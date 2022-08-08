Read full article on original website
‘Hundreds’ In Hudson Valley or New York State Likely ‘Infected’ With Polio
New York's top health official is very worried that "hundreds" of New Yorkers may be currently "infected" with polio. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed the polio virus has been found in wastewater samples from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County and July samples from Rockland County. Polio was also found in wastewater samples in June in Rockland County.
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
Invasive fly species spreading in New York state
Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
How to Be A Citizen Scientist in New York State
Imagine my surprise when I saw football on TV tonight. I didn't realize we were already heading into the preseason with the NFL. Football aside there is another pre-season event I want to talk about that involves you and the NYS DEC, I want to talk about Turkey. The New...
New York State Launches New Fishing Mobile Feature With Tons Of Tools
If you enjoy fishing, New York State has just launched a new fishing feature to give you tools at your fingertips. Governor Hochul announced the 'Tackle Box' mobile phone feature. It is designed to make it easier for experienced and new anglers to get tools and resources within the State Department of Environmental Conservation's HuntFishNY smartphone app. People can use the feature to find bodies of water, stocking information, fish identification tools, and so much more.
This New York Lake Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful in the Country
During the warm months of summer, there's no better place to head to than a lake. New York is home to more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, so how do you decide which one to pay a visit to?
Who’s Responsible if a Utility Pole Falls in NYS? It Might be You
I was blown away by a recent Facebook post in the Hudson Valley. After some high winds overnight, a New Paltz resident jumped online to ask a question I had never considered before as a homeowner. Owner-Maintained Power Poles in the Hudson Valley, NY. "A power pole in my backyard...
Deadline To Apply For New York State Forest Ranger Job In 2 Days
If you are interested in a forest ranger job with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the deadline is quickly approaching. While the job duties are a bit different than most law enforcement officers, a ranger is a police officer,. Forest rangers are sworn police officers, who work...
NY Gubernatorial Candidate Promises "Largest Tax Cut" In State History
New York State Republican Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has promised the "largest tax cut" in state history, offering lower taxes to New York residents "across the board."
Ghastly Toxic Spill In Upstate Creek Causes Mass Wildlife Death
The New York Department of Environmental Conservation say it may take an Upstate area "five years to recover" after a massive chemical spill. More than one thousand gallons of deadly pollutants seeped into a creek, wiping out a dozen species living there. The incident occurred on Sunday, when a pipe...
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recenlty after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to offcials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
A Plea To Stop Feeding Bears In New York State [WATCH]
The summer of 2022 sure has been fun here in New York State! This has been the first summer in two years that we have been able to get back out and enjoy things together again. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about so many changes and for some families, so many...
If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?
If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022
It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022. You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.
Where Can You Join the Famed Appalachian Trail in the Hudson Valley?
If you consider yourself an outdoors person and spend time in the Hudson Valley, you probably spend every weekend out on a trail or on a lake enjoying yourself. Have you ever thought about walking or hiking the Appalachian Trail?. The Appalachian Trail is one of the longest trails in...
New York Tourist Destination Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in USA
A popular destination for Hudson Valley vacationers has been recognized as one of the most beautiful lakes in the country. There are two types of people; those who vacation at the beach and those who vacation at the lake. While there is much debate over the best beaches in the country, lake vacationers seem to be a little more low-key about their favorite destinations. They know they've got a good thing going and the last thing they want is more people discovering their peaceful lake.
If You’re Hunting For The First Time In New York State You’ll Need This
New York State hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits are on sale now, but before you can buy one for the first time, you'll need to do this one thing. Hunting Licenses Are On Sale Now In New York State. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
New York State Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.
Popular Western New York Fall Festival Announces Opening Date
It's now the second week of August, so the summer heat is still bearing down on Western New York. The last few days have been very hot and humid, which doesn't make for great sleeping weather. Don't look now, but we're just six weeks away from the official start of...
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
