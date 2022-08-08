ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire former Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes

Franmil Reyes went from 30 home runs in 115 games last year to designated for assignment by Cleveland a few days ago to the Cubs via waiver claim on Monday. The move represents a roughly $1.5 million (for now) flyer on a 27-year-old slugger with a .478 career slugging percentage and two 30-homer seasons in the last two full MLB seasons, who has slumped miserably this year.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Twins visit the Dodgers to start 2-game series

Minnesota Twins (57-51, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (75-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (8-4, 3.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (11-6, 2.57 ERA, .99 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -211, Twins +175; over/under is 8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Barksdale
Person
Nic Lentz
Person
Ted Barrett
Person
Hunter Wendelstedt

Comments / 0

Community Policy