Milwaukee County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police chase stolen car, 2 arrested

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a high-speed chase of a stolen car is what led to two separate crashes Monday, Aug. 8. Police said it started with a traffic stop after the car was involved in "several crimes." The pursuit went down Sheridan Road and reached speeds around 80 mph near 75th Street.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 5 teens arrested

MILWAUKEE - Five people under the age of 17 were arrested Tuesday night, Aug. 9 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. A 15-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after he was struck by vehicle while attempting to flee the scene on foot. The pursuit began around 11:50...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 38th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 near 38th and Hampton. Milwaukee police said shots were fired around 2:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ottawa crash, Nashotah man dead: sheriff

OTTAWA, Wis. - A Nashotah man died in a town of Ottawa crash early Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, deputies and the Western Lakes Fire District were called to the crash scene near Summit Avenue and Parry Road shortly before 5 a.m. Based on...
NASHOTAH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County death investigation; 1 in custody

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A death investigation is underway in Jefferson County. Deputies responded to a 911 call of gunshots fired in a residence in the Town of Sumner on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Upon arriving at scene, responding deputies observed an individual walking away from the residence. This individual matched...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four shootings that happened between Tuesday night, Aug. 9 and Wednesday morning, Aug. 10. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. 41st and Hadley. Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 9, at approximately 9:03 p.m. near 41st...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings Monday wound girl, man: police

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, Aug. 8 responded to at least two separate shootings. Two people, including a 14-year-old girl, were wounded in the incidents. 19th and Congress. Around 6:25 p.m., police said an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit ends in Glendale, 2 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. It began around 12:15 a.m. near Teutonia Avenue and Melvina Street. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed robbery and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle initially stopped briefly but fled and a pursuit ensued.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting amid gang dispute, man charged

RACINE, Wis. - Nearly 50 felony charges have been filed against one of two people arrested in connection with the June 2 Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting prosecutors say stemmed from a gang dispute involving a homicide. During the shooting, "several mourners were struck by gunfire, and two of them had...
RACINE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale police pursuit, wrong-way driver flipped near I-43

GLENDALE, Wis. - Intense moments were caught on camera when Glendale police spotted a wrong-way driver early Friday, Aug. 5 and tried pulling her over. The driver tried speeding away and soon crashed near I-43. According to investigators, the driver reached 90 miles per hour in the wrong direction on Port Washington Road when she hit a wall, and the SUV flipped.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police investigate battery incident; man struck with blunt object

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 near Kane Place and Warren Avenue. It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Police say the victim was trying to put out a fire when the suspect struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspect also attempted to start another fire in the building.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman shot more than 20 times; police looking for suspect

MILWAUKEE - She was shot more than 20 times from her head to her hips and stomach. The shooting victim talked with FOX6 about the dangers of domestic violence. Nikeya Shumake says doctors and nurses were amazed she survived the shooting. She is recovering as police work to find the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

One dead in Jefferson Co. after reported gunfire

TOWN OF SUMNER, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m. after hearing shots fired inside a home. As deputies arrived, they saw one person leaving the home who match the description of the suspect. That individual was taken into custody.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Laptop theft

5:53 p.m. Monday — A caller in the 2300 block of East Moreland Boulevard reported they went inside a business to use the bathroom and when they came back outside their medication and laptop were gone. Read the full blotter every day in The Freeman. Subscribe at: gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police free gun, wheel, bike locks giveaway

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have free gun locks, steering wheel locks, bike locks and locker combination locks available to those in need. MPD said the locks were donated Tuesday, Aug. 9 by The Master Lock Company and "will help add an extra layer of protection to reduce the risk of being a victim of vehicle theft and bike theft" while also "ensuring that gun owners can safely secure their firearms."
MILWAUKEE, WI

