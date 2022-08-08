ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Robert Riley
2d ago

car jack at 14 years old are you serious wow put them straight in the jailhouse for years and then put the pants in the jail house too at 14 years old he should be at home doing homework or doing something other than carjack he's messing his life up

CBS Chicago

3 men taken into custody after shooting during attempted car theft in Kenwood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men were taken into custody after a shooting in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after midnight, a 38-year-old man's daughter saw three men inside of their parked car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The dad then confronted the men and one offender fired shots. "By the time they got down, coming out the gate, they was already in the car," the victim's brother told CBS 2. The victim was shot in the ankle and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The victim called his brother in pain after he had been shot. He was in surgery earlier Tuesday. The shooter initially got away, which officers took the other two offenders into custody. Police later updated the third offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead

(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
WAUKEGAN, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Lawndale, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Chicago man arrested after holding co-workers hostage in Chicago Ridge

A Chicago man has been charged after holding two employees at gunpoint Monday morning at Redline Towing in Chicago Ridge. Police said officers were dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to Redline Towing, 10103 Kitty Avenue, for an employee threatening his co-workers. Police said a man identified as Anan K. Abudayek, of...
CHICAGO, IL
#Carjacking#Chicago Police
nypressnews.com

14-year-old shot while standing outside in Morgan Park

A 14-year-old boy was shot Monday night while standing outside in Morgan Park. He was in the 900 block of West 115th Street about 8:05 p.m. when someone inside a passing white sedan fired gunshots, Chicago police said. The boy was shot in the lower back, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Convicted felon charged with fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Aurora girl

AURORA, Ill. - Bond was set at $5 million for a convicted felon accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl last week in west suburban Aurora. Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, allegedly stabbed Lizbeth Muro twice in the chest on the morning of Aug. 4, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's office. Both lived at the same residence in the 900 block of Lebanon Street, the statement said.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Terrorism, attempted murder charges filed against man who allegedly detonated bomb on Pink Line in May

A grand jury has greatly increased the criminal charges facing a Chicago man who allegedly detonated a homemade bomb on an occupied Pink Line train this spring. Prosecutors initially charged Erik Tolayo-Flores with possessing an explosive device and aggravated arson after he allegedly detonated a homemade explosive on a Pink Line train near Kedzie on June 5.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Woman grazed by bullet following parking dispute

A 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet when a man fired a gun at her while she was driving at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the intersection of Milwaukee and Central avenues in Gladstone Park, according to Chicago police. The woman reported that a short time earlier...
CHICAGO, IL
