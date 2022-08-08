Read full article on original website
tampabeacon.com
UPDATE: Carrollwood bank robber arrested
CARROLLWOOD — Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needed less than 24 hours to locate a man suspected of robbing a Carrollwood bank on Aug. 8. At approximately 9:06 a.m., Aug. 8, initial reports state the suspect entered TD Bank, 10821 N. Dale Mabry Highway, jumped the teller window and demanded money. Possibly wielding a firearm, reports state, the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and rode away on a motorized mini-bike. The bank branch is located about a half mile north of W. Linebaugh.
