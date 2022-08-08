Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
The Oakland Press
New stadium, new division give Pontiac Phoenix football squad hope for breaking state’s longest losing skid
ROCHESTER — Last year, they built the stadium. Now, they want to build some confidence and momentum, and end the streak. Then someday, down the road, they want to start work on building a wall. The Pontiac Phoenix enter the 2022 season riding a 33-game losing streak — dating...
The Oakland Press
Michigan resources commission meeting slated for this week
The next meeting of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission will be on Thursday, Aug. 11. The meeting will include DNR Law Enforcement Division lifesaving awards, the 2021 Hunter Instructor of the Year Award, an update on the DNR licensing mobile app, upcoming fisheries orders, a legislative update and several land transactions.
The Oakland Press
Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders names new CEO
Daniel Badgley was named as CEO of Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders (MIND), a privately owned and operated neurology and healthcare services company, according to a press release. Badgley previously served as executive director, Pinnacle GI Partners, Digestive Health Institute Division in Lansing and CEO of East Lansing’s Michigan Gastroenterology...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak OKs new downtown restaurant plan
Royal Oak city commissioners unanimously approved a plan of operations for a new restaurant and bar on Main Street called Miami. Jazmine Gillette – who owns the Take Out Hookah Cafe, 1400 Gratiot Ave., in Detroit – is the owner of the proposed new restaurant at 505 S. Main Street.
The Oakland Press
Haven of Oakland County names new CEO
Christine Kinal was named CEO of Haven of Oakland County, according to a press release from the Pontiac-based nonprofit. Haven provides shelter, counseling and other services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Kinal has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement and most recently served as...
The Oakland Press
Thousands remain without power after DTE Energy substation fire
DTE Energy is working to restore electricity to a large area in southeastern Oakland County. The cluster of outages is both east and west of I-75 just north of I-696, northward past 12 Mile Road, impacting residents in Madison Heights and Royal Oak. The power went out for most on...
The Oakland Press
Police training this week in Bloomfield Township
The Bloomfield Township Police Department will be conducting training this week, from Monday through Wednesday at the International Academy on Square Lake Road. There will be an increased police presence visible. Police officials advise that this is only general training, and there is no risk to the public. Residents should...
The Oakland Press
Woman accused of killing bicyclists on charity ride gets next court date; crash leaves 9 without fathers
The woman accused of driving her vehicle into a group of bicyclists on a charity tour, killing two of them including an Oakland County attorney, is scheduled to return to court next week for a preliminary exam. Mandy Benn, 43, is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing...
The Oakland Press
1 dead after I-696 crash
A traffic crash Monday afternoon claimed the life of one person in Farmington Hills. Michigan State Police reports that troopers were dispatched to I-696 and Drake Road at 3 p.m. for a reported injury crash. Farmington Hills EMS transported one person to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills who subsequently died.
The Oakland Press
Man found dead in Pontiac park
Three doses of Naloxone failed to revive a Pontiac man found unresponsive lying on a slide in a Pontiac park Sunday night with narcotics paraphernalia next to him, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for the 31-year-old man. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with crews from...
The Oakland Press
Troy movie night rescheduled for Tuesday
The city of Troy has rescheduled its Movie Night Under the Stars for Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Jeanne M. Stine Community Park at East Big Beaver and Livernois roads. The city will show “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” at sunset, about 8:45 p.m. The science fiction comedy came out in 2021.
The Oakland Press
Man set free after spending 15 years in prison sues Oakland County, jailhouse informants, others
A man who served 15 years in prison for a house fire that killed five children yet was exonerated last fall is suing Oakland County, detectives and the assistant prosecutor involved in the case, and the three jailhouse informants who testified against him. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 4 in U.S....
The Oakland Press
Judge hears testimony on 2014 death at Northland Mall, 4 security guards charged
Are four former security guards criminally responsible for a Ferndale man dying after being restrained by them at Northland Mall eight years ago?. Was the death accidental, as determined by results of an autopsy according to the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office?. Did a health condition, including an enlarged...
The Oakland Press
Learn about health, safety, legal issues at forum Tuesday for young adults and parents
The Southfield police and fire departments will host a forum the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 9 on potentially lifesaving information about safety, health and legal issues for college students and other young adults, as well as their parents. It’s the first ever College and Young Adult Night the departments are...
The Oakland Press
Sheriff seeks woman accused of punching Meijer cashier repeatedly, ripping out her hair
Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to help identify a woman who reportedly attacked a cashier — yanking out a tuft of her hair and punching her multiple times — at a Meijer store in Rochester Hills on Aug. 1. A monetary...
The Oakland Press
‘Piece of history:’ Donors invited to claim fence posts with names on them
When Farmington-area families donated to a fundraising drive 22 years ago at Shiawassee Park, the city put their names on the 1,700 fence posts that circled a children’s play area. With the passage of time, the fence needed to be replaced. But city officials had the foresight to save...
The Oakland Press
Dollar-stretching tips for seniors
You can’t beat inflation, but you can save money by taking advantage of programs that help reduce Medicare, utility, transportation, medication, food, phone and housing costs. You can also stretch a dollar with a few easy tips. Read on for ideas and resources to keep more of your money...
The Oakland Press
Oakland Co. commissioners to consider transit millage
Oakland County voters will likely see a 10-year, .09 mil countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. Unlike previous millage questions specific to SMART or other transit plans, this one is structured to continue funding all existing transit plans and expand them to serve the entire county. If approved,...
The Oakland Press
Critical bridge repair on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Pontiac
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed at the Canadian National and Grand Trunk Western Railroad bridge, which is between South Boulevard and Woodward Avenue. Critical structural repairs are underway at the railroad bridge, and no vehicles or pedestrians will be allowed in the area until the work is done.
