87th annual Montour-Delong Community Fair now open
Danville, Pa. — The Montour-Delong Community Fair began on Monday and runs through Aug. 13. The fair will feature plenty of traditional fair fun, rides, and food. The fair's name is a combination inspired by Montour County and a local industrialist, Frank Emerson Delong from Washingtonville. Delong is the inventor of the hook and eye, which you can find used on nearly every brassier today. Admission to the fair is...
Montour-Delong Community Fair underway
WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — There is some construction at this year's Montour-Delong Community Fair. Crews are reconstructing a historic log cabin found two years ago in nearby Washingtonville. The log cabin will be a permanent fixture at the fairgrounds. "Watch it as they come into the fair this year. It's...
Carbon County Fair underway
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Families came out to the fairgrounds near Palmerton for all the summertime staples, food, games, and rides. Throughout the week fairgoers can check out antique tractor pulls, a demolition derby, and a cornhole tournament. For some, a passing afternoon shower only added to the experience.
Golfing to raise money for library in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Golfing, charity, and an old friend – that's what played out at Elmhurst Country Club near Moscow on Monday. Golfers hit the course all to raise money for the North Pocono Public Library. There was a guy there, dressed in yellow, who you may...
Staying cool at the senior centers
SCRANTON, Pa. — There are only a few words to describe the summer of 2022. "It's been very, very, very hot," Rosemary Battista said. With several heat waves this summer, many people head to the West Side Senior Center on Jackson Street to stay cool. "It's a great place...
Free school meals in Billtown
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Students in the Williamsport Area School District will no longer have to worry about food at school. Thanks to a national program, lunch and breakfast will be free. "The Community Eligibility Provision allows students across the United States to participate in a free breakfast or lunch...
Yorkville Block Party held in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — This is party night in Schuylkill County. The second Tuesday in August is always the night for the Yorkville Block Party. The Yorkville Hose Company hosts the gathering every year it's a major fundraiser for the firefighters. It's also a big reunion night in the Yorkville...
Car show to benefit St. Ann's Basilica in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Car enthusiasts came out to benefit a church on Sunday in Scranton. Gear-heads flocked to the car show at St. Ann's Basilica Monastery on St. Ann's Street in the city. The fundraiser for the church included barbecue, music, vendors, raffles, face painting, instant bingo, and more.
Memorial in Carbon County planned for veterans lost in 'war at home'
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Sally and Mike Wargo from Lehighton had no idea their son, Michael, was suffering from PTSD until he ended his life in 2013. He didn't tell anyone about it - and his parents say that happens too often. "It's a hard subject. People don't want...
17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival underway
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival is happening now in the Electric City's downtown. Dozens of musicians are on the schedule to perform at more than 20 venues around the city through Sunday, including artists from around the world, the United States, and northeastern Pennsylvania. And...
Schuylkill United Way breaks backpack record
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Volunteers filled the Salvation Army in Pottsville to pack backpacks with new school supplies. Through the Stuff The Bus initiative from Schuylkill United Way, 2,115 students across the county will walk into their first day of class with everything they need. It's a record year as...
Animal rescues looking for new homes for pets
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Cara Devine has been fostering with Adopt A Boxer Rescue for nearly 12 years. On average, she fosters five Boxers a year, sometimes a few more, sometimes a few less. But Devine said the past decade of fostering has changed her life. "I think the most...
WASD students to receive free meals
Williamsport, Pa. — All students in the Williamsport school district will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch, officials announced on Friday. By participating in the Community Eligibility Provision Program, the district will be able to offer free meals to all students during the 2022-2023 school year. Families of students enrolled in, and who attend district schools, are able to benefit from the program, administered by the U.S. Department of...
Restaurant steps up to support Nescopeck fire families
BERWICK, Pa. — Bandit's Roadhouse in Berwick has only been open for two years, but owners here always take the time to lend a helping hand. Especially after a fatal fire in Nescopeck on Friday. The fire in Luzerne county claimed the lives of 10 family members. "It's important...
anash.org
Montreal Bochurim Enjoy Spirited Summer in Kingston, PA
Twenty five bochurim from Montreal traveled to Kingston, PA, to establish ‘Yeshivas Kayitz Oros Menachem’, where they spent the summer learning, farbrenging and enjoying exciting trips. Twenty five bochurim from Montreal traveled to Kingston, PA, to establish ‘Yeshivas Kayitz Oros Menachem’, where they spent the summer learning, farbrenging...
Debate over Montrose chicken ordinance
MONTROSE, Pa. — In Montrose, one issue has been pecking at members of the borough council raising chickens in the neighborhood. Something Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Roy Williams says, is not feasible for many people due to the current ordinance. "The size of the lots in town other...
Arrowhead drive-in restaurant to close after 75 years
MILTON, Pa. — If you live in or around Milton, you're probably familiar with the Arrowhead Restaurant. The drive-in has been a staple on Route 405 for 75 years and has survived multiple floods. But customers and employees were sad to learn the place will close next week. "I...
skooknews.com
PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Shenandoah Rescue Hook and Ladder Block Party and Parade
On Friday evening, the Shenandoah Rescue Hook and Ladder kicked off their Block Party weekend with a fire truck parade. Apparatus from three different counties attended the event which included Schuylkill, Columbia, and Luzerne. The block party runs until Sunday evening. Stop by for a bleenie and a beer!
WNEP-TV 16
Preserving garden's harvest Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
NANTICOKE, Pa. — Almost anyone will tell you that the problem with a garden is that everything in it gets ready at one. Carol Ann Sosik knew how not to let the stuff that comes out of your garden go to waste. On this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens traveled to Nanticoke and explored the canning method.
Bloomsburg Fair bringing bull riders, barrel racers to fair
Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is bringing bull riding, barrel racing, and rodeo clowns to the grandstand for a rodeo this fall during Fair. Bull Ride Mania will feature over 20 bull riders in competition, as well as 40 barrel racers and will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Weis Markets Grandstand. "Watch as riders go up against an animal weighing more than a...
