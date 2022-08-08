Read full article on original website
Rose Marie Wind
August 4, 1992 ~ August 3, 2022 (age 29) Rose Marie Wind, 29 years young, "Nudin Equay" which means "Wind Woman", of Cass Lake, Minnesota started her journey from her home where she lived with her babies on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Rose was born in Bemidji, MN to Toni...
Lawrence "Larry" Norquay
Awrence “Larry” Norquay, Sr., age 49, of Redby, MN, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Red Lake, MN. Larry was born on February 11, 1973, in Red Lake, MN to Lawrence and Patricia (Jourdain) Morgan. He graduated from Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School in Bena, MN. Larry was a hard worker and fought fires though out the United States for the Forestry Service. He also worked at Seven Clans Casino in Thief River Falls. Above all, he was devoted to his children, and took pride in being a good father.
Sanford Bemidji hosts back to school blitz Aug. 29
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Sanford Bemidji will host a back-to-school blitz Monday, Aug. 29 during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sanford Health Children’s Clinic, 1611 Anne St. NW Bemidji, MN, 56601. Well child visits help prevent problems, track growth and development, discuss any concerns...
Missing Man Found Dead Near Pequot Lakes
A man who went missing near Pequot Lakes has found dead in a nearby lake. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard and deputies responded to a report at approximately 12:42 p.m. on August 7th about a missing man. The man, who was found dead, was later identified as 22-year-old Trenton Riley Robertson of Pequot Lakes. Robertson was found in Bass Lake near Gasink Road.
Motorcyclist Killed After Striking Boat
An Akeley area man is dead following a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Crow Wing County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Alex Alden Nelson, 26, was killed when the southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving struck a boat being pulled on at Nashway Road in Nisswa. According to the State Patrol report, The 2007 Jeep Commander pulling the boat was attempting to cross Highway 371 and pulled out into the path of the motorcycle.
Project Lifesaver Training Conducted
On July 25th, 2022, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and Clearwater County Sheriff's Office sponsored a two-day Project Lifesaver Training class. Project Lifesaver is the premier search and rescue program operated internationally by public safety agencies and is strategically designed for "at risk" individuals who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering.
22-year-old man found dead in central Minnesota lake
A 22-year-old man who was reported missing on Sunday was found dead in a central Minnesota lake. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Trenton R. Robertson was found dead in Bass Lake, having been reported missing at 12:42 p.m. Sunday. Authorities went to a home on the...
Two dead in separate Crow Wing County crashes Saturday
(Rabbit Lake Township, MN) -- A Kettle River teen has died in a crash. The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township. Authorities say the teen was driving a Jeep that collided with a Lincoln. The teen was killed and the Lincoln driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation Announces 2022-23 Distinguished Alumni
The Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation announced five distinguished Bemidji State University alumni for the 2022-2023 academic year—four new Outstanding Alumni honorees and one inductee into BSU's Professional Education Hall of Fame. The following honorees will be officially recognized for their personal and professional accomplishments during the university's Honors Gala in Bemidji, Minn. on September 16, 2022.
17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday
A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Wrangler was being driven east on Highway 210 at around 9:30 a.m. when it struck a westbound Lincoln MKX near the intersection of County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township.
FEMA Applicant Briefing Scheduled
Bemidji, MN - Applicant briefings with FEMA for the major disaster declaration related to spring flooding will take place August 18th, 2022 at 9AM in the Beltrami County Emergency Operations Center at 613 Minnesota Ave NW in Bemidji (northwest corner of the Law Enforcement Center). This applicant briefing is for...
Line 3 aquifer breach is leaking more groundwater
In the summer of 2021, construction padding for the Line 3 pipeline approached the Mississippi River where the pipeline now crosses underneath the river southwest of Bemidji, Minn. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News file. An aquifer breach in north-central Minnesota caused by construction on the Line 3 oil pipeline...
