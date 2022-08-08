Awrence “Larry” Norquay, Sr., age 49, of Redby, MN, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Red Lake, MN. Larry was born on February 11, 1973, in Red Lake, MN to Lawrence and Patricia (Jourdain) Morgan. He graduated from Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School in Bena, MN. Larry was a hard worker and fought fires though out the United States for the Forestry Service. He also worked at Seven Clans Casino in Thief River Falls. Above all, he was devoted to his children, and took pride in being a good father.

REDBY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO