Johnston, IA

KCCI.com

Indianola officials address people's concerns on small parking spaces

INDIANOLA, Iowa — People in Indianola are saying that the parking spaces in the town square are too small and that there are not enough parking spots available. This comes as residents get accustomed to the newly revitalized downtown. One Facebook post that details those concerns has more than...
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Wakonda Club preparing for restoration

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Wakonda Club is preparing for a huge makeover. The southside golf club will play host to the Principal Charity Classic next spring. Then the course will shut down so crews can start making improvements. The improvements will include removing some unhealthy trees and replacing...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do

DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

Urbandale School District considers giving Urbandale PD camera access

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale School District is considering giving the Urbandale Police Department access to their security cameras in the event of a crisis situation. The police department would be able to watch the cameras when an active shooter is inside the building to improve emergency crews’ response time and tactics in a crisis. […]
URBANDALE, IA
Iowa Food & Drinks
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair 2022: Your guide to Iowa's largest event

DES MOINES, Iowa — This year, the Iowa State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 21!. Advance admission tickets cost $9 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $5 for children (ages 6 to 11). Tickets at the gate cost $14 for adults and $8 for children. Other ticket options provide discounts on adult beverages, barnyard yoga, demolition derby and giant slide tickets among others.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

A New Bar for Dogs & Humans is Opening Soon in Iowa [PHOTOS]

There are some bars and restaurants in the area that allow dogs on their patio, but what about a bar that's specifically designed FOR dogs and their humans?. According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, there's a new "canine retreat" opening soon at 6218 Willowmere Drive in Des Moines. Paws & Pints features a dog park, a coffee house, a bar and kitchen, a vet clinic, a doggy daycare, a dog hotel and spa, a training facility, and a shop.
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
CLIVE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident

It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
BOONE, IA
KCCI.com

Major changes in store for the North Mixmaster in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new $64 million construction project is designed to make the East Mixmaster safer. New bridges and new lanes will change the way drivers travel. The East Mixmaster joins Interstate 80, 35 and 235 on Des Moines’ northeast side. More than 160,000 cars and trucks drive through it every day. Now after more than 50 years, the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to make it safer. That’s good news for truck drivers like Timothy Bass.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA
KCCI.com

ARL: Loose peacock in Des Moines has been located

DES MOINES, Iowa — The peacock that has been spotted across Des Moines has finally been captured, according to the Animal Rescue League. Our feathery friend, who goes by the name Jimmy, was first seen on Wednesday in a tree. Watch: Peacock stuck in tree in Des Moines. The...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Man Jailed After Overnight Chase W/Kids In Vehicle In Des Moines Suburbs

(Dallas County, IA) -- A Nevada man is facing multiple charges after an overnight police chase in the Des Moines suburbs, in which two children were in his SUV. Thirty-four-year-old Rupert Boehling of Sparks, Nevada is charged with child endangerment-injury, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and eluding. According to scanner audio, Boehling led police thru Waukee and onto I-235 into West Des Moines. Officers used a PIT maneuver in Urbandale and the SUV stopped near the Urbandale Public Library on 86th Street. Boehling was then taken into custody, and transported to the Dallas County Jail early this (Monday) morning. Bond is set at $10,000.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Person of interest identified in Polk County homicide

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A material witness warrant has been issued for a person of interest in the weekend homicide of a Des Moines man. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith. He is described as a white male, 6′ tall, 170 pounds, with hazel […]
POLK COUNTY, IA

