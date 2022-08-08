Read full article on original website
Related
Taiwan calls China’s bluff, says there’s ‘little chance’ of China imposing ‘stricter economic sanctions’
Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance reported China receives 37% of all Taiwanese exports.
americanmilitarynews.com
China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Washington Examiner
Blinken: US ships will sail through Taiwan Strait in defiance of China
Chinese officials have suspended a series of military dialogues designed to minimize the risk of conflict with the United States amid an uproar over the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to Taiwan. That announcement from Beijing came hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that U.S. warships...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
China Is Encircling Taiwan and Dropping Bombs Near Its Coast
Taiwan is bracing for China’s wrath after welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most senior U.S. politician to visit the self-ruled island since 1997. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and sees Pelosi’s visit as a challenge to its sovereignty and a ploy to contain its rise. It began military action on Thursday that would effectively blockade the U.S. partner just hours after Pelosi left. The Taiwanese defense ministry said the Chinese military fired several ballistic missiles into waters northeast and southwest of Taiwan.
americanmilitarynews.com
US deploys light carrier warship near Taiwan as China retaliates
The U.S. Navy deployed the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) this week as China continues to retaliate for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. USS America deployed from nearby Sasebo, Japan, adding to the U.S. military presence in the western Pacific, USNI News reported Thursday. The U.S. has been bolstering its forces in the Indo-Pacific region surrounding increased tensions with China over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week.
Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said if China decided to escalate tensions with the U.S. over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan, then that decision "would be entirely on Beijing." While talking to reporters at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference, Blinken said he was not aware if Pelosi has decided to visit Taiwan yet. Aug. 1, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chinese Ambassador Summoned to White House After Missiles Fall Near Taiwan's Coasts
China's Ambassador to the U.S. was summoned to the White House Thursday after his country conducted military activities near Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's defiant visit this week to the self-governing island that China considers its territory. According to a Chinese state broadcaster, the Eastern Theater Command of the...
China drills show Beijing is developing the ability to strangle Taiwan, experts say
China's military exercises show Beijing doesn't need to invade Taiwan to control it -- rather it can strangle the self-ruled island, cutting it off from the outside world, Chinese and American analysts say.
International Business Times
Chinese Minister Bristles At Blinken Statement; Says China Will Never Forget Its National Shame
A top Chinese official has taken to Twitter to lash out against U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that China's military response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan was an "overreaction." In a series of tweets, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying unleashed a scathing attack on...
By taunting the US ‘paper tiger’, China risks provoking a backlash over Taiwan
The historic visit of the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan on Wednesday has certainly triggered a harsh response from China. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been conducting a series of drills around the island that amount to a partial blockade of the Taiwan Strait. In addition, Beijing has announced sanctions against Taiwan, affecting goods from pineapple cakes (a Taiwanese delicacy) to oranges; it has also declared eight countermeasures in response to Pelosi’s visit, which included cancelling dialogues between the leaders of Chinese and US military theatres and suspending the joint Sino-US talks on climate change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is South Korea's President avoiding Nancy? Yoon refuses to cancel vacation to meet Pelosi - and avoids infuriating China further - after her Taiwan visit sparked military drills, buzzing fighter jets and a promise the U.S. will pay from Beijing
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan Wednesday after her controversial visit that infuriated the Chinese government – only to have the geopolitical tensions follow her to South Korea. Pelosi and her congressional delegation's next stop is Seoul, where she will meet her South Korean counterpart, National Assembly Speaker Kim...
5 of Turkey's banks have adopted Russia's payment system, and Western officials are concerned it could be used to skirt sanctions
Mastercard and Visa have halted operations in Russia, but Mir card payments will allow Russian tourists to pay for their purchases in Turkey.
Blinken says allowing Russia to bully Ukraine would mean 'open season' worldwide
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that if Russia were allowed to bully Ukraine, to invade and take territory without being opposed, then it would be "open season" around the world.
Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan
Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
China's Version of HIMARS Could Be 'Game Changer' if Beijing Attacks Taiwan
U.S.-supplied HIMARS have become a key part of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the ongoing war with Russia.
China Says Taiwan Issue Could Take It to 'War' With U.S.
"Extra caution and a sense of responsibility is indispensable when it comes to Taiwan," Jing Quan, minister of China's embassy in Washington, D.C. said.
Russia unloads an oil cargo at an obscure Egyptian port, as ships carrying its crude increasingly cover their tracks
Russian oil is being transported via a mysterious Egyptian port as Western sanctions loom. The port makes it possible to blend Russian and Egyptian crude, obscuring its origin. Dark activity over Russian oil has been increasing ever since the country invaded Ukraine. Russia has found a way to cover its...
An Attack on the Zaporizhzhia Atomic Power Plant in Ukraine Has Prompted a Disaster Warning
"The United Nations nuclear chief warned of a potential 'nuclear disaster' after the shelling of Europe’s largest atomic power plant, once again urging Russia and Ukraine to allow a mission of experts access to the facility to help secure it." —Praveena Somasundaram.
Comments / 0