Todd Bahensky said it has been difficult to keep up with the rise in juveniles staying at their facility. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT. Becoming hot and dry.. Hastings Public...
HALL COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Northwest football preparing to be ‘on from day one’

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After a 5-5 campaign a season ago, Grand Island Northwest football is aiming to put more games in the win column this year. They will be tested early with games against Aurora and Omaha Skutt back-to-back to start the campaign. “When we open up going...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Catholic football looking for another successful season

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Day two of football practice for area high schoolers continued on Tuesday ahead of the new fall season. It is no secret that the Stars have success out on the field, making an 11-1 run last year and a trip to the Semi-Finals. “We tell these...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Public Library hosts first ever Community Art Show

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Library is hosting its first ever Community Art Show. The library hosts a kids and teen art contest, and are expanding that to adults now. The age of participants starts at 18 years old. All forms and variety of art were submitted.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy