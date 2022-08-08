ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Oakland Press

Michigan resources commission meeting slated for this week

The next meeting of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission will be on Thursday, Aug. 11. The meeting will include DNR Law Enforcement Division lifesaving awards, the 2021 Hunter Instructor of the Year Award, an update on the DNR licensing mobile app, upcoming fisheries orders, a legislative update and several land transactions.
The Oakland Press

Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders names new CEO

Daniel Badgley was named as CEO of Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders (MIND), a privately owned and operated neurology and healthcare services company, according to a press release. Badgley previously served as executive director, Pinnacle GI Partners, Digestive Health Institute Division in Lansing and CEO of East Lansing’s Michigan Gastroenterology...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak OKs new downtown restaurant plan

Royal Oak city commissioners unanimously approved a plan of operations for a new restaurant and bar on Main Street called Miami. Jazmine Gillette – who owns the Take Out Hookah Cafe, 1400 Gratiot Ave., in Detroit – is the owner of the proposed new restaurant at 505 S. Main Street.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Haven of Oakland County names new CEO

Christine Kinal was named CEO of Haven of Oakland County, according to a press release from the Pontiac-based nonprofit. Haven provides shelter, counseling and other services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Kinal has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement and most recently served as...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Thousands remain without power after DTE Energy substation fire

DTE Energy is working to restore electricity to a large area in southeastern Oakland County. The cluster of outages is both east and west of I-75 just north of I-696, northward past 12 Mile Road, impacting residents in Madison Heights and Royal Oak. The power went out for most on...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

Police training this week in Bloomfield Township

The Bloomfield Township Police Department will be conducting training this week, from Monday through Wednesday at the International Academy on Square Lake Road. There will be an increased police presence visible. Police officials advise that this is only general training, and there is no risk to the public. Residents should...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

1 dead after I-696 crash

A traffic crash Monday afternoon claimed the life of one person in Farmington Hills. Michigan State Police reports that troopers were dispatched to I-696 and Drake Road at 3 p.m. for a reported injury crash. Farmington Hills EMS transported one person to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills who subsequently died.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Man found dead in Pontiac park

Three doses of Naloxone failed to revive a Pontiac man found unresponsive lying on a slide in a Pontiac park Sunday night with narcotics paraphernalia next to him, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for the 31-year-old man. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with crews from...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy movie night rescheduled for Tuesday

The city of Troy has rescheduled its Movie Night Under the Stars for Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Jeanne M. Stine Community Park at East Big Beaver and Livernois roads. The city will show “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” at sunset, about 8:45 p.m. The science fiction comedy came out in 2021.
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge hears testimony on 2014 death at Northland Mall, 4 security guards charged

Are four former security guards criminally responsible for a Ferndale man dying after being restrained by them at Northland Mall eight years ago?. Was the death accidental, as determined by results of an autopsy according to the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office?. Did a health condition, including an enlarged...
The Oakland Press

Learn about health, safety, legal issues at forum Tuesday for young adults and parents

The Southfield police and fire departments will host a forum the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 9 on potentially lifesaving information about safety, health and legal issues for college students and other young adults, as well as their parents. It’s the first ever College and Young Adult Night the departments are...
The Oakland Press

Dollar-stretching tips for seniors

You can’t beat inflation, but you can save money by taking advantage of programs that help reduce Medicare, utility, transportation, medication, food, phone and housing costs. You can also stretch a dollar with a few easy tips. Read on for ideas and resources to keep more of your money...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland Co. commissioners to consider transit millage

Oakland County voters will likely see a 10-year, .09 mil countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. Unlike previous millage questions specific to SMART or other transit plans, this one is structured to continue funding all existing transit plans and expand them to serve the entire county. If approved,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Critical bridge repair on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Pontiac

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed at the Canadian National and Grand Trunk Western Railroad bridge, which is between South Boulevard and Woodward Avenue. Critical structural repairs are underway at the railroad bridge, and no vehicles or pedestrians will be allowed in the area until the work is done.
PONTIAC, MI

