Mountain Top, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

87th annual Montour-Delong Community Fair now open

Danville, Pa. — The Montour-Delong Community Fair began on Monday and runs through Aug. 13. The fair will feature plenty of traditional fair fun, rides, and food. The fair's name is a combination inspired by Montour County and a local industrialist, Frank Emerson Delong from Washingtonville. Delong is the inventor of the hook and eye, which you can find used on nearly every brassier today. Admission to the fair is...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Montour-Delong Community Fair underway

WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — There is some construction at this year's Montour-Delong Community Fair. Crews are reconstructing a historic log cabin found two years ago in nearby Washingtonville. The log cabin will be a permanent fixture at the fairgrounds. "Watch it as they come into the fair this year. It's...
WASHINGTONVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Carbon County Fair underway

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Families came out to the fairgrounds near Palmerton for all the summertime staples, food, games, and rides. Throughout the week fairgoers can check out antique tractor pulls, a demolition derby, and a cornhole tournament. For some, a passing afternoon shower only added to the experience.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
City
Mountain Top, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Society
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Mountain Top, PA
Society
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Newswatch 16

Staying cool at the senior centers

SCRANTON, Pa. — There are only a few words to describe the summer of 2022. "It's been very, very, very hot," Rosemary Battista said. With several heat waves this summer, many people head to the West Side Senior Center on Jackson Street to stay cool. "It's a great place...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Free school meals in Billtown

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Students in the Williamsport Area School District will no longer have to worry about food at school. Thanks to a national program, lunch and breakfast will be free. "The Community Eligibility Provision allows students across the United States to participate in a free breakfast or lunch...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Yorkville Block Party held in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — This is party night in Schuylkill County. The second Tuesday in August is always the night for the Yorkville Block Party. The Yorkville Hose Company hosts the gathering every year it's a major fundraiser for the firefighters. It's also a big reunion night in the Yorkville...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Car show to benefit St. Ann's Basilica in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Car enthusiasts came out to benefit a church on Sunday in Scranton. Gear-heads flocked to the car show at St. Ann's Basilica Monastery on St. Ann's Street in the city. The fundraiser for the church included barbecue, music, vendors, raffles, face painting, instant bingo, and more.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival underway

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival is happening now in the Electric City's downtown. Dozens of musicians are on the schedule to perform at more than 20 venues around the city through Sunday, including artists from around the world, the United States, and northeastern Pennsylvania. And...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill United Way breaks backpack record

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Volunteers filled the Salvation Army in Pottsville to pack backpacks with new school supplies. Through the Stuff The Bus initiative from Schuylkill United Way, 2,115 students across the county will walk into their first day of class with everything they need. It's a record year as...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Animal rescues looking for new homes for pets

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Cara Devine has been fostering with Adopt A Boxer Rescue for nearly 12 years. On average, she fosters five Boxers a year, sometimes a few more, sometimes a few less. But Devine said the past decade of fostering has changed her life. "I think the most...
SCRANTON, PA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NorthcentralPA.com

WASD students to receive free meals

Williamsport, Pa. — All students in the Williamsport school district will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch, officials announced on Friday. By participating in the Community Eligibility Provision Program, the district will be able to offer free meals to all students during the 2022-2023 school year. Families of students enrolled in, and who attend district schools, are able to benefit from the program, administered by the U.S. Department of...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
anash.org

Montreal Bochurim Enjoy Spirited Summer in Kingston, PA

Twenty five bochurim from Montreal traveled to Kingston, PA, to establish ‘Yeshivas Kayitz Oros Menachem’, where they spent the summer learning, farbrenging and enjoying exciting trips. Twenty five bochurim from Montreal traveled to Kingston, PA, to establish ‘Yeshivas Kayitz Oros Menachem’, where they spent the summer learning, farbrenging...
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Debate over Montrose chicken ordinance

MONTROSE, Pa. — In Montrose, one issue has been pecking at members of the borough council raising chickens in the neighborhood. Something Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Roy Williams says, is not feasible for many people due to the current ordinance. "The size of the lots in town other...
MONTROSE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Preserving garden's harvest Back Down The Pennsylvania Road

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Almost anyone will tell you that the problem with a garden is that everything in it gets ready at one. Carol Ann Sosik knew how not to let the stuff that comes out of your garden go to waste. On this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens traveled to Nanticoke and explored the canning method.
NANTICOKE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bloomsburg Fair bringing bull riders, barrel racers to fair

Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is bringing bull riding, barrel racing, and rodeo clowns to the grandstand for a rodeo this fall during Fair. Bull Ride Mania will feature over 20 bull riders in competition, as well as 40 barrel racers and will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Weis Markets Grandstand. "Watch as riders go up against an animal weighing more than a...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

