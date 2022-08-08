ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for robbing Spokane Valley 7-11 at knifepoint

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man that robbed a 7-11 at knifepoint on Monday. 48-year-old Shawn M. Moller was arrested for first degree robbery when he was found in a park north of the 7-11 Monday night. Deputies said they got a...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for breaking into church in Deer Park, being sprayed by skunk

DEER PARK, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man for burglary after finding he broke into a church in Deer Park early on August 4. Deputies said 28-year-old Grant M. Simonson was arrested for second degree burglary after he was found walking through the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park at around 3 a.m.
DEER PARK, WA
Big Country News

14-Time Felon Arrested Again After Spokane Valley Deputies Use Spike Strips to Stop Eluding Vehicle

SPOKANE - On Thursday, July 28, Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle that is believed to have fled from Deputies three times in the last month. The driver, a multi-time convicted felon (14 felony convictions), was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, and Reckless Driving.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man taken into custody after asaault at University High School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An incident drew a large police presence Tuesday evening after reports came in of a man threatening someone with a gun in the University High School parking lot. The incident is under investigation at this time, however Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) public information officer,...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

12-year-old driver involved in Spokane car crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 12-year-old girl was behind the wheel of a car involved in a crash in Spokane on Tuesday morning, according to Spokane Police. The crash happened at East 9th Avenue and South Helena Street in the South Perry District. Two cars were involved in the crash.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Cheney man’s cows go missing in Williams Lake fire

CHENEY, Idaho – The aftermath of the Williams Lake Fire is starting to appear. Longtime Cheney resident, Kenneth Brown, thankfully did not lose his house in the fire, although his cows have gone missing. “He said you’ve got to leave now, he said that fire is on top of...
CHENEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man banned from Spokane Valley Walmart for 99 years after allegedly stealing shoes, fleeing police

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 27-year-old was booked on multiple charges and banned from Walmart for 99 years after attempting to flee police in shoes stolen from the store. Walmart’s loss prevention team called police when they observed Jacob Lockard walking around the store in shoes that he had not paid for. They showed the arriving deputy the rack where he had placed his old, worn shoes.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

14-time convicted felon arrested for eluding police

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle, which is believed to be the same vehicle that fled from deputies three times in the past month. On July 28, a Spokane Valley Deputy observed a yellow Chevrolet Colorado truck parked at a gas station at Mullan and Sprague. The truck matched a vehicle that recklessly...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One dead after motorcycle/SUV crash on Maple and Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle/SUV accident that occurred on Maple Street and Northwest Boulevard in the Emerson Garfield neighborhood. Police say one person died from the crash and another person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred near the Safeway grocery store. The intersection at Maple and Northwest is now...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD finds missing man in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has found a missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County. 64-year-old Daniel P. Nelson suffers from dementia and was last seen near East Wellesley Avenue and North Crestline Street at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. A photo of Nelson was provided by the Spokane Police Department above.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Court Documents: Spokane woman detained after allegedly firing gun in altercation with father of her child

SPOKANE, Wash. – An argument over a cell phone led to gunfire and an arrest Sunday afternoon, according to court documents acquired by KHQ. The documents contained an interview with a neighbor near the E. South Riverton apartment complex. The neighbor called police after reportedly seeing 23-year-old Sydney Baker point a handgun at Oshay Sharp, with whom she shares a child.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Fire crews extinguish structure fire in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department crews put out a structure fire in the East Central area on Monday. The fire broke out near North Pittsburg Street and East Riverside Avenue. The fire started as a brush fire but quickly spread to a structure nearby. Two fire engines and one ladder truck responded to the scene. Neighbors say the fire...
SPOKANE, WA

