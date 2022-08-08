Fox Chase Tavern is now open in Northeast Philadelphia. The new tavern takes over the former Mcnally's on Rhawn, A neighborhood bar known for cold drinks and bar fare. Before opening the Fox Chase Tavern, The new owners are Kevin and Jen Bove, who enjoy good food and a great atmosphere. The couple also owns Squire Tavern in Somerton, a fine-dining restaurant. And now, the pair has expanded their offerings with a new location in Fox Chase, Located at 427 Rhawn Street. The couple is also devoted to motorcycle cruising. The menu includes cheesesteaks, roast pork, and appetizers such as fried pickles, wings, scrapple fries, and french onion soup.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO