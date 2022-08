Thunderstorms with heavy rain possible after 2 p.m. 02:48

DENVER(CBS)- Heavy thunderstorms have prompted a FLASH FLOOD WARNING to be issued for Denver and other surrounding suburbs.

Sunday night storm in Denver at 7:25 pm. Credit: CBS4

Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated 1 to 2 inches of rain has already fallen. Excessive runoff could cause flash flooding of highways, streets, underpasses, small creeks and streams.