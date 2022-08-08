Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Monday wound girl, man: police
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, Aug. 8 responded to at least two separate shootings. Two people, including a 14-year-old girl, were wounded in the incidents. 19th and Congress. Around 6:25 p.m., police said an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four shootings that happened between Tuesday night, Aug. 9 and Wednesday morning, Aug. 10. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. 41st and Hadley. Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 9, at approximately 9:03 p.m. near 41st...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police investigate battery incident; man struck with blunt object
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 near Kane Place and Warren Avenue. It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Police say the victim was trying to put out a fire when the suspect struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspect also attempted to start another fire in the building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 38th and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 near 38th and Hampton. Milwaukee police said shots were fired around 2:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 5 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Five people under the age of 17 were arrested Tuesday night, Aug. 9 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. A 15-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after he was struck by vehicle while attempting to flee the scene on foot. The pursuit began around 11:50...
14-year-old Milwaukee girl shot near 29th and Auer
A 14-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 29th and Auer around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Only an hour earlier, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 19th and Olive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit ends in Glendale, 2 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. It began around 12:15 a.m. near Teutonia Avenue and Melvina Street. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed robbery and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle initially stopped briefly but fled and a pursuit ensued.
WISN
Milwaukee 5-year-old shot by uncle, is fighting for her life
MILWAUKEE — Ke'yari Redding, 5, was shot by her uncle John Jackson on July 24. Police said she was asleep on the couch when a bullet came through the house and struck her in the chest and spine. Ke'yari is on a ventilator, and it's uncertain if she will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police free gun, wheel, bike locks giveaway
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have free gun locks, steering wheel locks, bike locks and locker combination locks available to those in need. MPD said the locks were donated Tuesday, Aug. 9 by The Master Lock Company and "will help add an extra layer of protection to reduce the risk of being a victim of vehicle theft and bike theft" while also "ensuring that gun owners can safely secure their firearms."
wlip.com
No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead
(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
wgtd.org
InSinkErator Sold; New Details in Cemetery Shooting; Man Shot "Multiple" Times and Survives
The company that's buying Mt. Pleasant-based InSinkErator says the food waste disposal leader will operate as a separate business unit and will remain in Mt. Pleasant. Michigan-based Whirlpool Corp. announced the $3 billion, all-cash purchase Monday. InSinkErator has been owned by Emerson Electric for over 50 years. Emerson said it's selling InSinkErator because it's in the process of creating a "higher growth, more diversified and cohesive" portfolio. InSinkErator employees almost 1,400 people in the area. The company opened a new $34 million headquarters and technology lab in Mt. Pleasant back in 2018.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police chase stolen car, arrest 2
Kenosha police say a high-speed chase of a stolen car is what led to two separate crashes Monday. Two people were arrested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman shot more than 20 times; police looking for suspect
MILWAUKEE - She was shot more than 20 times from her head to her hips and stomach. The shooting victim talked with FOX6 about the dangers of domestic violence. Nikeya Shumake says doctors and nurses were amazed she survived the shooting. She is recovering as police work to find the...
3 arrested in Racine for manufacturing firearms, shots fired incident
Following a shots fired incident, officers recovered nine guns, ammunition, and firearm paraphernalia from the suspect's homes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County death investigation; 1 in custody
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A death investigation is underway in Jefferson County. Deputies responded to a 911 call of gunshots fired in a residence in the Town of Sumner on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Upon arriving at scene, responding deputies observed an individual walking away from the residence. This individual matched...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee shootings Sunday night: 1 dead, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Sunday night, Aug. 7. One man is dead and two others are wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. near 5th and Vienna. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting amid gang dispute, man charged
RACINE, Wis. - Nearly 50 felony charges have been filed against one of two people arrested in connection with the June 2 Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting prosecutors say stemmed from a gang dispute involving a homicide. During the shooting, "several mourners were struck by gunfire, and two of them had...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Critically missing Milwaukee girl found safe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say they have located 15-year-old Veronica Tirado-Vallejo. There was concern after she was last seen Monday, Aug. 8 around 11:30 a.m. near 110th and Sanctuary (in the area near 107th and Mill). Again, she has been found safe. Anyone with information is asked to contact the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; 2 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate two people who stole from Woodman's on Highway 145. The theft occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 around 3 p.m. According to police, the two females were involved in a misdemeanor retail theft. The suspects left in a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee woman last seen on south side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 45-year-old Milwaukee woman who was last seen on July 5 around 5 p.m. near 14th and Mineral on the city's south side. Jennie Heredia is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’06", 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes....
Comments / 2