Ocean County, NJ

Daily Voice

Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
RED BANK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FIRE AT CARMONA-BOLEN FUNERAL HOME

Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fire at the Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home on Main Street in downtown Toms River. There are firemen on the roof but no flames are showing at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS New York

Car port collapses in N.J., trapping vehicles inside

ORANGE, N.J. -- A car port collapsed over the weekend in Orange, New Jersey, trapping several vehicles and leaving some drivers stranded. The parking area caved in Sunday morning on Scotland Road. One woman told CBS2 she had to get a ride to work, because her truck was trapped under the debris. "I came out at 9-o-clock to go to work, and I see the fire department, police department, all my neighbors are out here, and I'm like, what's going on?" Annette Williams said. "My car is underneath. Two trucks -- my husband's truck and my truck is underneath there."No one was hurt. The cause of the collapse is under investigation. 
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)

A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: FALL VICTIM WITH INJURY

Emergency personnel are on the scene at Lacey Liquors for a fall victim. No information on the extent of injuries. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POWER OUTAGES

Route 37 Eastbound apparently has no power from Route 166/Main Street to Vaughn Avenue, with traffic lights out at Peter Avenue, Washington Street, and Vaughn Avenue. Wawas at River Avenue and Hooper Avenue have both gone dark and are closed. Electric crews and police are scattered down the stretch of Route 37 experiencing the blackout, working diligently to restore power. If you must travel this area, please do so with caution. And let us know in the comments if you have power in your area!
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS WORKING WITH RESIDENT ON FRAUD WARNINGS

On August 3, 2022, Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Toscano, Sergeant Ray Gardner and Detective Lindsay Llauget of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Unit joined Toms River Township Police Department Detective Robert O’Neill to speak to the residents of the Gardens of Pleasant Plains in Toms River, about economic and contractor fraud targeting senior citizens in Ocean County. The residents learned of the most recent scams and how to protect themselves from being targeted.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NBC New York

Thousands in NJ Lose Power Amid Heat Wave After High Voltage Line Sparks Brush Fire

On one of the hottest and most miserably humid days of the summer, thousands of New Jersey residents found themselves without power to help keep their homes cool. More than 65,000 customers were in the dark at one point Tuesday afternoon, though that number was down to about 43,000 as of 5:30 p.m. More had regained power by the end of the night. The vast majority of the outages were in Morris and Sussex counties, for customers who get their electricity from First Energy/Jersey Central Power and Light.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: HOUSE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING

First responders are on the scene of a house that has been struck by lightning on the 400 block of Santa Anita. We have no information as to injuries or the extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Community Policy