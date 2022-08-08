Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
CBS Sports
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Drives in five
Cron went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 16-5 win over the Cardinals. Cron opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the first inning. In the third, he plated another pair with a double as part of a nine-run frame. The first baseman has recorded five multi-hit efforts through nine games in August, going 12-for-40 (.300) with a homer and five doubles in that span. He's up to a .280/.330/.514 slash line with 23 long balls, 79 RBI, 62 runs scored and 26 doubles through 108 contests.
numberfire.com
Ramon Urias not in Orioles' lineup Sunday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias is being repalced at third base by Rougned Odor versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. In 290 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .247 batting average with a .718 OPS, 11 home runs,...
CBS Sports
Rangers' Brad Miller: Settles into reserve role
Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox. After returning from the injured list in Friday's 2-1 loss while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, Miller looks like he'll serve as a bench bat for the Rangers moving forward. The lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat for the second straight game in the series with the White Sox, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Twins' Luis Arraez: Steps out of lineup
Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to first base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
numberfire.com
Joey Meneses sitting for Nationals Sunday afternoon
Washington Nationals infielder Joey Meneses is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Meneses is being replaced in left field by Yadiel Hernandez versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. In 16 plate appearances this season, Meneses has a .200 batting average with a .650 OPS,...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchell is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch facing multiple charges after DUI arrest in Las Vegas
Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is facing multiple charges, including suspicion of DUI, after being arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday. According to Las Vegas police, Lynch was arrested after officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving. The 36-year-old was then arrested and transported to jail after police determined that he was impaired.
CBS Sports
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Third straight multi-hit game
Realmuto went 2-for-4 with one double, one homer, two RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Marlins. The veteran catcher provided much of the offense for the Phillies, driving in the first run of the game with a double in the first inning and another run with a solo shot in the fourth. Tuesday also marks his third straight multi-hit effort, as he increased his average to .348 since the beginning of July. After hitting just .239 the first three months of the season, Realmuto has turned things around and owns a respectable .268/.339/.455 line for the season.
CBS Sports
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Moves to IR
New Orleans placed Jackson (undisclosed) on its IR list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. It's not clear what injury Jackson is dealing with, but the move means he'll be shut down for the entirety of the 2022-23 season unless he works out an injury settlement with the team. As he works to rehab from whatever's holding him out, his absence will open up opportunities for Andrew Dowell and Eric Wilson at linebacker.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Willy Adames: Reaches three times
Adames went 2-for-3 with a run scored, a stolen base and a walk in a 5-3 win Tuesday over Tampa Bay. Adames reached base safely in his last three plate appearances. He singled, stole second and came around to score in Milwaukee's three-run fifth inning. The shortstop has hit better of late and has a .273/.294/.515 line with two homers and seven RBI in seven games in August. While his average and OBP are down from his breakout 2021 season, the 26-year-old continues to hit for power and his 22 homers are just three shy of last year's mark.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Scores twice, steals bag
Perdomo went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 3-0 win over the Pirates. Perdomo swiped second base and scored the go-ahead run after reaching base on an error in the sixth inning. He has two steals over the last three games, giving him five on the year. His slash line still sits at a pedestrian .201/.295/.280 with 41 runs scored through 98 appearances.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Nails down fifth save
Bautista gave up a hit and struck out one in 1.1 scoreless innings Monday to record his fifth save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Blue Jays. The right-hander hasn't yet been officially named Baltimore's closer by manager Brandon Hyde, but Bautista continues to look the part. He's collected saves in two straight appearances -- the only two saves by O's relievers since Jorge Lopez was traded -- and has a 1.74 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and dominant 19:2 K:BB through 10.1 innings since the All-Star break.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Throwing to hitters
Boyd (elbow) faced hitters in a live batting practice session Monday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. Boyd, whom the Mariners acquired last week in a deadline deal with the Giants, has been on the shelf all season after undergoing left flexor tendon surgery last September. He was diagnosed with a strain in the surgically repaired tendon in June, but after a four-week shutdown period, he was cleared to start throwing again. Boyd appears to have navigated bullpen sessions without any setbacks, so facing hitters likely marks the final hurdle he'll need to clear before heading out on what could be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The 31-year-old southpaw may not have enough time to build up for a starting role, but he could prove to be a useful asset out of the Seattle bullpen down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Pulled after hurting knee
Alfaro was removed from Monday's loss to San Francisco due to a knee issue, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Alfaro initially remained in the game after being evaluated on the field, but he was replaced behind the plate by Austin Nola in the eighth inning. Alfaro dealt with right knee inflammation in late June and early July, though it's not yet certain whether the issue that resulted in his removal Monday is related. The backstop is off to a slow start to August, going 3-for-17 with three RBI and eight strikeouts through five games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Likely IL-bound with forearm strain
The Mariners are expected to place Borucki on the 15-day injured list Tuesday after he was removed from Monday's 9-4 loss to the Yankees with a left forearm strain, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI early Tuesday as the Mariners look to...
CBS Sports
Twins' Randy Dobnak: Rehab assignment on tap
Dobnak (finger) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Dobnak has been sidelined since late in the 2021 season and his endured multiple setbacks in his recovery from lingering discomfort in his right middle finger. According to MLB.com, Dobnak ruptured two of the pulley tendons in his finger, and while a surgical fix is an option, the 27-year-old has been reluctant to go that route since there isn't any precedent for baseball players having such a procedure and resuming their careers. At least since he received a cortisone shot in the finger July 1, Dobnak seems to be progressing well, as he's been ramping up for nearly a month and reached an important milestone last Thursday, when he threw a live batting practice session. The Twins will likely have Dobnak get stretched out for a potential starting role during what could be a month-long rehab assignment, but it's more likely he pitches out of the bullpen if he rejoins the big club in September.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ian Anderson: Demoted to Triple-A
Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The right-hander surrendered four runs over 4.2 innings Friday and has a 6.62 ERA across his past eight starts, leading Atlanta to remove him from the rotation and send him to the minors. Anderson could receive another look in the majors down the stretch, but for now he'll look to straighten things out at Triple-A. Huascar Ynoa was recalled from Gwinnett in a corresponding move, though he isn't guaranteed to step into the rotation since Atlanta was employing a six-man rotation following the addition of Jake Odorizzi at the trade deadline.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Chad Smith: Gets demoted
The Rockies optioned Smith to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday. Smith's latest stint in the big leagues lasted all of three days. He made one appearance out of the bullpen for Colorado, striking out three over two scoreless frames in a game Wednesday against the Padres.
Comments / 0