Dodgers Broadcaster has Hilarious Response to Padres Juan Soto Question
As everyone expected, any team that was to acquire Juan Soto would be chalking up a pretty expensive deal. It was San Diego that came away with the Soto sweepstakes while also picking up first baseman Josh Bell from Washington by trading shortstop C.J. Abrams, starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and outfielder Robert Hassell II.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Roasts the Padres with One Short Sentence
Fans were confused why Tyler Anderson pinch hit over the weekend for the Dodgers, but Dave Roberts had his reasons for the move against the Padres.
Dodgers News: What the Nationals Wanted From LA in the Trade For Juan Soto
The Los Angeles Dodgers were one of the few teams that could afford to trade for Juan Soto. The Nationals, being well aware of this fact, would obviously try to capitalize on the moment. So how high was the price?
Dallas Braden talks about lineup chemistry and why the Padres are still in it
The Padres had a tough weekend against the Dodgers. What does a former major league pitcher think about the position the Padres are in? Former Oakland A’s pitcher, Dallas Braden, joined Gwynn & Chris to talk about the Padres big trade.
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Manny Machado ‘Not At All’ Concerned After Padres Swept By Dodgers
The San Diego Padres were a popular pick to overtake the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West last season, yet ended up falling well out of the picture as the San Francisco Giants stormed to a division title behind a franchise-record 107 wins. The Padres again were projected...
Cubs acquire former Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes
Franmil Reyes went from 30 home runs in 115 games last year to designated for assignment by Cleveland a few days ago to the Cubs via waiver claim on Monday. The move represents a roughly $1.5 million (for now) flyer on a 27-year-old slugger with a .478 career slugging percentage and two 30-homer seasons in the last two full MLB seasons, who has slumped miserably this year.
Twins visit the Dodgers to start 2-game series
Minnesota Twins (57-51, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (75-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (8-4, 3.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (11-6, 2.57 ERA, .99 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -211, Twins +175; over/under is 8...
How the 1919 Black Sox scandal might not have happened if Hall of Famer Red Faber wasn't injured
Hall of Famer Red Faber didn't pitch in the 1919 World Series. But had he been healthy, the most infamous World Series may have ended differently.
Dodgers News: Trade Deadline Reactions, Remembering Vin Scully, Clayton Kershaw’s Injury & More!
Although the Dodgers didn’t win the trade deadline, they won all seven games this past week resulting in sweeps of the Giants and the Padres. LA didn’t land Juan Soto, but they did have a perfect week between the lines. Let’s take a look at the top stories...
Dodgers News: Former Astro Carlos Correa Faces Loud Boos at Dodger Stadium
The Dodgers are hosting the Twins for a quick two game series at Dodger Stadium this week before hitting the road to Kansas City. Usually, that all wouldn’t be very headline worthy, however, things have changed thanks to an offseason signing by Minnesota. Former Astros villain Carlos Correa is...
Dodgers News: LA Veteran Joins Legend Fernando Valenzuela in Exclusive Club
Los Angeles Dodger icon, Fernando Valenzuela, is getting some company at the top of the history books.
