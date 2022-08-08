ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Woman found shot to death near Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near Central City on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 9), New Orleans police said. The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed. The NOPD said officers responding to a report of a shooting found the woman...
wgno.com

NOPD: Man arrives at hospital by car after shooting in Broadmoor

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the Broadmoor area after a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The incident was called in just after 12:40 p.m. According to the NOPD, officers responded to the corner of...
WWL-TV

Woman fatally shot on Earhart Boulevard in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after a shooting in Central City area of New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard. Police say that a woman had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.
WDSU

A man gets shot in New Orleans East on Monday afternoon

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East that left one man with a gunshot wound. According to police, a man was shot on the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue around 12:24 p.m. The victim was transferred to a local hospital to...
WDSU

New Orleans coroner identifies little girl stabbed to death

A little girl who police said was stabbed and killed by her mother over the weekend has been identified. According to the Orleans Parish coroner, Paris Roberts, 3, was identified as the child who died. Her brother remains in critical condition, according to police. Roberts' preliminary cause of death was...
fox8live.com

Orleans coroner identifies multiple recent violent crime victims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Tuesday (Aug. 9) identified several recent victims of violent crime. On July 29, officials say Dwayne Lloyd, 23, was found shot dead inside of a vehicle in the 10500 block of Curran Road around 1:49 p.m. Police released surveillance video images of a person of interest wanted for questioning.
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating its alleged response to French Quarter rape report

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 911 recording from July 26 reveals the moments a woman reported a rape in the French Quarter at the corner of Toulouse and Royal streets. On that recording obtained by Fox 8 through a public records request, a caller is heard telling a dispatcher she believes an NOPD officer is about a block away.
NOLA.com

Off-duty cop robbed by teen boy in French Quarter, NOPD says

An off-duty cop was riding his bike in the French Quarter early Monday morning when a teen boy robbed him, New Orleans police said. The 23-year-old victim was in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street at around 2:56 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old boy demanded his bike, police said. The man refused, and he and the teen got into a physical altercation, during which the teen stole his property from his person, police said.
