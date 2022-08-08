ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Any attack on a nuclear plant 'suicidal': UN chief Guterres

By Kazuhiro NOGI
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTiq9_0h8ZSqV800
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he hoped attacks on a nuclear plant in Ukraine would end /AFP

Any attack on a nuclear plant is "suicidal", United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday after fresh shelling hit a huge atomic power complex in southern Ukraine.

Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for the latest strike at the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear power site, which has been under Russian control since the early days of the war.

The fighting on Friday at the plant has prompted the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to warn of "the very real risk of a nuclear disaster".

At a press conference in Tokyo, Guterres condemned such attacks without saying either side was responsible.

"We support the IAEA on their efforts in relation to create the conditions of stabilisation of that plant," he said.

"Any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing. I hope that those attacks will end, and at the same time I hope that the IAEA will be able to access the plant."

His comments followed a visit to Hiroshima over the weekend, where Guterres gave a speech to mark the 77th anniversary of the world's first nuclear bomb attack.

In the Japanese city on Saturday, he warned that "humanity is playing with a loaded gun" as crises with the potential for nuclear disaster proliferate worldwide, from Ukraine to the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.

The Portuguese 73-year-old also delivered a stark warning against the horrors of atomic weapons a week ago in New York at a key nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty conference, which he reiterated on Monday.

"We are witnessing a radicalisation in the geopolitical situation that makes the risk of a nuclear war again something we cannot completely forget," he said.

When asked about China's massive military exercises around Taiwan, sparked by a visit last week to the self-ruled island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Guterres said the UN "abides by a resolution of the General Assembly, the so-called One China policy".

"But we all want that resolution to correspond to a peaceful environment," he said, calling for common sense and restraint to allow for an "extremely important" de-escalation.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

We're one slip from Armageddon, but China has the most to risk as untold millions in the country could face unemployment, poverty and worse, writes CHARLES PARTON

The eruption of war between China and Taiwan would be a global catastrophe on a scale far greater than the Ukraine crisis. Yet again Chinese military jets invaded Taiwanese airspace this week, this time following American politician Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to the sovereign island off the Communist mainland.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Watch: Ukrainian Paratroopers Blow Russian Tank Hatch Sky-High

A point-of-view video shows a Russian tank burning in a forest with its still-smoking access hatch apparently blown clean off it and flung far away from the war machine. The footage shows the tank burning some distance away from the camera after apparently being hit by Ukrainian weaponry, with the camera then panning to the right and showing what appears to be its still-smoking access hatch lying in the forest.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Power#Nuclear War#Un#Russian#Iaea#Japanese#Korean#Portuguese
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
102.5 The Bone

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Israeli PM warns Biden to prepare to use military against nuclear Iran

In a joint press conference with President Joe Biden on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned that words alone would not stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and that the U.S. and other members of the “free world” must be willing to use military force to stop Iran.
WORLD
Business Insider

Russian forces 'can't cope' with the 'unpredictability' of Ukrainian troops, top enlisted leader says

After five months of fighting, Ukraine's military has forced Russia to reduce its ambitions. Much of Ukraine's battlefield success is owed to its more capable noncommissioned officers. With strategic competition increasing, Western militaries are emphasizing the role of skilled NCOs. In the five months since Russia launched its attack, Ukraine's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

As Ukraine 'blacklists' some Americans, one journalist wonders if Zelenskyy watches 'Morning Joe'

The Ukrainian government "blacklisted" several Americans as "pro-Russian" propagandists, including one journalist who quipped that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy somehow had time to watch Joe Scarborough's, "Morning Joe" program. The Ukrainian "Center for Countering Disinformation" was reportedly established in 2021 under Zelenskyy and aims to counter "destructive disinformation." Sen. Rand Paul,...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

79K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy