NBA

‘It must be personal huh?’: Paolo Banchero fires warning at Dejounte Murray after disrespectful showing at pro-am

By Gerard Samillano
 2 days ago
Comments / 9

Guest
1d ago

Jealousy. Murray made himself look childish. Mad at the man because he grew into something special. You want someone else to be humble, yet you not humble yourself? Hypocrisy at its finest.

8
Daniel Z
19h ago

Murray is talented, but his actions are horrendous, showboating at their finest. He hasn't won 🏆 an NBA 🏀 championship to warrant such a display; Steph Curry is a 4-time champion and is more humble than Murray.

2
Lavar L Pennington
20h ago

Murray proved himself Pablo still gotta play with the big dawgs he got talent and potential but them hitters he ain't went against yet

2
