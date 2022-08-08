Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Indianola officials address people's concerns on small parking spaces
INDIANOLA, Iowa — People in Indianola are saying that the parking spaces in the town square are too small and that there are not enough parking spots available. This comes as residents get accustomed to the newly revitalized downtown. One Facebook post that details those concerns has more than...
KCCI.com
Wakonda Club preparing for restoration
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Wakonda Club is preparing for a huge makeover. The southside golf club will play host to the Principal Charity Classic next spring. Then the course will shut down so crews can start making improvements. The improvements will include removing some unhealthy trees and replacing...
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
Urbandale School District considers giving Urbandale PD camera access
URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale School District is considering giving the Urbandale Police Department access to their security cameras in the event of a crisis situation. The police department would be able to watch the cameras when an active shooter is inside the building to improve emergency crews’ response time and tactics in a crisis. […]
KCCI.com
Animal Lifeline of Iowa caring for cat that was shot in the face in Kansas
DES MOINES, Iowa — A special-needs, no-kill animal shelter in central Iowa is helping a cat who was shot in the face. A veterinarian in Kansas believes Worley, a cat, was shot in the face. Worley's jaw doesn't line up correctly, one eardrum appears to be ruptured and his teeth will have to be removed.
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair 2022: Your guide to Iowa's largest event
DES MOINES, Iowa — This year, the Iowa State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 21!. Advance admission tickets cost $9 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $5 for children (ages 6 to 11). Tickets at the gate cost $14 for adults and $8 for children. Other ticket options provide discounts on adult beverages, barnyard yoga, demolition derby and giant slide tickets among others.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
A New Bar for Dogs & Humans is Opening Soon in Iowa [PHOTOS]
There are some bars and restaurants in the area that allow dogs on their patio, but what about a bar that's specifically designed FOR dogs and their humans?. According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, there's a new "canine retreat" opening soon at 6218 Willowmere Drive in Des Moines. Paws & Pints features a dog park, a coffee house, a bar and kitchen, a vet clinic, a doggy daycare, a dog hotel and spa, a training facility, and a shop.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
Man dies in Iowa tractor rollover
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
KCCI.com
Urbandale pitcher to play in Dyersville where his parents got engaged
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Tuesday will mark the first-ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams. It will also be the first time one Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher will step foot on the movie site after growing up in the Hawkeye state, KCRG reports. “Throughout my...
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
KCCI.com
Ames woman involved in rollover crash starting to come out of medical coma
AMES, Iowa — There is an update on an Ames woman who was in a roll-over crash and last week and has been in a medically-induced coma ever since. Sierra DesPlanques was involved in a rollover crash on Friday. Her family operates a popular sweet corn stand on 13th...
KCCI.com
Major changes in store for the North Mixmaster in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new $64 million construction project is designed to make the East Mixmaster safer. New bridges and new lanes will change the way drivers travel. The East Mixmaster joins Interstate 80, 35 and 235 on Des Moines’ northeast side. More than 160,000 cars and trucks drive through it every day. Now after more than 50 years, the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to make it safer. That’s good news for truck drivers like Timothy Bass.
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
KCCI.com
ARL: Loose peacock in Des Moines has been located
DES MOINES, Iowa — The peacock that has been spotted across Des Moines has finally been captured, according to the Animal Rescue League. Our feathery friend, who goes by the name Jimmy, was first seen on Wednesday in a tree. Watch: Peacock stuck in tree in Des Moines. The...
iheart.com
Man Jailed After Overnight Chase W/Kids In Vehicle In Des Moines Suburbs
(Dallas County, IA) -- A Nevada man is facing multiple charges after an overnight police chase in the Des Moines suburbs, in which two children were in his SUV. Thirty-four-year-old Rupert Boehling of Sparks, Nevada is charged with child endangerment-injury, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and eluding. According to scanner audio, Boehling led police thru Waukee and onto I-235 into West Des Moines. Officers used a PIT maneuver in Urbandale and the SUV stopped near the Urbandale Public Library on 86th Street. Boehling was then taken into custody, and transported to the Dallas County Jail early this (Monday) morning. Bond is set at $10,000.
KCCI.com
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
Person of interest identified in Polk County homicide
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A material witness warrant has been issued for a person of interest in the weekend homicide of a Des Moines man. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith. He is described as a white male, 6′ tall, 170 pounds, with hazel […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines neighborhood on the lookout for peacock on the loose
DES MOINES, Iowa — The search continues for a peacock on the loose in Des Moines. KCCI first reported the peacock when a Des Moines resident found the peacock up in a tree on Wednesday. Watch: Peacock stuck in a tree. On Thursday morning, a homeowner on 59th Street...
