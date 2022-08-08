Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police chase stolen car, 2 arrested
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a high-speed chase of a stolen car is what led to two separate crashes Monday, Aug. 8. Police said it started with a traffic stop after the car was involved in "several crimes." The pursuit went down Sheridan Road and reached speeds around 80 mph near 75th Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 5 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Five people under the age of 17 were arrested Tuesday night, Aug. 9 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. A 15-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after he was struck by vehicle while attempting to flee the scene on foot. The pursuit began around 11:50...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 38th and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 near 38th and Hampton. Milwaukee police said shots were fired around 2:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ottawa crash, Nashotah man dead: sheriff
OTTAWA, Wis. - A Nashotah man died in a town of Ottawa crash early Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, deputies and the Western Lakes Fire District were called to the crash scene near Summit Avenue and Parry Road shortly before 5 a.m. Based on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County death investigation; 1 in custody
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A death investigation is underway in Jefferson County. Deputies responded to a 911 call of gunshots fired in a residence in the Town of Sumner on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Upon arriving at scene, responding deputies observed an individual walking away from the residence. This individual matched...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four shootings that happened between Tuesday night, Aug. 9 and Wednesday morning, Aug. 10. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. 41st and Hadley. Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 9, at approximately 9:03 p.m. near 41st...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Monday wound girl, man: police
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, Aug. 8 responded to at least two separate shootings. Two people, including a 14-year-old girl, were wounded in the incidents. 19th and Congress. Around 6:25 p.m., police said an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected...
3 arrested in Racine for manufacturing firearms, shots fired incident
Following a shots fired incident, officers recovered nine guns, ammunition, and firearm paraphernalia from the suspect's homes.
Speeding car crashes into train in Washington County
A speeding car crashed into a train early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The crash could have been avoided if the driver reduced his speed to drive safely in the dense fog.
WISN
Milwaukee 5-year-old shot by uncle, is fighting for her life
MILWAUKEE — Ke'yari Redding, 5, was shot by her uncle John Jackson on July 24. Police said she was asleep on the couch when a bullet came through the house and struck her in the chest and spine. Ke'yari is on a ventilator, and it's uncertain if she will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit ends in Glendale, 2 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. It began around 12:15 a.m. near Teutonia Avenue and Melvina Street. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed robbery and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle initially stopped briefly but fled and a pursuit ensued.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting amid gang dispute, man charged
RACINE, Wis. - Nearly 50 felony charges have been filed against one of two people arrested in connection with the June 2 Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting prosecutors say stemmed from a gang dispute involving a homicide. During the shooting, "several mourners were struck by gunfire, and two of them had...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police pursuit, wrong-way driver flipped near I-43
GLENDALE, Wis. - Intense moments were caught on camera when Glendale police spotted a wrong-way driver early Friday, Aug. 5 and tried pulling her over. The driver tried speeding away and soon crashed near I-43. According to investigators, the driver reached 90 miles per hour in the wrong direction on Port Washington Road when she hit a wall, and the SUV flipped.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police investigate battery incident; man struck with blunt object
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 near Kane Place and Warren Avenue. It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Police say the victim was trying to put out a fire when the suspect struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspect also attempted to start another fire in the building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman shot more than 20 times; police looking for suspect
MILWAUKEE - She was shot more than 20 times from her head to her hips and stomach. The shooting victim talked with FOX6 about the dangers of domestic violence. Nikeya Shumake says doctors and nurses were amazed she survived the shooting. She is recovering as police work to find the...
Missing person alert for Cudahy child canceled after she returned home
CUDAHY, Wis. — A missing person alert issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl from Cudahy was canceled after she returned home. Police said Marzariana Nimphius left her home on foot Tuesday at 11 a.m. Police canceled the alert just after 3:20 p.m. after they said she returned home and is safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
nbc15.com
One dead in Jefferson Co. after reported gunfire
TOWN OF SUMNER, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m. after hearing shots fired inside a home. As deputies arrived, they saw one person leaving the home who match the description of the suspect. That individual was taken into custody.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Laptop theft
5:53 p.m. Monday — A caller in the 2300 block of East Moreland Boulevard reported they went inside a business to use the bathroom and when they came back outside their medication and laptop were gone. Read the full blotter every day in The Freeman. Subscribe at: gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police free gun, wheel, bike locks giveaway
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have free gun locks, steering wheel locks, bike locks and locker combination locks available to those in need. MPD said the locks were donated Tuesday, Aug. 9 by The Master Lock Company and "will help add an extra layer of protection to reduce the risk of being a victim of vehicle theft and bike theft" while also "ensuring that gun owners can safely secure their firearms."
2 transported to hospital after crash near 60th and Melvina
Two people were transported to the hospital after a crash near 60th and Melvina Tuesday evening. The Milwaukee Fire Department says their injuries are unknown at this time.
