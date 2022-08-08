(Dallas County, IA) -- A Nevada man is facing multiple charges after an overnight police chase in the Des Moines suburbs, in which two children were in his SUV. Thirty-four-year-old Rupert Boehling of Sparks, Nevada is charged with child endangerment-injury, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and eluding. According to scanner audio, Boehling led police thru Waukee and onto I-235 into West Des Moines. Officers used a PIT maneuver in Urbandale and the SUV stopped near the Urbandale Public Library on 86th Street. Boehling was then taken into custody, and transported to the Dallas County Jail early this (Monday) morning. Bond is set at $10,000.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO