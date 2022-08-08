Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSNB Local4
John's Monday Evening Weathercast
The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar and contact information for all of the district buildings — all at the touch of the fingertips. Local4 News at Ten Saturday. Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens Second Location In Hastings
Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Week August 15-19 August 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // Hastings, NE - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its convenient drive-thru specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at West 33rd Stredd & Osborne Drive East in Hastings, Nebraska. To celebrate, the location will be hosting a Grand Opening Week Monday, August 15 - Friday, August 19.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Public Schools expands activities director position to 6-12
KEARNEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Kearney Public Schools has expanded the job responsibilities of Ryan Hogue, KHS Activities Director, and Assistant Principal, to include middle school activities. Mr. Hogue will now be the KPS 6-12 Activities Director. He will remain Assistant Principal at KHS. “In a very consistent message, parents and...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Public Schools Foundation announces Charles and Bessie Frith Scholarship Fund
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - She always said she wanted to invest in students who had the “fire in their belly” for success. Bessie Frith of Grand Island, made good on that promise with a $2.4 million estate gift to the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation to endow the Charles & Bessie Frith Scholarship Fund.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Heat begins to return to the area
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Quiet weather will remain in the forecast in the days ahead for most of the area. There may be a few exceptions. Look for sunny skies for today as high temperatures warm up to between the mid 80s east and the mid 90s west. There may be a few clouds and perhaps a couple of spotty showers to the north and northwest overnight. Low temperatures will dip back into low to mid 60s. There may be a few clouds around tomorrow, but skies are still expected to be mainly sunny on Wednesday and temperatures heat up even more. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to the upper 90s with the hottest temperatures in the west and northwest. Late in the afternoon and early in the evening, there may be a couple of spotty showers to the north and northwest. They should diminish after the sun goes down. Lows on Wednesday night will drop into the 60s. The heat continues on Thursday with similar highs to Wednesday from the upper 80s to the upper 90s. Friday will be a bit breezier as highs will reach from near 90° to near 100° with the hottest temperatures in the northwest.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Passport Program: Coney Island acts as a time capsule to early day restaurants
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN)- According to George Kaltrouzos, the owner of Coney Island in Grand Island, the secret to success is easy. “We’ve always stayed the same, 1933 we started. Been here 88 years about to be 89 years next month, just nostalgic,” said Kaltrouzos. Coney Island has...
News Channel Nebraska
6th St. in Hastings becomes one-way road on Wednesday
HASTINGS, NE — Traffic on a Hastings street will be changing this week. City officials say 6th St. will convert into a one-way eastbound road from St. Joseph Ave. to Kansas Ave. on Wednesday. The change is in response to the expansion of the St. Cecilia school facility. Going...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island City Council approves acquisition to purchase land near 911 center
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council approved an acquisition to buy a piece of land that could one day become a park or a place for a city pool. The city council unanimously approved the acquisition 10 to 0. The land is located just west of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Northwest field renovations changing home football locations to start season
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With fall high school sports quickly approaching, the Grand Island Northwest football team will not be playing games on its home field to start the year. School officials told Local4 News that the renovation project currently underway on the Vikings’ athletic field will not be...
Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake
GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
KSNB Local4
Doniphan Music Festival shows off Nebraskan talent
It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born, fast forward 150 years and the village is continuing to celebrate its heritage. Hastings Fire and Rescue staying...
KSNB Local4
Hastings PD hiring officers
It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born, fast forward 150 years and the village is continuing to celebrate its heritage. Doniphan Music Festival shows off...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills
Rise in serious juvenile crimes creates challenges for Hall County Jail. Hall County Department of Corrections Director Todd Bahensky said it has been difficult to keep up with the rise in juveniles staying at their facility. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT. Becoming hot and dry.. Hastings Public...
KSNB Local4
Northwest football preparing to be ‘on from day one’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After a 5-5 campaign a season ago, Grand Island Northwest football is aiming to put more games in the win column this year. They will be tested early with games against Aurora and Omaha Skutt back-to-back to start the campaign. “When we open up going...
KSNB Local4
Rise in serious juvenile crimes creates challenges for Hall County Jail
The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar and contact information for all of the district buildings — all at the touch of the fingertips. Wasenek Days Celebrates Kenesaw - 10PM. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT.
WOWT
Suspect in I-80 chase ending at Nebraska state line charged with felony
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who led authorities on a chase last week that led to a traffic halt on the bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa was in court Tuesday to face charges. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, was arrested Friday after authorities said he fled a traffic stop...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Catholic football looking for another successful season
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Day two of football practice for area high schoolers continued on Tuesday ahead of the new fall season. It is no secret that the Stars have success out on the field, making an 11-1 run last year and a trip to the Semi-Finals. “We tell these...
klkntv.com
‘If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way’: 350 York County kids waiting for child care
YORK, Neb. (KLKN) – Parents with young children are having a stressful time finding child care as the staffing shortage drags on. “If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way,” said Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation. She said over...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Public Library hosts first ever Community Art Show
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Library is hosting its first ever Community Art Show. The library hosts a kids and teen art contest, and are expanding that to adults now. The age of participants starts at 18 years old. All forms and variety of art were submitted.
Comments / 0