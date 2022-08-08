ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Pete Rose Has Troubling Message For Female Reporter

Baseball's all-time leading hitter Pete Rose was at Citizens Bank Park to commemorate the 1980 World Series title he helped them win. But his return to the Phillies after decades led to a rather uncomfortable moment. At one point, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Alex Coffey asked Rose if he believed his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Ott
Person
Ted Williams
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Cody Bellinger
The Spun

Pete Rose Was Asked About Offensive Remark To Reporter

Pete Rose returned to Citizens Bank Park on Sunday for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from MLB. MLB's all-time hits leader participated in a ceremony honoring the Phillies' 1980 World Series win. However, not everyone perceived the invitation as a feel-good moment in light of a woman testifying that he engaged in a sexual relationship with her when she was 14.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Watch: Video Of Suni Lee's First Pitch Attempt Goes Viral

First pitches are typically only noteworthy when they go horribly wrong. Simply getting the ball over, or at least near home plate is often a nerve-wracking task for anyone handling the ceremonial honor. However, Suni Lee took the challenge one step further when invited to Target Field to kick off Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays.
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The San Diego Padres#Dodgers#The Philadelphia Phillies
The Spun

Pete Rose Response Going Viral: MLB World Reacts

The Philadelphia Phillies are including Pete Rose in their World Series reunion on Sunday. Rose, who was a part of the Phillies' 1980 World Series championship team, has faced criticism for his inclusion in the celebration. "In planning the 1980 reunion, we consulted with Pete's teammates about his inclusion," the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Fox News

Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Boston

Dennis Eckersley retiring from Red Sox broadcasts

BOSTON -- A familiar voice will no longer be heard on a regular basis in New England, as Dennis Eckersley has decided to retire from his role as color analyst on Red Sox television broadcasts.The Boston Globe's Chad Finn reported the news on Monday, noting that the 67-year-old Eckersley will be moving to California to "spend as much time as possible with his twin grandchildren.""There are times in your life when you realize you've got to get on with it," Eckersley told Finn. "Having grandkids in the Bay Area and visiting them in the offseason, that pushed me along. I...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy