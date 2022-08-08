ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MN

redlakenationnews.com

Annette Delores (Fairbanks) Vaughan

June 17, 1952 ~ August 4, 2022 (age 70) Annette "Babe" Delores (Fairbanks) Vaughan, age 70, of Cass Lake, Minnesota journeyed home to her Lord and Savior from her home on Thursday, August 4th, 2022. Babe was born in Cass Lake, MN on June 17th, 1952, the daughter of Louise...
CASS LAKE, MN
KFIL Radio

Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone

It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Lawrence "Larry" Norquay

Awrence “Larry” Norquay, Sr., age 49, of Redby, MN, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Red Lake, MN. Larry was born on February 11, 1973, in Red Lake, MN to Lawrence and Patricia (Jourdain) Morgan. He graduated from Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School in Bena, MN. Larry was a hard worker and fought fires though out the United States for the Forestry Service. He also worked at Seven Clans Casino in Thief River Falls. Above all, he was devoted to his children, and took pride in being a good father.
REDBY, MN
Walker, MN
Bring Me The News

Appeal: Woman missing from Bemidji since Saturday

Police have put an appeal out to find a missing 32-year-old woman who was last seen this past weekend. The Bemidji Police Department said Alanna McLean was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6 and was officially reported missing on Tuesday. Police did not specify where McLean was last seen. McLean...
BEMIDJI, MN
WJON

Viking Festival this Saturday in Brainerd

BRAINERD -- Vikings will be featured at an event in Brainerd this Saturday. The annual Crow Wing Viking Festival will be at the county fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The family-friendly Viking Festival features Viking-age crafts, costumes, weapons, mock battles, music, and games. The event strives to be...
BRAINERD, MN
willmarradio.com

Two dead in separate Crow Wing County crashes Saturday

(Rabbit Lake Township, MN) -- A Kettle River teen has died in a crash. The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township. Authorities say the teen was driving a Jeep that collided with a Lincoln. The teen was killed and the Lincoln driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

Motorcycle racer killed in crash at Brainerd International Raceway

A retaining wall at Brainerd International Raceway was struck by a motorbike driven by a 50-year-old New Yorker, who died in the accident. The collision was reported at BIR, north of Baxter, at 3:45 p.m. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office arrived. The motorcycle rider crashed into a retaining wall while competing in a qualification race for the MotoAmerica Superbikes competition, according to the sheriff’s office.
BRAINERD, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lptv.org

Akeley Man Dies in Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Nisswa

A 26-year-old Akeley man died on Saturday after his motorcycle crashed near Nisswa around 7:00 p.m. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the victim, Alex Nelson, was riding his 2007 Harley Davidson Cruiser southbound on Highway 371 toward Nashway Road. A Jeep Commander driven by George Lentsch, 62, of St. Paul, was heading eastbound on Nashway Road and was hauling a boat on a trailer. Lentsch attempted to cross the intersection of Nashway Road and Highway 371 and pulled out in front of the motorcycle. Nelson then struck the boat.
NISSWA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist dies after hitting boat on trailer in Nisswa

NISSWA, Minn. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a boat on a trailer in Nisswa Saturday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol said 26-year-old Alex Nelson was driving his motorcycle south on Highway 371 just after 7 p.m. A 62-year-old St. Paul man attempting to cross Highway 371 at Nashway Road pulled into Nelson's path, according to the state patrol.Nelson hit a boat being towed by the 62-year-old. The state patrol said Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.The 62-year-old was not injured.
NISSWA, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Highway 71 Bemidji construction: Beltrami County fairgoers use alternate route

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The MnDOT construction project on Highway 71 between Highway 197 and Winter Sumac Road in Bemidji continues on schedule in Stage 2. Motorists are now traveling in head-to-head traffic in the southbound lanes. Crews have begun construction of the northbound lanes between Winter Sumac Rd. and Anne Street.
BEMIDJI, MN
redlakenationnews.com

FEMA Applicant Briefing Scheduled

Bemidji, MN - Applicant briefings with FEMA for the major disaster declaration related to spring flooding will take place August 18th, 2022 at 9AM in the Beltrami County Emergency Operations Center at 613 Minnesota Ave NW in Bemidji (northwest corner of the Law Enforcement Center). This applicant briefing is for...
BEMIDJI, MN
DL-Online

Crime and fire report: Three WE Fest incidents reported; Detroit Lakes woman arrested in domestic dispute

8:59 a.m., near Meadow View Lane, Detroit Lakes, harassment. A caller said their neighbor continues to harass them verbally, with loud music and noisy equipment. 9:43 a.m., near mile marker 113 on County Road 37, Ponsford, a 17-year-old Grand Forks woman suffered a possible concussion after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck. Airbags deployed during the crash. She was transported to a hospital in Park Rapids for treatment.
KNOX News Radio

GF man found dead in Bemidji cabin

Authorities in Minnesota’s Beltrami County say a Grand Forks man was found dead at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a medical call at about 1:30 PM on July 26th, and found 48-year-old Matt Skarperud deceased inside an enclosed porch.
BEMIDJI, MN
boreal.org

Line 3 aquifer breach is leaking more groundwater

In the summer of 2021, construction padding for the Line 3 pipeline approached the Mississippi River where the pipeline now crosses underneath the river southwest of Bemidji, Minn. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News file. An aquifer breach in north-central Minnesota caused by construction on the Line 3 oil pipeline...
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN

