Bernard "Stacy" Louis Dorvinen
March 6, 1967 ~ August 2, 2022 (age 55) Bernard "Stacy" Louis Dorvinen, 55, of Walker, Minnesota passed away at home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was surrounded by loving family - daughter Taylor, son Christian, mom Linda, dad Kent and stepmother Deb.
Annette Delores (Fairbanks) Vaughan
June 17, 1952 ~ August 4, 2022 (age 70) Annette "Babe" Delores (Fairbanks) Vaughan, age 70, of Cass Lake, Minnesota journeyed home to her Lord and Savior from her home on Thursday, August 4th, 2022. Babe was born in Cass Lake, MN on June 17th, 1952, the daughter of Louise...
Sanford Bemidji hosts back to school blitz Aug. 29
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Sanford Bemidji will host a back-to-school blitz Monday, Aug. 29 during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sanford Health Children’s Clinic, 1611 Anne St. NW Bemidji, MN, 56601. Well child visits help prevent problems, track growth and development, discuss any concerns...
Lawrence "Larry" Norquay
Awrence “Larry” Norquay, Sr., age 49, of Redby, MN, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Red Lake, MN. Larry was born on February 11, 1973, in Red Lake, MN to Lawrence and Patricia (Jourdain) Morgan. He graduated from Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School in Bena, MN. Larry was a hard worker and fought fires though out the United States for the Forestry Service. He also worked at Seven Clans Casino in Thief River Falls. Above all, he was devoted to his children, and took pride in being a good father.
Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation Announces 2022-23 Distinguished Alumni
The Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation announced five distinguished Bemidji State University alumni for the 2022-2023 academic year—four new Outstanding Alumni honorees and one inductee into BSU's Professional Education Hall of Fame. The following honorees will be officially recognized for their personal and professional accomplishments during the university's Honors Gala in Bemidji, Minn. on September 16, 2022.
Project Lifesaver Training Conducted
On July 25th, 2022, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and Clearwater County Sheriff's Office sponsored a two-day Project Lifesaver Training class. Project Lifesaver is the premier search and rescue program operated internationally by public safety agencies and is strategically designed for "at risk" individuals who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering.
FEMA Applicant Briefing Scheduled
Bemidji, MN - Applicant briefings with FEMA for the major disaster declaration related to spring flooding will take place August 18th, 2022 at 9AM in the Beltrami County Emergency Operations Center at 613 Minnesota Ave NW in Bemidji (northwest corner of the Law Enforcement Center). This applicant briefing is for...
