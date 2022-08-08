Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Make Progress in 29th and Cherry Shooting Investigation
Erie police officers say they are making progress as they investigate a shooting incident that injured a teenage boy Sunday night at 29th and Cherry Streets. It happened right outside a duplex home where a young man was murdered last summer. That crime is still unsolved. On Sunday evening, in...
chautauquatoday.com
Investigation continues into fatal shooting in Sinclairville
The investigation continues into a fatal shooting that occurred in the village of Sinclairville last month. 18-year-old Joseph Misciagno of Cassadaga died after being shot in the lower back following a dispute in the area of Reed and Park streets shortly after 7:30 pm on July 5. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone gave an update on the investigation during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Tuesday...
erienewsnow.com
High-Speed Police Pursuit Ends Near Frewsburg
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A high-speed vehicle chase in the Jamestown area has come to an end near Frewsburg. Around noon on Tuesday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle in the Willard Street area on the city’s eastside. The car however...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown woman charged after wandering toddler was located
A Jamestown woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a two-year-old toddler was discovered wandering around unattended Monday evening. Jamestown Police says officers were on patrol in the area of West 9th and Cherry Streets around 7:45 pm when they were flagged down by two citizens who had noticed the child. The child was located about two blocks from the residence. Police later arrested 19-year-old Lynette Merced. She was transported to the city jail pending arraignment on the charge. The child was not injured and was turned over to another family member.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Serve Search Warrants in Shooting Investigation
City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting incident on the west side Sunday night that injured a 16-year-old boy. Officers were called to W. 29th and Cherry St. around 7:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire. As many as 20 shots were fired in what police believe was an exchange...
erienewsnow.com
Man Arrested for Pointing Loaded AR-15 at Helicopter in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man for pointing a gun at a helicopter in Crawford County. It was reported Aug. 5 around 11:30 a.m. on Skeltontown Rd. in Venango Township. A 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded AR-15 at a helicopter which was inspecting Penelec power lines above the...
Four arrested after Jamestown police chase, search warrant
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police arrested four people on Tuesday, following a high-speed vehicle pursuit, which started in Jamestown just before noon and ended in Frewsburg. The pursuit began after police attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Allen Street and Willard Street, as police reportedly observed Samuel Pointer, a wanted […]
Gun brandished at duo on back porch in Girard Township
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A mother-son duo allegedly had a firearm brandished at them in their own backyard in Girard Township on Aug. 3. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the son said he and his mother were on the back porch of their Girard Township home at Shadybrook Circle West when two men approached them […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Drugs In Overnight Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 37-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with several illegal drug compounds overnight Tuesday during a traffic stop on the city’s eastside. Jamestown Police officers conducted a traffic stop on Tyler Elsesser’s vehicle in the area of East Second near Cowing Streets....
Gerry Woman Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman with Car, Then Machete
A Chautauqua County woman is under arrest after an alleged road rage incident. Troopers were called to a home in Gerry, New York after receiving a call about a woman who had been hit by a vehicle. According to a written release from the New York State Police a preliminary...
erienewsnow.com
Dunkirk Man Busted With Loaded Pistol Sentenced
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 32-year-old man caught by police illegally possessing a loaded handgun in Dunkirk has been sentenced in the case. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that Glen Hurrell will spend five years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man charged after damaging TV set at County Jail
A Jamestown man is facing a charge of 4th-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged a TV at the Chautauqua County Jail beyond repair. The County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Winfred Clark was being escorted within the facility around 9:30 am on Monday when he grabbed a wall-mounted TV, propelling it to the floor. Clark has been charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and was being held for centralized arraignment. It's the second time in less than a month that Clark has been charged following an incident at the jail; on July 10th, he was charged with aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate after he allegedly covered himself in bodily fluids and came in contact with several jail employees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chautauquatoday.com
Early Morning Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Jamestown
A Jamestown man faces several drug-related charges following a traffic stop early Tuesday on the city's east side. Jamestown Police say they stopped 37-year-old Tyler Elsesser in the area of East 2nd Street and Cowing Street shortly after 3:00 AM and arrested him after they found that he had a suspended license. Officers then searched the vehicle and found various quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, prescription pills and suboxone, as well as digital scales. Elsesser faces one felony count of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, five counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and one county of 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was jailed pending arraignment.
erienewsnow.com
Cambridge Springs Police Officer Saves Man from Fiery Vehicle Crash
A Cambridge Springs police officer is being called a hero after saving a man from an intense vehicle fire. The police department released the body camera video Monday. Patrol Officer Alyssa Angelo had just began her shift, when she was dispatched to a call off Route 19 and Sherred Hill Rd. "I had actually only been on shift for about five minutes before Crawford County dispatch, sent me to a vehicle fire with entrapment enclosed," said Angelo.
erienewsnow.com
Titusville Police Department Removes Bear from Playground
The Titusville Police Department (TPD) and the Pennsylvania Game Commission responded to reports of a bear on 2nd St. in Titusville, on Monday evening. The roughly 258 pound bear was removed from the tree after being tranquilized, from there the bear had to be slid down the playground slide to make it safely to the ground.
Chautauqua Woman charged in incident involving vehicle, machete and kids
The woman charged in this incident was arrested this past Thursday.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Seeking Information in Search for Candice Caffas
Pennsylvania State Police are still actively searching for missing endangered person Candace Caffas, according to a news release issued Tuesday. Caffas was last seen July 16 on PA 285 in Conneaut Lake. She was last known to be wearing glasses, purple t-shirt, orange shorts and blue sneakers. Troopers are asking...
explore venango
Units Respond to Structure Fire at Joy Mining Machinery Plant
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from area stations were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to the Joy Mining Machinery plant located on Liberty Street in Franklin. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a report came in around 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, of...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Man Accused of Unauthorized Use of Father’s Vehicle; Police Investigating Wire Fraud
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police are currently investigating a wire fraud incident that occurred on Thursday, August 4. Police say an unknown actor obtained a known 60-year-old Kennerdell woman’s checking account information and was able to generate a...
explore venango
Man Shot to Death by State Police After Armed Standoff in Rouseville
ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A 59-year-old Venango County man was shot dead by state police on Saturday morning during a standoff after he came out armed with a handgun. PSP Franklin received a call around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, from a 32-year-old female from Oil City. The female complainant reported her relative, 59-year-old Douglas Stanton, of Rouseville, had been calling and texting her throughout the afternoon making threats to commit suicide by shooting himself. The victim made statements that if any police officers showed up at his house, he would shoot them and then kill himself with his 9mm pistol, according to police.
Comments / 1