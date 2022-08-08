After disappearing from the platform for five years, Apple is finally bringing back the battery percentage indicator on your iPhone‘s home screen. The feature existed on plenty of iOS versions until it was removed during the launch of the iPhone X because the top-notch on the device meant there simply wasn’t enough space for it. Since then, if you wanted to check precisely how much battery you had left, you’d have to go into your Control Center, taking extra steps for something you could previously have seen simply by activating your lock screen.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 HOURS AGO