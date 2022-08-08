Read full article on original website
Robert Riley
2d ago
car jack at 14 years old are you serious wow put them straight in the jailhouse for years and then put the pants in the jail house too at 14 years old he should be at home doing homework or doing something other than carjack he's messing his life up
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 men taken into custody after shooting during attempted car theft in Kenwood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men were taken into custody after a shooting in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after midnight, a 38-year-old man's daughter saw three men inside of their parked car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The dad then confronted the men and one offender fired shots. "By the time they got down, coming out the gate, they was already in the car," the victim's brother told CBS 2. The victim was shot in the ankle and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The victim called his brother in pain after he had been shot. He was in surgery earlier Tuesday. The shooter initially got away, which officers took the other two offenders into custody. Police later updated the third offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending.
wlip.com
No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead
(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
2 teens shot, critically wounded in Riverdale: Police
Two teenagers were critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in Riverdale. The boys – 17 and 18 – were shot about 8:35 p.m. when they were outside in the 13100 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue.
Woodridge arrested for 'randomly' firing shots into Englewood park: authorities
Community activists and residents have been reacting to the arrest of a man allegedly found near an Englewood park with several loaded weapons.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chicago man arrested after holding co-workers hostage in Chicago Ridge
A Chicago man has been charged after holding two employees at gunpoint Monday morning at Redline Towing in Chicago Ridge. Police said officers were dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to Redline Towing, 10103 Kitty Avenue, for an employee threatening his co-workers. Police said a man identified as Anan K. Abudayek, of...
South Side woman beaten to death honored on would-be birthday; killer still at large
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
'I was running for my life': Mom of 6 says quick-thinking saved her in Englewood attack, robbery
A South Side woman a mother of six said she escaped what could have been a worse fate and hopes her story can help others.
cwbchicago.com
Woman foils carjacking attempt near Magnificent Mile overnight, but another woman wasn’t so fortunate in Rogers Park
Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred near the Magnificent Mile overnight. Detectives are also investigating a successful hijacking in Rogers Park on Monday evening. Most recently, a 25-year-old woman foiled a carjacking as she sat in her car in the 800 block of North Rush Street around 1:31...
nypressnews.com
14-year-old shot while standing outside in Morgan Park
A 14-year-old boy was shot Monday night while standing outside in Morgan Park. He was in the 900 block of West 115th Street about 8:05 p.m. when someone inside a passing white sedan fired gunshots, Chicago police said. The boy was shot in the lower back, police said. He was...
Suburban Man Arrested At Englewood Park With Guns, ‘Cache’ Of Ammo, Notes On Mass Shootings Could Face More Charges, Police Say
ENGLEWOOD — Police are considering pursuing additional charges against a suburban man who “fired randomly” into an Englewood park Thursday and was arrested near a minivan with an assault rifle, other loaded guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and notes referencing a mass shooting, officials said. Alexander...
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon charged with fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Aurora girl
AURORA, Ill. - Bond was set at $5 million for a convicted felon accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl last week in west suburban Aurora. Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, allegedly stabbed Lizbeth Muro twice in the chest on the morning of Aug. 4, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's office. Both lived at the same residence in the 900 block of Lebanon Street, the statement said.
Man Allegedly Stole $56K in Watches From Mag Mile Store, Then Was Arrested Hours Later After Hammer Attack
A convicted felon allegedly stole over $56,000 worth of vintage watches from the Ralph Lauren store on the Magnificent Mile last month, just hours before he was arrested for a hammer attack at Mother Hubbard’s bar in River North. Anthony M. Strozier, 31, was taken into custody Monday and...
Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
Woman found dead, stuffed in garbage can in Roseland alley: Police
A woman was found dead in an alley Monday in the Roseland, police said. She was found in a garbage can about 4:50 p.m. at 107th and Edbrooke, Chicago police said. Her age is unknown.
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer
A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an expressway shooting last week that also involved a Chicago police officer.
Chicago police: Man shot after approaching suspected catalytic converter thieves in Rogers Park
A man was shot after approaching a suspect attempting to take something under the man's vehicle in the Rogers Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
Cards Requested For Cooper Roberts, 8-Year-Old Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting
A card-drive initiative is taking shape for Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park. After spending almost a month in pediatric intensive care, Cooper was recently transferred to a rehabilitation facility. Sen. Julie Morrison, who is running for re-election...
cwbchicago.com
Terrorism, attempted murder charges filed against man who allegedly detonated bomb on Pink Line in May
A grand jury has greatly increased the criminal charges facing a Chicago man who allegedly detonated a homemade bomb on an occupied Pink Line train this spring. Prosecutors initially charged Erik Tolayo-Flores with possessing an explosive device and aggravated arson after he allegedly detonated a homemade explosive on a Pink Line train near Kedzie on June 5.
nadignewspapers.com
Woman grazed by bullet following parking dispute
A 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet when a man fired a gun at her while she was driving at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the intersection of Milwaukee and Central avenues in Gladstone Park, according to Chicago police. The woman reported that a short time earlier...
