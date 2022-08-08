ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands flock to 2nd Street Festival following three-year hiatus

Philadelphians flocked to this year’s 2nd Street Festival after the pandemic caused consecutive cancellations for the annual summer event. Despite the heat, attendees and vendors made the most of it. The near mile-long stretch between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street saw thousands enjoy food, shopping, and the occasional...
PhillyBite

Fox Chase Tavern Opens in Northeast Philadelphia

Fox Chase Tavern is now open in Northeast Philadelphia. The new tavern takes over the former Mcnally's on Rhawn, A neighborhood bar known for cold drinks and bar fare. Before opening the Fox Chase Tavern, The new owners are Kevin and Jen Bove, who enjoy good food and a great atmosphere. The couple also owns Squire Tavern in Somerton, a fine-dining restaurant. And now, the pair has expanded their offerings with a new location in Fox Chase, Located at 427 Rhawn Street. The couple is also devoted to motorcycle cruising. The menu includes cheesesteaks, roast pork, and appetizers such as fried pickles, wings, scrapple fries, and french onion soup.
PhillyBite

Explore The Italian Market in Philadelphia

- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Black And Mobile, 3 Years After Launch, Continues To Link Up With More Black-Owned Restaurants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — August is Black Business Month. All month long, we are celebrating local businesses that are making an impact in the community. Meet the twin brothers behind the growing Black and Mobile delivery service in Philadelphia. “We support Black people, the Black business, the Black community, the dollar circulation,” David Cabello said. “All of that.” In today’s ever-growing food delivery industry, being mobile is important. But for twins David and Aaron Cabello being Black is essential. The 27-year-olds are behind the latest food delivery app Black and Mobile. They only deliver from Black-owned restaurants. “We’re in five markets. We’re trying to...
CBS Philly

Raising Cane’s Opens 2nd Philadelphia Location Near Temple University Campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opened its second Philadelphia location on Tuesday. It’s located along 12th Street right near Temple University. Raising Cane’s kicked off the opening celebration early with a “luck 20” drawing. Twenty customers won free Cane’s for a year and the winners were announced before the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m. The first Raising Cane’s opened in University City earlier this year.
CBS Philly

2nd Street Festival Brings Beer Gardens, Food Trucks, And Live Music To Northern Liberties For 1st Time In 2 Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2nd Street Festival returned to Northern Liberties Sunday after a two-year hiatus. Chopper 3 was over the all-day party on 2nd Street between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street. Tens of thousands of people were expected to attend the event which featured over 200 small businesses, including local food trucks and vendors. People were out there showing off their best moves listening to live music and beating the heat at one of the festival’s 15 beer and cocktail gardens.
aroundambler.com

Surreal Creamery creating picture-ready treats in Dresher

Surreal Creamery recently opened at 1650 Limekiln Pike in Dresher. Thus far, the Dresher location is the third location in Pennsylvania and the eighth overall across four states. The Dresher franchise is owned by Upper Dublin resident Eric Brewstein. Surreal Creamery has blown up on social media due to its...
NBC Philadelphia

Michael Schulson, Guy Fieri Bringing New Eats to Philly, Jersey Shore

The dog days of summer aren't slowing down the Philadelphia region's restaurant industry, with a number of new ventures slated to open. Here's what you need to know about Greater Philadelphia’s restaurant scene this week, care of the Philadelphia Business Journal:. Michael Schulson's All-Day Dining Spot to Debut. A...
NJ.com

Beauty to the Block brings the heat to Trenton

Diane Bellamy says when she opened In His Image Hair Studio in Trenton with her husband Antonio five years ago, she included a plan to bring “beauty to the block” by setting aside a day each year to offer free hairstyles for the needy. “I knew this is...
phl17.com

Endangered Philadelphia man is missing again

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last heard from on Saturday. Police say 29-year-old Aidan Pomper was last spoken to at 7:30 am. Pomper was earlier reported missing on September 13, 2021, and was located by police on the 4900 block of Reno Street on September 15, 2021.
CBS Philly

Heat Health Emergency In Philadelphia Has Residents Running For Cover From Sun: ‘This Heat Is Like, Dangerous’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several days of very hot weather has led the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to declare a heat health emergency. People who Eyewitness News spoke with say they consider this to be one of the hottest summers yet. From empty spraygrounds to slow days behind the counter, the city’s heat health emergency has people running for cover from the sun. “When it gets really hot like this, especially during the day, people are not out as much only because it’s so hot,” one man said. “I’ve never had this many consecutive days of 90-degree heat in my life,” one woman...
