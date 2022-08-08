ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro always-on display might have been leaked by Apple

One of Apple’s worst-kept secrets is that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to have always-on displays. Apple has yet to actually confirm this huge feature, but leaks and reports have repeatedly spoiled its existence. The latest leak comes from Apple itself, as the company might have left a trace of the feature in its latest Xcode beta.
TechRadar

Yet another iPhone 14 Pro upgrade has leaked

We've been hearing plenty of rumors about how the iPhone 14 will be inferior to its Pro and Pro Max siblings - more so than last year - and a new leak has told us yet another way that Apple might be differentiating its phones. This comes from Korean site...
CNET

Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone

Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
itechpost.com

Is Apple Working on New Smart Home Devices, Including a Smart Display?

Apple has at least four new smart home devices in development and might significantly boost the number of smart home items it provides over the next two years. Apple May Add Four New Smart Home Gadgets in the Next Two Years. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, cited in Engadget,...
CNET

iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone

Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
laptopmag.com

iPhone battery percentage is finally back — what took them so long?

The launch of the iPhone 14 is right around the corner and we're seeing more exciting features set to arrive once Apple's next flagship launches with iOS 16, including the long-awaited return of the battery percentage icon. That's right. iPhone users will finally be able to see the exact battery...
Apple Insider

How Apple could approach a folding iPhone

Despite Apple choosing to thus far not compete in the folding smartphone market, other manufacturers see it as the future. LG showed off its initial foldable display tech back in 2016 with some of the early models making it to market by 2019. Since then, many other foldable smartphones have...
hypebeast.com

Apple’s Latest iOS 16 Beta Brings Back Battery Percentages to Your Home Screen

After disappearing from the platform for five years, Apple is finally bringing back the battery percentage indicator on your iPhone‘s home screen. The feature existed on plenty of iOS versions until it was removed during the launch of the iPhone X because the top-notch on the device meant there simply wasn’t enough space for it. Since then, if you wanted to check precisely how much battery you had left, you’d have to go into your Control Center, taking extra steps for something you could previously have seen simply by activating your lock screen.
Apple Insider

iOS 16 beta 5 returns battery percentage to the status bar

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A long-requested feature has finally returned to notched iPhones iniOS 16 — battery percentage in the status bar.
itechpost.com

Apple AR/VR Headset's Price Has Been Leaked — How Expensive Can It Be?

The pricing of Apple's wearable AR/VR has been disclosed by a source, and it is as expensive as was anticipated. A Source has Disclosed Apple's AR/VR Wearable's Pricing. The AR/VR headset from Apple has been in development for a very long time. Even though there hasn't been an official announcement, leaks continue to surface.
itechpost.com

Sennheiser Announces the Momentum 4 Headphones: Here's What You Have to Know

Sennheiser has announced the released of its latest Momentum noise-canceling headphones. The company has just launched the Momentum 4, which comes with an exterior redesign, new features plus an amazing 60 hours of batter life, as per Engadget. Sennheiser's New Flagship Offers Exceptional Comfort. The new flagship is priced at...
itechpost.com

LINNER Launches LINNER NOVA, An Antibacterial Hearing Aids with the Unprecedented Features

New York City, NY- The highly-expected LINNER NOVA is officially coming out in 2022. This latest Bluetooth hearing aids device is designed for people that have moderate to severe hearing loss. Unlike conventional hearing aids products, LINNER NOVA allows users to easily perform self-fitting tests at home through the LINNER HA APP. With medical-grade antibacterial eartips and built-in UV germicidal light, LINNER has made it a total game changer in the hearing aids industry.
CNET

Apple's iOS 15.6: iPhone Update Fixes Bugs, Boosts Security

Apple's iOS 15.6 is here. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 is ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. The software update folds in bug fixes, a lengthy list of security updates and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app. With iOS 15.6,...
itechpost.com

Apple AirPods USB-C Charging Case to Release in 2023, Says Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple AirPods USB-C charging case is likely to debut next year or in 2023, according to the reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, Kuo notes that the upcoming AirPods Pro 2, which might launch this 2022, might still go with the Lightning port for its charging case. Apple AirPods USB-C Charging...
GeekyGadgets

How to use find my phone on Android

Google’s Android OS comes with a handy feature that helps you find your phone on Android, the feature is called Find My Device and it works with tablets as well as smartphones. This guide is designed to show you how to use Find My Device on Android. Find My...
GeekyGadgets

Apple’s watchOS 9 beta 5 released (Video)

Apple has released watchOS 9 beta 5 to developers, the software comes two weeks after the previous beta and they also released iOS 16 beta 5 and ipadOS 16 beta 5 at the same time. We are also expecting a new public beta of watchOS 9 to be released this...
itechpost.com

Tesla China EV Sales Slump by 60% in July 2022 — Here’s Why

Tesla China electric vehicle (EV) sales plunged by more than a whopping 60% in July of 2022 compared to the performance of the renowned automaker last June. It comes as the EV maker owned by Elon Musk tries to get back to its feet after its Gigafactory in Shanghai was forced to shut down due to months-long COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
