View Park-windsor Hills, CA

Driver in Windsor Hills crash released from hospital into police custody

By Laura Newberry
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
Law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a crash that killed five people Thursday near a gas station in Windsor Hills. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The woman who was arrested in connection to the fiery car crash that killed five people in Windsor Hills has been released from the hospital and is in police custody, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, a registered nurse, was being held Sunday afternoon at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, authorities said. Bail was set at $9 million.

On Thursday afternoon, Linton was driving her Mercedes-Benz as fast as 100 mph when she ran a red light, hitting several vehicles and causing some to erupt in flames, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victims included Asherey Ryan, 23, her 1-year-old son and her boyfriend. Only Ryan, who was 8 ½ months pregnant, has officially been identified by the coroner.

Linton was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. Prosecutors expect to file charges Monday, accusing her in the deaths of the unborn child as well as the five others.

Dustin Redding
3d ago

let the Real Pain begin for her.... but because she's a minority she will be released within the next 5 years under Gavin newsom's rule

Pamela Clark
3d ago

wow she threw and she a nurse too speeding drunk driving man there going to throw so many charges at her

Alex
4d ago

Nah nah nah nah … nah nah nah nah…. Hey hey heyyyyyyyyy…. Goodbye 👋

CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Compton; homicide investigation underway

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Compton that took place late Wednesday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Alondra Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man, said to be between 30 and 35-years-old, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine a motive and to locate a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Police raid suspected illegal casino in Pomona

Dozens of people were detained after authorities raided a suspected illegal casino in Pomona Thursday morning. Police served a search warrant at a business in a strip mall located in the 600 block of North Indian Hill Boulevard during the early morning hours, a Pomona Police Department spokesperson told KTLA. Inside, the Department’s major crimes […]
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

One dead following multi-car crash on 5 Freeway in Burbank

One person was killed in a multi-car crash involving a semi truck in Burbank early Wednesday morning. The crash, which reportedly occurred at around 8:20 a.m., blocked traffic in the area for hours as investigators surveyed the scene. Several lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were impacted throughout the morning due to an extensive amount of debris and gasoline spillage on the road. The victims identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The No. 4 and 5 lanes remained blocked through 11 a.m. 
BURBANK, CA
Vibe

Nurse Charged With Six Counts Of Murder After Deadly 7-Car Collision

Click here to read the full article. On Monday (August 8), Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that 37-year-old Nicole Linton will face multiple criminal charges following a fatal car crash. Linton, a registered nurse, is accused of six counts of murder for a seven-car collision in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles last week. “Today, we begin the process of holding accountable the person responsible for the deaths of six people, including a pregnant woman, and their families,” District Attorney Gascón said. “This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Anne Heche under investigation for felony DUI: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - Anne Heche is under investigation for felony DUI after a victim came forward with injuries following Friday's crash in Mar Vista, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officials said initially there were no reported injuries in connection with the crash. However, LAPD "later learned that there...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

