5 rescued after boat capsizes in Barnegat Inlet, Coast Guard says
Five people were rescued after their boat capsized at the entrance to Barnegat Inlet on Sunday evening, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard launched two boats and rescued three people, while an off-duty lifeguard rescued two and the remaining boater swam to shore after the boat capsized shortly before 7 p.m., Coast Guard officials said.
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
TOMS RIVER: FIRE AT CARMONA-BOLEN FUNERAL HOME
Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fire at the Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home on Main Street in downtown Toms River. There are firemen on the roof but no flames are showing at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
Cops in Ocean County, NJ, Searching for Missing 58-year-old Man
Authorities in Ocean County are asking for your help locating a missing 58-year-old man. The Manchester Township Police Department says James Magee was last seen on August 8th in the area of Community Medical Center in Toms River. Magee has multiple tattoos on both of his arms and hands. Police...
Car port collapses in N.J., trapping vehicles inside
ORANGE, N.J. -- A car port collapsed over the weekend in Orange, New Jersey, trapping several vehicles and leaving some drivers stranded. The parking area caved in Sunday morning on Scotland Road. One woman told CBS2 she had to get a ride to work, because her truck was trapped under the debris. "I came out at 9-o-clock to go to work, and I see the fire department, police department, all my neighbors are out here, and I'm like, what's going on?" Annette Williams said. "My car is underneath. Two trucks -- my husband's truck and my truck is underneath there."No one was hurt. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.
Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)
A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
‘Within minute everything was gone’ — NJ family’s near-death experience on fishing trip
BARNEGAT LIGHT — The owner of a boat that capsized Sunday afternoon said his wife and daughter are ready to hit the water again after getting trapped in a rapidly shrinking air bubble under the vessel. It was Jarret Krause's wife, 26, and 4-year-old daughter that wound up under...
LACEY: FALL VICTIM WITH INJURY
Emergency personnel are on the scene at Lacey Liquors for a fall victim. No information on the extent of injuries. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER: POWER OUTAGES
Route 37 Eastbound apparently has no power from Route 166/Main Street to Vaughn Avenue, with traffic lights out at Peter Avenue, Washington Street, and Vaughn Avenue. Wawas at River Avenue and Hooper Avenue have both gone dark and are closed. Electric crews and police are scattered down the stretch of Route 37 experiencing the blackout, working diligently to restore power. If you must travel this area, please do so with caution. And let us know in the comments if you have power in your area!
ALERT CENTER: Fire engulfs Red Lobster location in New Jersey
A fire engulfed the Red Lobster in East Brunswick early Friday morning but was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Driver Hurt After Crashing Truck Into Hunterdon County Home, Causing Major Damage (PHOTOS)
A pickup truck driver was hurt after crashing into a Hunterdon County home and causing major damage, authorities said. The High Bridge Fire Department responded to the crash at 10 Church Street just before 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, the squad said. The driver suffered minor injuries in the...
Man dies after car carrier trailer goes through red light, hits two vehicles, cops say
One driver died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a Monday afternoon crash in Hunterdon County involving three vehicles including a car carrier trailer, authorities said. The trailer was driving north on US Highway 202 shortly after 2:30 p.m. when it failed to stop at red...
Head-On Tractor-Trailer Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. the crash occurred before 10:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on Burlington-Mount Holly Road at Irick Road in Westampton, initial reports said. Medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for...
TOMS RIVER: LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS WORKING WITH RESIDENT ON FRAUD WARNINGS
On August 3, 2022, Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Toscano, Sergeant Ray Gardner and Detective Lindsay Llauget of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Unit joined Toms River Township Police Department Detective Robert O’Neill to speak to the residents of the Gardens of Pleasant Plains in Toms River, about economic and contractor fraud targeting senior citizens in Ocean County. The residents learned of the most recent scams and how to protect themselves from being targeted.
Thousands in NJ Lose Power Amid Heat Wave After High Voltage Line Sparks Brush Fire
On one of the hottest and most miserably humid days of the summer, thousands of New Jersey residents found themselves without power to help keep their homes cool. More than 65,000 customers were in the dark at one point Tuesday afternoon, though that number was down to about 43,000 as of 5:30 p.m. More had regained power by the end of the night. The vast majority of the outages were in Morris and Sussex counties, for customers who get their electricity from First Energy/Jersey Central Power and Light.
Apparent head-on-crash jams traffic on Route 3 in New Jersey, closes 1 lane of traffic
Two cars were involved in an apparent head-on-crash on Route 3 in New Jersey.
Drunk driver admits hitting bicyclist in N.J., leaving scene, authorities say
A drunk driver who struck a bicyclist in 2020 on Long Beach Island and left the scene days after pushing an undercover police officer while attempting to shoplift at a store in a nearby Ocean County town admitted committing both crimes Monday, authorities said. The hit-and-run crash happened on April...
Truck Crash Causes Heavy Delays At Central Jersey Rush (DEVELOPING)
A crash involving a truck was causing heavy traffic delays in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on the Basilone Bridge in New Brunswick, initial reports said. There were heavy truck lane delays, a report said. CHECK...
Less Than Thirty Days Left Until School Returns at the Jersey Shore
JACKSON, NJ – It’s that time of summer. They call it the dog days, but...
TOMS RIVER: HOUSE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING
First responders are on the scene of a house that has been struck by lightning on the 400 block of Santa Anita. We have no information as to injuries or the extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
