CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men were taken into custody after a shooting in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after midnight, a 38-year-old man's daughter saw three men inside of their parked car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The dad then confronted the men and one offender fired shots. "By the time they got down, coming out the gate, they was already in the car," the victim's brother told CBS 2. The victim was shot in the ankle and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The victim called his brother in pain after he had been shot. He was in surgery earlier Tuesday. The shooter initially got away, which officers took the other two offenders into custody. Police later updated the third offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO