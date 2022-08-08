ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Blinken: US ships will sail through Taiwan Strait in defiance of China

Chinese officials have suspended a series of military dialogues designed to minimize the risk of conflict with the United States amid an uproar over the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to Taiwan. That announcement from Beijing came hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that U.S. warships...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
Vice

China Is Encircling Taiwan and Dropping Bombs Near Its Coast

Taiwan is bracing for China’s wrath after welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most senior U.S. politician to visit the self-ruled island since 1997. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and sees Pelosi’s visit as a challenge to its sovereignty and a ploy to contain its rise. It began military action on Thursday that would effectively blockade the U.S. partner just hours after Pelosi left. The Taiwanese defense ministry said the Chinese military fired several ballistic missiles into waters northeast and southwest of Taiwan.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys light carrier warship near Taiwan as China retaliates

The U.S. Navy deployed the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) this week as China continues to retaliate for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. USS America deployed from nearby Sasebo, Japan, adding to the U.S. military presence in the western Pacific, USNI News reported Thursday. The U.S. has been bolstering its forces in the Indo-Pacific region surrounding increased tensions with China over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week.
MILITARY
NBC News

Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said if China decided to escalate tensions with the U.S. over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan, then that decision "would be entirely on Beijing." While talking to reporters at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference, Blinken said he was not aware if Pelosi has decided to visit Taiwan yet. Aug. 1, 2022.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

By taunting the US ‘paper tiger’, China risks provoking a backlash over Taiwan

The historic visit of the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan on Wednesday has certainly triggered a harsh response from China. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been conducting a series of drills around the island that amount to a partial blockade of the Taiwan Strait. In addition, Beijing has announced sanctions against Taiwan, affecting goods from pineapple cakes (a Taiwanese delicacy) to oranges; it has also declared eight countermeasures in response to Pelosi’s visit, which included cancelling dialogues between the leaders of Chinese and US military theatres and suspending the joint Sino-US talks on climate change.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Is South Korea's President avoiding Nancy? Yoon refuses to cancel vacation to meet Pelosi - and avoids infuriating China further - after her Taiwan visit sparked military drills, buzzing fighter jets and a promise the U.S. will pay from Beijing

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan Wednesday after her controversial visit that infuriated the Chinese government – only to have the geopolitical tensions follow her to South Korea. Pelosi and her congressional delegation's next stop is Seoul, where she will meet her South Korean counterpart, National Assembly Speaker Kim...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan

Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
POLITICS

