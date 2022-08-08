Read full article on original website
Man arrested for robbing Spokane Valley 7-11 at knifepoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man that robbed a 7-11 at knifepoint on Monday. 48-year-old Shawn M. Moller was arrested for first degree robbery when he was found in a park north of the 7-11 Monday night. Deputies said they got a...
Man arrested for breaking into church in Deer Park, being sprayed by skunk
DEER PARK, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man for burglary after finding he broke into a church in Deer Park early on August 4. Deputies said 28-year-old Grant M. Simonson was arrested for second degree burglary after he was found walking through the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park at around 3 a.m.
14-Time Felon Arrested Again After Spokane Valley Deputies Use Spike Strips to Stop Eluding Vehicle
SPOKANE - On Thursday, July 28, Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle that is believed to have fled from Deputies three times in the last month. The driver, a multi-time convicted felon (14 felony convictions), was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, and Reckless Driving.
Spokane fire unit investigating attic fire started with Molotov cocktail
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane firefighters were put in danger Monday night after a Molotov cocktail was used to start a fire in a vacant house. The fire broke out at a structure on the 2900 block of E. Evertt in Hillyard. Arriving crews entered the house and searched for...
Man taken into custody after asaault at University High School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An incident drew a large police presence Tuesday evening after reports came in of a man threatening someone with a gun in the University High School parking lot. The incident is under investigation at this time, however Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) public information officer,...
12-year-old driver involved in Spokane car crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 12-year-old girl was behind the wheel of a car involved in a crash in Spokane on Tuesday morning, according to Spokane Police. The crash happened at East 9th Avenue and South Helena Street in the South Perry District. Two cars were involved in the crash.
‘Tired of this’: Local rancher loses thousands of dollars from cougar attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local rancher lost thousands of dollars after a cougar terrorized his small farm. “I’m getting tired of this,” said Randy Vigil. He’s owned and managed a small ranch in North Spokane County for almost 30 years. On Sunday, he found all seven...
Cheney man’s cows go missing in Williams Lake fire
CHENEY, Idaho – The aftermath of the Williams Lake Fire is starting to appear. Longtime Cheney resident, Kenneth Brown, thankfully did not lose his house in the fire, although his cows have gone missing. “He said you’ve got to leave now, he said that fire is on top of...
Spokane Police K9 Recovering After Undergoing Emergency Surgery
SPOKANE - Spokane Police Department K9 'Haywire' is currently recovering after undergoing emergency surgery to remove an abscess (about the size of a golf ball) coming off of his liver which had appeared to rupture causing Haywire to become very ill. According to the Spokane Police Department K9 Unit, K9...
Man banned from Spokane Valley Walmart for 99 years after allegedly stealing shoes, fleeing police
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 27-year-old was booked on multiple charges and banned from Walmart for 99 years after attempting to flee police in shoes stolen from the store. Walmart’s loss prevention team called police when they observed Jacob Lockard walking around the store in shoes that he had not paid for. They showed the arriving deputy the rack where he had placed his old, worn shoes.
Standoff takes place near East South Riverton Avenue and North Lee Street
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Department officers were called to the 2200 block of E South Riverton Ave at 3:40 on Sunday afternoon. According to SPD, the caller reported seeing a female pointing a gun at a male and as officers responded, the caller reported hearing shots fired. Once SPD arrived on the scene, witnesses helped officers identify the female,...
Spokane Valley deputies stop convicted felon with PIT maneuver, find a gun and fentanyl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies say they used a PIT maneuver to stop a convicted felon trying to escape from them and found a gun and fentanyl in his car. Deputies say 36-year-old Bryan D. Bewick was arrested after leading them on a high speed chase where they used spike strips and ultimately a PIT maneuver to stop him.
14-time convicted felon arrested for eluding police
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle, which is believed to be the same vehicle that fled from deputies three times in the past month. On July 28, a Spokane Valley Deputy observed a yellow Chevrolet Colorado truck parked at a gas station at Mullan and Sprague. The truck matched a vehicle that recklessly...
One dead after motorcycle/SUV crash on Maple and Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle/SUV accident that occurred on Maple Street and Northwest Boulevard in the Emerson Garfield neighborhood. Police say one person died from the crash and another person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred near the Safeway grocery store. The intersection at Maple and Northwest is now...
SPD finds missing man in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has found a missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County. 64-year-old Daniel P. Nelson suffers from dementia and was last seen near East Wellesley Avenue and North Crestline Street at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. A photo of Nelson was provided by the Spokane Police Department above.
Court Documents: Spokane woman detained after allegedly firing gun in altercation with father of her child
SPOKANE, Wash. – An argument over a cell phone led to gunfire and an arrest Sunday afternoon, according to court documents acquired by KHQ. The documents contained an interview with a neighbor near the E. South Riverton apartment complex. The neighbor called police after reportedly seeing 23-year-old Sydney Baker point a handgun at Oshay Sharp, with whom she shares a child.
Spokane Fire crews extinguish structure fire in East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department crews put out a structure fire in the East Central area on Monday. The fire broke out near North Pittsburg Street and East Riverside Avenue. The fire started as a brush fire but quickly spread to a structure nearby. Two fire engines and one ladder truck responded to the scene. Neighbors say the fire...
Court docs reveal what led a Spokane woman to being charged with two counts of second-degree assault Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. - What started as a weapon call to the Spokane Police Department, turned into gunshots fired Sunday afternoon. 23-year-old Sydney Baker appeared in the Spokane County Superior Court Monday for her first appearance, following her arrest 24 hours earlier. The defendant was charged with two counts of second-degree...
Tri-City Herald
Walmart bans man for 99 years after he’s accused of shoplifting shoes in Washington
Walmart banned a man from its stores for 99 years after he was accused of stealing a pair of shoes, Washington authorities said. The man was seen wearing the shoes while walking down aisles at a Walmart in Spokane Valley on Monday, Aug. 8, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said.
Spokane Valley firefighter to be honored with Line of Duty Death Funeral Protocol
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) has announced that firefighter Dan Patterson has passed away. Patterson suffered a cardiac arrest on July 21, 2022, after going off shift, according to SVFD. "It is with heartfelt sadness that I share the news of Dan's passing," said...
