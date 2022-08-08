ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Group of off-road vehicles drive down Elmwood

By Aidan Joly
 2 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 50 ATV’s, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles were seen driving recklessly down Elmwood Avenue on Sunday night.

The group passed in front of News 4’s station just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Buffalo Police have been cracking down on unregistered off-road vehicles and have warned that people caught riding them where they shouldn’t could have them seized and face a fine.

News 4 has reached out to Buffalo Police about this incident and was told “they have no comment at this time.”

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Joe Barrett
1d ago

Give them a legal place to ride with one rule, "Ride at your own Risk" no lawsuits ever. There are so many abandoned fields and factories, get some use out of tgem.

Checkmate
2d ago

This same group was in Tonawanda near Sheridan and GI Blvd. At least 50, many with no helmets doing wheelies. I can only assume a group that raises money for the community thru food deeds.? Or, future conflicts that the Police won't chase as they know they can't enforce much. Sad

