Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Related
2 juveniles arrive at the hospital after shooting in New Orleans East Monday night: NOPD
According to police, two males were shot near the intersection of Curran and Buffalo Roads
fox8live.com
Woman found shot to death near Central City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near Central City on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 9), New Orleans police said. The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed. The NOPD said officers responding to a report of a shooting found the woman...
wgno.com
NOPD: Man arrives at hospital by car after shooting in Broadmoor
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the Broadmoor area after a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The incident was called in just after 12:40 p.m. According to the NOPD, officers responded to the corner of...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in shooting at edge of Central City, New Orleans police say
A woman was killed in a shooting at midday Tuesday at the edge of Central City, New Orleans police said. The shooting, in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way, was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. The woman died at the scene, but her name and age were not immediately released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWL-TV
Woman fatally shot on Earhart Boulevard in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after a shooting in Central City area of New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard. Police say that a woman had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.
Female shot to death in Central City Tuesday afternoon: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a female of unknown age was shot to death in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard.
WDSU
Man shot in Central City 20 minutes after a homicide was reported in the same area
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot in Central City on Tuesday, just 20 minutes after a homicide was reported in the same neighborhood. According to NOPD, a man was shot at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Toledano Street around 12:41 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
WDSU
A man gets shot in New Orleans East on Monday afternoon
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East that left one man with a gunshot wound. According to police, a man was shot on the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue around 12:24 p.m. The victim was transferred to a local hospital to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
New Orleans coroner identifies little girl stabbed to death
A little girl who police said was stabbed and killed by her mother over the weekend has been identified. According to the Orleans Parish coroner, Paris Roberts, 3, was identified as the child who died. Her brother remains in critical condition, according to police. Roberts' preliminary cause of death was...
KHOU
'He's still not even coming!' 911 caller begs New Orleans police officer to stop French Quarter rape
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking into an unusual 9-1-1 call about a rape in plain sight on a French Quarter street corner on July 26 as well as an internal investigation into whether officers near the scene failed to respond to the passed out victim.
Double shooting in New Orleans East NOPD reports
The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Curran and Buffalo Roads. Initial reports show that two men sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies. The
Cops search for person of interest in N.O. East homicide
Police in New Orleans are searching for a subject wanted for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that happened in New Orleans Eats on July 29.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox8live.com
Orleans coroner identifies multiple recent violent crime victims
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Tuesday (Aug. 9) identified several recent victims of violent crime. On July 29, officials say Dwayne Lloyd, 23, was found shot dead inside of a vehicle in the 10500 block of Curran Road around 1:49 p.m. Police released surveillance video images of a person of interest wanted for questioning.
WDSU
NOPD off-duty police officer robbed and injured in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans off-duty police officer was robbed and injured in the French Quarter on Monday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, police responded to a call of a simple robbery in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street. A 16-year-old juvenile suspect has...
wgno.com
Teens arrested after JP deputies seize several fraudulent checks in hotel room
TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — Dozens of blank newly printed fraudulent checks were seized by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, inside of a hotel room. Deputies announce two teenagers were allegedly arrested for the crime. According to deputies, the manager of a Terrytown hotel was reportedly having problems...
Shooting reported at Chef Menteur & Bullard Ave. after gunshot victim arrives at hospital
A shooting investigation is underway in New Orleans East after a gunshot victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment Monday afternoon. NOPD says the shooting is believed to have happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue.
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating its alleged response to French Quarter rape report
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 911 recording from July 26 reveals the moments a woman reported a rape in the French Quarter at the corner of Toulouse and Royal streets. On that recording obtained by Fox 8 through a public records request, a caller is heard telling a dispatcher she believes an NOPD officer is about a block away.
wgno.com
Wanted: NOPD searches for subject accused of business burglaries in Uptown
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man accused of burglarizing a business in the Tulane area, is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department. Officers say the incident happened on July 28. Investigations revealed, that the unknown subject forced his way into a business in the 400 block of North...
2 shootings and one homicide in 3 hours NOPD reports
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings and a homicide that happened within three hours of each other on Sunday. According to an NOPD report, the first shooting happened at about 2:47 at the
NOLA.com
Off-duty cop robbed by teen boy in French Quarter, NOPD says
An off-duty cop was riding his bike in the French Quarter early Monday morning when a teen boy robbed him, New Orleans police said. The 23-year-old victim was in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street at around 2:56 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old boy demanded his bike, police said. The man refused, and he and the teen got into a physical altercation, during which the teen stole his property from his person, police said.
Comments / 1