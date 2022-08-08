ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

capecod.com

Provincetown crews deal with deck fire, power outage

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters responded to 322 Commercial Street in the downtown section of town sometime after 4 PM for a deck fire. The fire was qickly knocked down but crews had to pull up some of the boards to reach fire nelow the deck and douse it. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Chatham, MA
whdh.com

Officials make dramatic boat rescue in Bourne

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Public safety officials made a dramatic boat rescue of a group off the Bourne coast over the weekend amid windy conditions and choppy waves. “Wind conditions and waves, they have a dramatic impact on boats, and things can happen very fast,” said Chris Southwood, director of the Bourne Department of Natural Resources.
BOURNE, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Bourne firefighters make boat rescue

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Bourne firefighters made a dramatic rescue of a group whose small boat crashed against the rocky coastline. Crews held the boat steady as the passengers got to shore. The Coast Guard said everyone made it off safely, and no one was hurt. The boat, however, is stuck in the water.
BOURNE, MA
Sting
capecod.com

Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Eastham

EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the bike trail near the Doane Rock picnic area sometime after 3 PM. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the ball field behind the Eastham Town Hall to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. It was not immediately confirmed if the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
EASTHAM, MA
whdh.com

Ice cream freezer washes ashore on Nantucket Beach

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A small crowd gathered to inspect the large metallic box that washed up on the shores of Nantucket Thursday. The box did not contain aliens or pirate treasure, but a bounty of delicious frozen ice cream treats. With temperatures soaring in the upper 90s all week,...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Wind whipped brush fires keep Bourne crews busy

BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a sight along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from encroaching on a nearby pump house. A brush breaker was called to allow for access to the whole fire area so it could be completely put out.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Man injured by construction vehicle in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – A man reportedly had his leg pinned by a construction vehicle in Marstons Mills around 1:30 PM Tuesday. The incident happened at a location in the Block of Baxter’s Neck Road. The victim was transported to Caoe Cod Hospital. OSHA was notified as part of the investigation.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Dartmouth alumnus, 24, dead in New Hampshire

The man was in Hanover for the Dartmouth Class of 2020 commencement. A 24-year-old man died after he was found severely injured on a New Hampshire embankment Sunday, officials said. Around 1:48 a.m. the Hanover Fire Department responded to a report of a person injured on a rocky embankment under...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ocean View gets demolished

On Tuesday, a demolition crew went to work on the charred Ocean View Restaurant. A fire burned through the restaurant in March. The Oak Bluffs Fire Department, joined by fire crews from across the Vineyard, beat down the fire and prevented it from spreading elsewhere. On Monday, Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state’s Department of Fire Services, told The Times that a fire investigation uncovered nothing suspicious.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecod.com

Elder Services to Distribute Farmers’ Market Coupons

HYANNIS – Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands is offering coupons for produce at local Farmers’ Markets to low-income seniors. The coupons will be worth $25 and are available starting on Monday, August 15. Eligible individuals age 60 and over do not have to be a...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Lifeguards pull drowning victims from water in Dennis and West Barnstable

DENNIS – Lifeguards pulled a person from the water at Mayflower Beach around 2:30 PM Saturday. Paramedics rushed to the scene and further evaluated the victim. Further details were not immediately available. A short time later, lifeguards at Sandy Neck Beach in West Barnstable pulled a victim from the water. CPR was in progress when the ambulance arrived. Further details were not immediately available.
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
WELLFLEET, MA

