Politics

‘Hundreds’ In Hudson Valley or New York State Likely ‘Infected’ With Polio

New York's top health official is very worried that "hundreds" of New Yorkers may be currently "infected" with polio. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed the polio virus has been found in wastewater samples from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County and July samples from Rockland County. Polio was also found in wastewater samples in June in Rockland County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Invasive fly species spreading in New York state

Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
How to Be A Citizen Scientist in New York State

Imagine my surprise when I saw football on TV tonight. I didn't realize we were already heading into the preseason with the NFL. Football aside there is another pre-season event I want to talk about that involves you and the NYS DEC, I want to talk about Turkey. The New...
New York State Launches New Fishing Mobile Feature With Tons Of Tools

If you enjoy fishing, New York State has just launched a new fishing feature to give you tools at your fingertips. Governor Hochul announced the 'Tackle Box' mobile phone feature. It is designed to make it easier for experienced and new anglers to get tools and resources within the State Department of Environmental Conservation's HuntFishNY smartphone app. People can use the feature to find bodies of water, stocking information, fish identification tools, and so much more.
Deadline To Apply For New York State Forest Ranger Job In 2 Days

If you are interested in a forest ranger job with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the deadline is quickly approaching. While the job duties are a bit different than most law enforcement officers, a ranger is a police officer,. Forest rangers are sworn police officers, who work...
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recenlty after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to offcials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
LE RAY, NY
If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?

If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
SULLIVAN, NY
New York Tourist Destination Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in USA

A popular destination for Hudson Valley vacationers has been recognized as one of the most beautiful lakes in the country. There are two types of people; those who vacation at the beach and those who vacation at the lake. While there is much debate over the best beaches in the country, lake vacationers seem to be a little more low-key about their favorite destinations. They know they've got a good thing going and the last thing they want is more people discovering their peaceful lake.
