Shohei Ohtani’s damning comments prove Angels exit could be looming
Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani admitted it’s hard to stay motivated on a losing team, which is really bad news for Los Angeles’ chances to keep him. The Angels opted not to deal Shohei Ohtani at the MLB trade deadline, but there are no guarantees they will be able to hold on to him once he hits free agency in 2024.
Dodgers: Manny Machado’s Shocking Display of Effort Leaves LA Fans in Disbelief
Many players have donned the Dodger blue across the franchise’s rich history. So many of those players wore that uniform with pride and solidified themselves as not only Dodger greats but baseball greats. However, with many great players comes some talented players that still left a bad taste in Dodgers fans mouths.
Pete Rose Has Troubling Message For Female Reporter
Baseball's all-time leading hitter Pete Rose was at Citizens Bank Park to commemorate the 1980 World Series title he helped them win. But his return to the Phillies after decades led to a rather uncomfortable moment. At one point, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Alex Coffey asked Rose if he believed his...
Yankees are seeing why Harrison Bader could be a difference maker come the playoffs
When the New York Yankees traded left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for injured outfielder Harrison Bader, they were hoping to overhaul the centerfield position come the playoffs. Bader is expected to make a recovery and return from plantar fasciitis, which currently has his foot in a...
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break father's AL home run record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having a historic season so far. So historic that he has a chance to break Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record this season -- which also happens to be the American League single-season home run mark. However, Roger Maris' son, Kevin Maris,...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ejected vs Cardinals over umpire Ed Hickox’s awful strike zone
The New York Yankees entered Sunday’s finale against the St. Louis Cardinals in the midst of a four-game losing streak. They’re exiting the game down one manager (temporarily), and plus a whole bunch of questions they wish they didn’t have to answer. Sunday’s game at Busch Stadium...
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger’s House is For Sale and is Ridiculous, Reactions
If you’re searching for a house with a private jet hangar, indoor basketball court, practice facility, pool, and three bedrooms, then search no more as Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger is selling his home in Arizona for a low rate of $4 million dollars. The two time All-Star knows how...
40 years later, a look back at the day Jim Rice saved a boy’s life at Fenway Park
On Aug. 7, 1982, in a game between the Red Sox and White Sox at Fenway Park, Jim Rice saved a young boy’s life. Here’s a look back at that day, exactly 40 years later:. It was the fourth inning, with the White Sox ahead, 3-0, and Red Sox second baseman Dave Stapleton rocketed a ball foul over the first base dugout.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Pete Rose Was Asked About Offensive Remark To Reporter
Pete Rose returned to Citizens Bank Park on Sunday for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from MLB. MLB's all-time hits leader participated in a ceremony honoring the Phillies' 1980 World Series win. However, not everyone perceived the invitation as a feel-good moment in light of a woman testifying that he engaged in a sexual relationship with her when she was 14.
Watch: Video Of Suni Lee's First Pitch Attempt Goes Viral
First pitches are typically only noteworthy when they go horribly wrong. Simply getting the ball over, or at least near home plate is often a nerve-wracking task for anyone handling the ceremonial honor. However, Suni Lee took the challenge one step further when invited to Target Field to kick off Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays.
Pete Rose Response Going Viral: MLB World Reacts
The Philadelphia Phillies are including Pete Rose in their World Series reunion on Sunday. Rose, who was a part of the Phillies' 1980 World Series championship team, has faced criticism for his inclusion in the celebration. "In planning the 1980 reunion, we consulted with Pete's teammates about his inclusion," the...
Padres: Manny Machado isn’t worried about Dodgers sweep for a damn good reason
Despite some major trade deadline acquisitions, the San Diego Padres suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Dodgers this weekend. The Pads are all-in on a World Series either this year, or some point in the near future. While teams don’t automatically gel overnight, A.J. Preller didn’t add the likes of Josh Hader and Juan Soto just to get swept by the Dodgers.
Dodgers Broadcaster has Hilarious Response to Padres Juan Soto Question
As everyone expected, any team that was to acquire Juan Soto would be chalking up a pretty expensive deal. It was San Diego that came away with the Soto sweepstakes while also picking up first baseman Josh Bell from Washington by trading shortstop C.J. Abrams, starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and outfielder Robert Hassell II.
MLB Pitching Coach Suffered Injury During A Mound Visit
In the pantheon of weird baseball injuries, this one is certainly up there. Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder hurt himself trying to visit the mound during last night's 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Snyder was unable to make it out to speak with pitcher Shane McClanahan, leaving...
Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
Dennis Eckersley retiring from Red Sox broadcasts
BOSTON -- A familiar voice will no longer be heard on a regular basis in New England, as Dennis Eckersley has decided to retire from his role as color analyst on Red Sox television broadcasts.The Boston Globe's Chad Finn reported the news on Monday, noting that the 67-year-old Eckersley will be moving to California to "spend as much time as possible with his twin grandchildren.""There are times in your life when you realize you've got to get on with it," Eckersley told Finn. "Having grandkids in the Bay Area and visiting them in the offseason, that pushed me along. I...
A controversial blocking the plate ruling gives Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over Twins
A controversial blocking the plate ruling gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after arguing with umpires.
Looking back at how Red Sox messed up Christian Vazquez deal beyond the trade itself
The trade sending Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros was frustrating enough, but everything around it makes the Red Sox look even worse.
