Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County hired 30 employees in July, monthly report shows

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Times Leader
 2 days ago
Luzerne County Courthouse

Luzerne County government hired 30 workers in July, according to the newly released monthly personnel report.

Nine are filling vacant correctional officer positions at the county prison and minimal offenders building, all starting at $16.71 per hour: Selena Bren, Xavier Fisher, Stanley Goeckel, Jerry Hayman II, Angel Hernandez, Kayleigh MacDonald, Nelson Matute, Laura Paluge and Robert Rakowski.

Twelve new employees are in human service branches. These new workers, along with their positions and hourly pay: June Butkiewicz, Aging Agency senior center operator, $16.41; Dwight Cheetham, Nichole Golanoski, Amanda Matysik, Evan Orr and Jeremy Shingler, Children and Youth caseworker 1s, $20; Karina Cruz, Drug and Alcohol clerk/typist, $13.52; Traci Fritz, Children and Youth caseworker 2, $22.31; Charlene Giuliano and Gretchen Knapp, Aging Agency alternate food service workers, $14; and Madeline Rodriguez and Sheliah Watford, Children and Youth clerk/typists, $14.36.

The new workers in other departments: John Aciukewicz, part-time assistant district attorney, $35.04; Emily Evanko, public defender clerk/stenographer, $14.59; Beth Gilbert McBride, deputy election director, $21.54; Taylor Guziejka, prothonotary clerk, $15.71; Ysmely Henriquez, election bureau administrative assistant, $15.19; Thomas Lopez, court law clerk, $39.46; Cheryl Nardone, district justice clerk, $15.82; Brianna Schadder, domestic relations support officer, $19.78; and Jonathan Shaw, planning/zoning transportation planner, $24.87.

Departures

Six workers resigned from county positions during July, the report shows.

These employees and their job titles: Melissa Benson, prison correctional officer; Amanda Gilsky, Aging Agency care manager; Nina Ruggiero and Joseph Sabatini, deputy sheriffs; Danielle Shutt, budget/finance senior budget and policy analyst; and Taisha Martinez, Children and Youth caseworker 2.

Transfers

Seven employees advanced to new positions through the internal merit hiring process, the report says.

These workers, along with their new jobs and hourly compensation: Courtney Bittenbender, Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker 2, $20.26; Kevin Crowley, Information Technology network administrator 2, $26.51; Chris Dalessandro, budget/finance deputy, $35.90; Mackenzie Gagliardi, solicitor executive secretary, $22.05; Robert McAllister, Mental Health/Developmental Services program specialist, $22.88; Eric Messersmith, correctional services training officer, $32.27; and Harry Skene, chief county solicitor/law division head, $49.49.

Also, Carson Kinney changed positions and now works as a Children and Youth social service aide 3 at $18 per hour, it said.

Coroner update

The county had 84 confirmed drug overdose deaths through July this year, with another 26 suspected cases awaiting toxicology test results, according to a monthly coroner’s office update.

The coroner’s office also reported there were 23 county COVID-19 deaths in July.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

