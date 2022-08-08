ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Teachers rally for an increase in salaries on the steps of the Capitol

By Rylie Birdwell
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14W20e_0h8ZTaex00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to host a special session tomorrow regarding the surplus in Arkansas.

Teachers from all across the state gathered in front of the Capitol Sunday afternoon to demand some of that money goes towards teacher pay.

Capitol Ave. was packed full of people, food trucks, and even a marching band for a rally to celebrate teachers, and advocate for a pay raise.

“We are asking the legislature to put teacher raises on the special session agenda,” said teacher and Director for AR Strong, Gwen Faulkenberry.

Three organizations provide free school supplies to kids in Little Rock

As well as kids education being a priority in state.

“That’s the future of our state. Education is really what everything else flows from,” said Faulkenberry.

One third grade teacher in attendance said the raise needs to happen for Arkansas to keep qualified teachers.

“Whenever I see new educators come in and only stay within the field for three years so that they can leave for a better paying position somewhere else in another field, or to another state to receive more, it really saddens me for the state of our children in the state,” said teacher, Erika Askeland.

Earlier this week, the Raise Act was proposed to raise the minimum teacher salary, “to $42,000 a year and it also give a $4000 raise to all teachers, so that would be a very good start,” said candidate for Senate and college educator, Chenoa Summers

Back to school: Central Arkansas school districts start dates

Gwen Faulkenberry said she is proud to be a part of Sunday’s events.

“It’s one of those times that makes you feel good to be an American and an Arkansan, you know like this is how we are supposed to do it,” said Faulkenberry.

All three women agreed that voting is where it all begins.

“If the current body will not support their teachers, we can vote them out and get people in there who will,” said Faulkenberry.

The three teachers said they don’t know if their actions will bring change in agenda for tomorrow, but regardless, their actions won’t stop here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Little Rock, AR
Society
State
Arkansas State
deltanews.tv

Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance

Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Secretary of State scuttles casino removal amendment over signatures

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, R-Ark., told supporters of an amendment to strike Pope County as a destination for a casino that they did not qualify for consideration due to a lack of signatures. Thurston also said the amendment’s supporters did not qualify for a “cure period,” which would have allowed them to collect more voter signatures.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chenoa
Person
Asa Hutchinson
KHBS

Arkansas schools adding armed presence

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
FORT SMITH, AR
KOLR10 News

It is now easier to become a Missouri substitute teacher

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Amid a substitute teacher shortage, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill that makes it easier for people to take up the profession. People who wanted to become substitute teachers in Missouri used to be required to have 60 college credit hours. As of June of this year, the state will only […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Raise Act#Central Arkansas#Capitol Ave#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy